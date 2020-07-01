Midwest matchup: Alex Saucedo stays busy in decision win Tuesday

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 30, 2020 – Alex Saucedo of Oklahoma City (29-1, 19 KOs) needed all ten rounds for the first time in his career, dealing a defeat to Sonny Fredrickson of Toledo (21-3, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92.

Saucedo hopes to work his way back from a TKO loss to Maurice Hooker after his 2018 Fight of the Year against Lenny Zappavigna for a title fight opportunity. He said he would put Saucedo 2.0 on display and box more than fight. But after the first few rounds, Saucedo drifted back into the red-hot offense he prefers since Frederickson wasn’t presenting enough resistance and wasn’t posing much of a threat.

Frederickson was the taller fighter with a long reach but didn’t take advantage of it. He wasn’t busy enough with his hands to slow down Saucedo’s output. He threw 885 punches in the ten rounds, landing 318 (36 percent) to 172 of 554 total by Frederickson (29 percent).

“I would say it was like a C-plus maybe,” said Saucedo. “I was able to get the rounds in. I moved better than before. We’ve still got a lot of work to do.” Does he feel ready for a title fight? “I believe I’m ready, this guy we fought he was a tough guy. I feel like I’m ready, but I’ll go back to the gym, and keep working. There’s a couple mistakes I saw, we’ll go see the tape and get better.”





Josue Vargas wins with support from understudy trainer

Josue Vargas of the Bronx, New York (17-1, 9 KOs) came into his fight against Salvador Briceno of Guadalajara, Mexico (17-6, 11 KOs) without his father and trainer Elario Vargas due to a violation of the containment rules within “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand Hotel. Apparently, Dad made a trip downstairs to the casino, which is off-limits. Vargas was emotional before the fight about his dad not being present. In his place, Trainer Raul “Chino” Rivas, who was also working with John Bauza in the prior undercard fight, stepped in for Vargas.

Vargas didn’t let it affect him in the ring, commanding the action through all ten rounds and winning a unanimous decision by scores of 100-90 X 2 and 99-91.

“It was a little bit tough, I’m always used to having my dad in the corner,” said Vargas, “We have chemistry, there are little things he can tell me.” Vargas praised Rivas and said he felt as if his dad was still there.

Vargas came out aggressively from the opening bell, timing Briceno with smart movement and well-timed offense. Briceno struggled to find the target as Vargas kept landing hooks and uppercuts in combination on his way in. Commentator Timothy Bradley Jr. called it “target practice,” and he wasn’t wrong. Briceno kept coming forward, refusing to give in, but determination was really all he had to offer.

“His performance was excellent, he listens, he’s a really smart guy,” said Rivas. “We were able to build a remote chemistry. When I was in the corner it was like I’d been training him all my life, he was like one of my kids.” Rivas also trains Jason Sosa and Tevin Farmer.

Briceno did manage t do damage in the fight. Vargas revealed he had teeth knocked out in the fourth round, although they were “not real teeth. But I fought through it, I’m a warrior, I give it my all.”

Undercard results: John Bauza and Isiah Jones win by decision

Junior lightweight John Bauza of Puerto Rico (14-0, 5 KOs) breezed past Larry Fryers of Clones, Ireland (11-3, 4 KOs), just one round shy of a shutout on the judges’ cards. Scores were 80-72 X 2 and 79-73.

Isiah Jones of Detroit (9-2, 3 KOs) got back in the win column with a majority decision over Donte Stubbs of Riverside (6-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round middleweight matchup. Scores were 59-55, 58-56, and 57-57.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal is an award-winning boxing journalist covering the Sweet Science for Communities and for boxing fans worldwide. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on Facebook and on Twitter @PRProSanDiego.

Copyright © 2020 by Falcon Valley Group



