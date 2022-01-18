2001 Tuck Rule: 20 Years Later, still part of NFL Playoff infamy

LOS ANGELES, January 19, 2022 — It is not paranoia when they really are out to get you. It is not a conspiracy when the plot against you is real. For fans of the Silver and Black, the feud between the late NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle and the late Raiders owner Al Davis lives forever in perpetuity. Leading to the infamous Tuck Rule

In the 1972 Wildcard round, the Steelers defeated the Oakland Raiders 13-7 due to the “Immaculate Reception.”

Raiders fans know it as the “Immaculate Deception.”

In the 1975 AFC Championship Game, the Raiders again had to travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers.

The field was a block of ice. Rozelle told Davis that this would affect both teams equally because they both had to play on it. Davis angrily replied that it was not the same. The Steeler’s offense was powered by running the ball up the middle. The Raiders relied on the deep passing game along the sidelines. With the field constricted, the conditions completely favored the Steelers.





The Raiders lost 16-10 when their final deep bomb was caught at the Pittsburgh five-yard line, five yards short of victory.

In the 1977 AFC Championship Game, the defending champion Raiders were at the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos had the ball at the Oakland one-yard line. The Broncos fumbled and the Raiders recovered. The officials ruled it a Denver touchdown. There was no instant replay back then to overturn a clear fumble short of the goal line. The Broncos won 20-17.

Even the 2021 Wildcard round was not without controversy. The Raiders lost at the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that featured a touchdown that should never have counted. Officials blew a whistle while a pass was in the air and before it was caught by a Bengals receiver. The rule book specifically states that an inadvertent whistle immediately blows the play dead. Instead of a touchdown, the play should have been a do-over. The Bengals won 23-16.

Of all the controversial calls that have gone against the Raider Nation, the most bitter pill to swallow remains the Tuck Rule.

On January 19, 2002, the Raiders were in the playoffs for the second straight year.

Rich Gannon had played brilliantly the last couple of seasons with the Raiders in leading them to three straight AFC West Titles. The New England Patriots were an afterthought. Their star quarterback Drew Bledsoe got injured and some guy named Tom Brady was starting his very first playoff game. However, several occurrences before the game seemed odd.

Early-round playoff games were always played during the day.

The NFL decided to play this game at night, the first time an NFL early-round late-night playoff game ever took place.

Kickoff was not until after 8:00 p.m. on the East Coast. Playing at night always favors the home team. It also in the winter makes for much colder weather, again favoring the Patriots. For those wondering if the fix was in before the game, draw your own conclusions.

In the first quarter, Gannon completed a pass to Tim Brown for a first down. Yet officials for some reason spotted the ball short of the first down marker. Challenging a call was tougher back then. Instead of a promising drive continuing, it was fourth down and the Raiders had to punt. Yet the real crime against football integrity occurred in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

The Raiders built a 13-3 lead and were hanging on 13-10 with less than two minutes to play.

Brady went back to pass. Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson came on a blitz. Woodson belted Brady, forcing a fumble. Raiders defensive lineman Greg Biekert fell on the ball. Biekert recovered the fumble. The game was over. The Raiders were on their way to Pittsburgh for another epic AFC Title Game.

Then a man named Walt Coleman changed everything. The referee for this game, Coleman went to look at the play on replay even though there was nothing to look at. Brady had already removed his chinstrap. He knew he fumbled and was angry at himself for blowing the game.

The rule was simple. If the quarterback’s arm is going forward when he loses control of the football, it is an incomplete pass. If the quarterback’s arm is going backward or stationary and the ball is dislodged, it is a fumble.

Coleman tried to play Solomon.

He invoked an obscure rule that had just come into existence before the 2001 season started. This rule had never been invoked in a playoff game before and never would be again. The Tuck Rule states that if a quarterback’s arm is going forward and then the quarterback pulls his arm backward, that is still part of the forward throwing motion. In this crazy rule, moving your arm backward was considered moving it forward.

Try figuring out how that makes sense. It does not. It defies logic by its very definition. Only in an NFL playoff game would moving your arm backward be considered moving it forward. Since this was now all part of one throwing motion, any loss of the football would be considered an incomplete pass.

Coleman ruled the play an incomplete pass.

The Patriots retained possession of the ball. The rest is too painful for the Raider Nation to recite without clenched teeth spitting blood. The Patriots tied the game 13-13. They won the overtime coin toss. The Raiders never saw the ball in overtime. The Patriots won 16-13. The overtime rule was changed several years later to give both teams at least one chance with the football in overtime unless the first team scores a touchdown.

That was little consolation to the Raiders. The NFL even repealed the Tuck Rule in 2013, removing it from the rulebook altogether. That was even less consolation to the Raiders.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick insisted that he suspected the fumble would be overturned.

In the 2001 regular season, a Tuck Rule was called against the Patriots, benefitting the Jets. Yet Belichick’s analysis has a flaw. The two situations were not analogous.

Even if one believes the Tuck Rule is stupid, it was a rule and rules have to be followed.

In the regular-season game, the rule was applied correctly. Yet in the playoff game, it was wrongly applied.

Brady brought his arm back to start the throwing motion. The entire football world understands that if he gets hit at that point, the play is a fumble. Then Brady brought his arm forward. The entire football world understands that if he gets hit at that point, it now becomes an incomplete pass. Brady then brought his arm backward again, the “tucking” part of the play.

According to the Tuck Rule, that is part of the forward motion and therefore would result in an incomplete pass if the quarterback is hit. However, that is not when Brady was hit.

Brady had completed the throwing motion.

He brought his arm forward and then brought it all the way back. He was then holding the ball in both hands. The entire cycle of trying to throw a football had finished.

Woodson hit Brady only after Brady had finished his entire throwing motion. It is impossible for Brady to be holding a ball with both hands and simultaneously throwing it. Woodson hit Brady and forced the ball out of both of his hands, neither of which was moving forward or backward. His hands were stationary. He lost the ball.

Again, even if one accepts the legitimacy of the Tuck Rule, the Tuck Rule does not apply in this situation. It was incorrectly applied. There could not have been an incomplete pass because Brady was not trying to pass the ball when he was hit. Both hands were still, holding the ball. Then he got hit and the ball came out.

IT WAS A FUMBLE.

The consequences of this game were severe. The Raiders were cheated out of a trip to the AFC Title Game. The Patriots won their first Super Bowl. Raiders coach Jon Gruden was traded in the offseason to Tampa Bay. Next year in the 2002 regular season, the Raiders blasted the Patriots to knock them out of playoff contention. Brady was beaten and battered in that game. He even fumbled the ball, and officials in Oakland ruled it a fumble one year too late.

The 2002 Raiders made the Super Bowl, but lost to…who else? Tampa Bay and their coach Jon Gruden. He knew all the plays the Raiders ran before they ran them because he designed their offense. The Patriots became a dynasty.

The Raiders collapsed and became a consistently losing team.

If Brady did not win that first Super Bowl, there is always a chance Bill Belichick gives Bledsoe back his starting job.

Brady returns to the bench. If Gruden remains as head coach of the Raiders, there is zero chance the Buccaneers reach the 2002 Super Bowl. The Raiders do not descend into a lost team recycling failed coaches. A winning Raiders team would get a new football stadium in Oakland. Instead, a losing Raiders team sits by and gets humiliated as the city of Oakland tells them they no longer matter.

The Raiders end up in Las Vegas, leaving Oakland in ruins. Without the Tuck Rule, Gruden stays in coaching and obeys the league conduct policy. Instead, he goes into broadcasting, says mean things in emails, goes back into coaching, and sees those emails used against him even though he was not an employee of the league at the time.

Gruden is forced out of coaching despite not violating a single American law or league rule. He is forced out only three months before the 20 year anniversary of the Tuck Rule rounds the bend, depriving the Raiders of some fantastic rage motivation.

Brady also gets another major advantage from his first Super Bowl win.

He gets rid of his girlfriend and marries a supermodel worth half a billion dollars. Because Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen is uber-rich, Brady is able to play for the Patriots at a deep discount. While other quarterbacks are making $25 million, Brady was playing for only $9 million. In the salary cap era, that allowed the Patriots to stock up on other great players and win more Super Bowls.

One can call Brady unselfish, but it is easy to be unselfish and take a hometown discount when your wife is worth more money than all of the Patriots players combined.

Those who say the Raider Nation should just get over it will never understand.

Or, they are just New England chowderhead partisans. History matters. Facts matter. The truth matters. The Immaculate Reception is argued because camera angles have never given a conclusive resolution of what happened. The Tuck Rule was conclusive. Anyone with eyesight who viewed the play saw what happened.

Woodson hit Brady. Brady fumbled. Biekert recovered. Raiders 13, Patriots 10 should be in the history books. 16-13 Patriots in overtime are corrupt history. Raiders 13-10 is the truth.

Two decades later, the Tuck Rule game still deserves to live in infamy.

To those who disagree, go tuck yourself.

Original broadcast. See cleaner tape at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aam6rchS6qc

######

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn