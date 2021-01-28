Sandlot greats fail to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame for 2021

Right off the bat, I have to admit I am a diehard baseball fan. There’s nothing better than watching America’s pastime in person at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Today we learned that for the first time since 2013, nobody was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Those with the opportunity to enter this year included Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens. The new players on the ballot this year were Torii Hunter and Mark Buehrle. Players need 75 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America (BWAA), to get into Cooperstown. Schilling came to the closest with 71.1 percent.

Schilling doesn’t want the opportunity to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame

Curt Schilling was a long shot to reach the 75 percent threshold. Bonds and Clemens are possibly not getting votes because of their connections to steroids. However, Schilling has also shot himself in the foot by sharing racist and transphobic memes and promoting white supremacists on his podcast.

Schilling posted a letter on Facebook he wrote to the Hall of Fame asking to be taken off the ballot.





“I wanted to reiterate this final point. I will not participate in the final year of voting. I’m requesting to be removed from the ballot. I’ll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player. I don’t think I’m a hall of famer as I’ve often stated but if former players think I am then I’ll accept that with honor.”

2022 ballot will include strong newcomers

In 2013, six players on the ballot failed to make the cut. However, they did eventually get into the Hall of Fame when Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, Mike Piazza, and Tim Raines were later voted in by the BWAA.

With nobody entering this year, MLB will be able to celebrate those who were elected last year, as the 2020 ceremony was postponed because of the ongoing pandemic. Next year’s ballot will feature some strong newcomers including Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Jimmy Rollins, and Mark Teixeira.

The Baseball Hall of Fame

In June of 1939, the Baseball Hall of Fame building officially opened in Cooperstown to honor what was called “Baseball’s Centennial.” The first four Hall of Famer classes were actually inducted earlier. On January 29, 1936, the U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame elected its first members Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Matthewson and Walter Johns.

To mark the occasion, Time Magazine wrote:

“The world will little note nor long remember what (Doubleday) did at Gettysburg, but it can never forget what he did at Cooperstown.” – From The Baseball Hall of Fame website

Historical image courtesy of Baseball Hall of Fame website,



