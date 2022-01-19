NFL 2021-2022 Preview and Bettor’s Guide: The Divisional playoffs

LOS ANGELES, January 18, 2022 — The 2021-2022 NFL Wildcard matchups are now in the history books. Now the Divisional playoffs are upon us. Before new history is made, looking back at the past will show that all four of these matchups have some roots in recent and ancient history. well, ancient by football standards. (NFL 2021-2022 Wildcard Preview and Bettor’s Guide)

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans have met in the playoffs before, but the Titans technically did not exist.

In 1990, they were known as the Houston Oilers. The Oilers traveled to Cincinnati and were walloped by the Bengals 41-21. By the end of the decade, the Oilers would cease to exist, moving from Houston, Texas to Memphis and then Nashville, Tennessee. That would be the last playoff game the Bengals would win for 31 years. The following week they lost at the Los Angeles Raiders.

Last week the Bengals ended their playoff drought at home by beating the Raiders, who had since left Los Angeles, briefly returned home to Oakland and were now in Las Vegas. Last year the Titans went into Cincinnati and the Bengals won 31-20. This year the Titans have the home field.

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have a very rich playoff rivalry.

In 1995, the Packers went into San Francisco and shocked the defending champion 49ers on their home field 27-17. That game effectively ended the 49ers dynasty and began the Brett Favre era. One year later in the 1996 Divisional round, the game was in Green Bay and the Packers won easily 35-14. In a stunning turn of events, 49ers coach George Seifert resigned after the game and Steve Mariucci replaced him.





The Packers went on to win it all that year for the first time since the Vince Lombardi era 29 years earlier. In 1997 these teams met in the NFC Title Game. The 49ers had the home field but the Packers were heavily favored. The Packers won easily 23-10 en route to their second straight Super Bowl appearance.

In 1998, the playoffs began with neither of these teams expected to win the Super Bowl, a rare occurrence.

In the Wildcard round in San Francisco, the Packers led 27-23 with seconds left. On the final play, Steve Young slipped, recovered, and fired between defenders to Terrell Owens in the end zone. Owens made “The Catch II” in the thrilling 30-27 49ers win.

After losing to the Packers three straight times in the playoffs, the 49ers finally got over the hump.

It was Mike Holmgren’s final game coaching the Packers, as he would leave to coach Seattle. One week later the 49ers would be knocked out of the playoffs at Atlanta. It was also Steve Young’s final playoff game, as a concussion, the following year would end his career and send the 49ers tumbling into rebuilding mode. They rebuilt quickly as these teams met again in the 2001 Wildcard in Green Bay. The Packers broke a late tie for a 25-15 win. Favre won four of his five playoff games against the 49ers and 11 of their 12 overall matches.

When Favre left the Packers and Aaron Rodgers took over, the rivalry tilted.

In 2012, these teams met in the Divisional round in San Francisco. Colin Kaepernick out-dueled Rodgers 45-31 as the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. In the 2013 Wildcard in Green Bay, Kaepernick and the 49ers again came out on top 23-20. The 49ers would reach their third straight NFC Title Game. Despite beating Rogers twice, it was Rodgers winning the Super Bowl after the 2010 season while Kaepernick came up just short in 2012.

These teams met again in the 2019 NFC Championship game in San Francisco, which the 49ers won easily 37-20. That team was led by Jimmy Garoppolo, who would lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Rodgers is 0-3 against the 49ers in the playoffs, but earlier this season the Packers won a home thriller. After Garoppolo gave the 49ers a 28-27 lead with 37 seconds left, Rodgers worked miracles and Mason Crosby hit the field goal at the gun for the 30-28 Packers win.

The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played some memorable playoff games.

Despite being an expansion team that lost their first 26 games in 1976 and 1977, the Buccaneers by 1979 were a winning football team. The Rams in 1979 won their division for the seventh straight season, a record that lasted several decades. Yet both these teams only went 9-7 in 1997 and were expected to be dispatched in the playoffs quickly. Instead, they beat better teams in major upsets to reach the 1979 NFC Title Game held at the Big Sombrero in Tampa. Despite having the home field, the Buccaneers lost an ugly game 9-0.

Exactly 20 years later these teams met in the 1999 NFC Title Game. The Rams were now in St. Louis. They were led by Kurt Warner and “The Greatest Show on Turf.” The Buccaneers had the “Pewter Power” defense led by Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp, and John Lynch. Rams offensive coordinator Mike Martz was a mad scientist, but this was the one game his offense hit a wall. The Buccaneers led 6-5 late when Warner finally hit fourth wide receiver Ricky Proehl for a late touchdown and a brutal 11-6 win. The Rams went on to win their first Super Bowl that year and for three years their offense torched the league.

They got back to the Super Bowl in 2001. In 2002, it was the Buccaneers led by their defense who finally got over the hump to win it all. Several players from the 1999-2001 Rams and the 2002 Buccaneers are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 2016, the Rams relocated back to Los Angeles under new coach Sean McVay.

In 2018, the Rams made it to the Super Bowl but lost to New England, which was led by Tom Brady. Brady would leave New England after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl victories to join the Buccaneers before the 2020 season. Brady led the 2020 Buccaneers to their second world championship and his seventh Super Bowl victory. It was the first Super Bowl win for head coach Bruce Arians.

Before the 2021 season, McVay traded away his quarterback Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. Early in the 2021 season, the Buccaneers went into Los Angeles. Stafford out-dueled Brady as the Rams won 34-24. Now the rematch takes place in Tampa.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs both started as American Football League teams in 1960.

At that time, the Chiefs played in Dallas and were known as the Texans. The Texans won the AFL Championship in 1962 over Houston in their final game in Dallas. They moved to Kansas City before the 1963 season started. The Bills won the AFL championship in 1964 and 1965, both times against the San Diego Chargers. In 1966 the Chiefs and Bills met in the AFL championship game.

The Bill’s quest to win three in a row fell short as the Chiefs won 31-7 to advance to the very first Super Bowl against the NFL’s Green Bay.

In the final AFL season in 1969, the Chiefs won the AFL Championship over the Raiders 17-7 to go to Super Bowl IV.

The Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 for their first Super Bowl victory. After 1969, the AFL teams merged with the NFL.

From 1990 through 1993, the Bills coached by Marc Levy and led by Jim Kelly won four straight AFC Title Games. Becoming the only team to go to four straight Super Bowls. In the 1991 regular season, the Chiefs at home demolished the Bills 33-6. Yet in the 1991 Divisional playoff game in Buffalo, the Bills at home easily dispatched the Chiefs 37-14.

In 1993, the Chiefs traded for legendary San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana. 1993 was deja vu all over again.

In the regular season in Kansas City, the Chiefs won easily 23-7. Montana led the Chiefs to the AFC Title Game, but the rematch in Buffalo was an easy 30-13 Bills win. The Bills would not win the Super Bowl, while Montana would play one more season and then retire. Kelly retired after the 1996 season. Both Montana and Kelly are in the Hall of Fame.

These teams had plenty of lean years but then were revitalized by a pair of superstar quarterbacks entering the league.

The Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

After sitting his rookie year, Mahomes set the league on fire. He reached the AFC Title Game in 2018 and won the Super Bowl in 2019, the second super bowl in Chiefs history, and 50 years after their first win. Mahomes got back to the Super Bowl in 2020. He has been to the AFC Title Game three straight years. The Bills drafted Josh Allen in 2018. He was expected to sit his rookie year but instead sat for one game and by week 2 was the starter. He ended an 18-year playoff drought for the Bills. These teams met in the 2020 AFC Title Game. Andy Reid brought the offense and Sean McDermott relied on defense. In Kansas City, Mahomes out-dueled Allen 38-24. In the 2021 regular season, the Bills went into Kansas City and stunned the Chiefs. The Bills beat them up 38-20. Now the rematch is in Kansas City again.

Ancient and recent history matters, but now it is time to make new history.

With that, here are the 2021-2022 NFL Divisional Playoff matches, with point spreads provided by SportingNews.com and all times Eastern.

SATURDAY, January 22, 2022, 4:30 p.m. on CBS

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals (4)(10-7) at Tennessee Titans (1)(12-5)(-3.5) —

The Bengals finally ended their playoff drought last week, but that was at home. Now they travel to face a Titans team that had last week off. Joe Burrow is for real. So is JaMarr Chase. Joe Mixon is running hard. Yet Mike Vrabel takes the game back to the stone age. The Titans win with hard running and defense. The Titans have been running the ball well without the injured Derrick Henry. Now they get him back for the stretch run. The Bengals are in a state of euphoria over their win last week. The Titans reached the AFC Title Game last year and expect nothing less this year. The Titans play with a punishing physical style on both sides of the ball that is well suited for cold weather during the January playoff games. The Bengals are on the rise, but this game belongs to the team that plays smash mouth. Titans cover.

8:00 p.m. on FOX

NFC: San Francisco 49ers (6)(10-7) at Green Bay Packers (1)(13-4)(-5.5) —

Now they travel to face a very well-rested Packers team. The 49ers tried to give away their win over Dallas but Dallas refused to take it. Garoppolo led a stirring comeback in the regular-season loss, but in brutal Green, Bay weather go with the Packers. Rodgers is on a mission. In the fourth quarter in cold weather, running the ball is necessary. Kyle Shanahan’s stubborn refusal to run the ball cost him two Super Bowls and nearly cost him the Dallas wildcard game. That will be his undoing. The 49ers have exciting playmakers in Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

Yes, the regular-season matchup was a thriller. Yes, Garoppolo beat Rodgers two years ago. That was in San Francisco, and the 49ers had a much nastier defense. In Green Bay, trust Rodgers and Matt LaFleur over Garoppolo and Shanahan.

Packers win but fail to cover.

SUNDAY, January 23, 3:00 p.m. on NBC

NFC: Los Angeles Rams (4)(12-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2)(13-4)(-3) —

Tom Brady has won more playoff games than any quarterback in NFL history. Matthew Stafford just won his first playoff game in the Wildcard. The defending champions have the home field, but they have also suffered key injuries on the offensive side of the ball. The Rams are just getting healthy at the right time. The return of Cam Akers for the Wildcard game took the already potent Rams offense to another level. Sean Mcvay and Bruce Arians both run an aggressive offense that stretches the field. The Buccaneers had an elite defense last year.

This year the Rams have the better defense. Aaron Donald and Von Miller bring pressure. The Big Sombrero will be rocking, but Ram’s defense and better health give them the edge. Upset special, Rams win outright.

6:30 p.m on CBS

AFC: Buffalo Bills (3)(11-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (2)(12-5)(-2.5) —

Yes, the Bills went into Kansas City in the regular season and smacked the Chiefs around. Throw that game out. The Chiefs stumbled to a 3-4 start. They then won eight straight and nine of their last 10 games. Both teams blasted their Wildcard opponents by at least 28 points. Andy Reid is an offensive guru while Sean McDermott knows defense. As impressive as the Bills looked in throttling archrival New England, betting against Mahomes at home is a fool’s errand.

The Chiefs have too many offensive weapons. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill get the attention but when they are covered Mahomes goes to Byron Pringle or other people only Andy Reid has heard of. The Chiefs will get back to the AFC Title Game for the fourth straight year. Chiefs cover.

######

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn