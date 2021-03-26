Knockout queen: Amanda Serrano stops Daniela Bermudez in nine

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 25, 2021 – Boricua boxing is in good hands with seven division world champion Amanda Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs.).

In the Ring City USA main event from Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, with fans crowding the beach beyond the official venue barriers, Serrano stopped three-division champion, Daniela Bermudez of Argentina (29-4-3, 10 KOs), with a two-punch left and right combination to the body in the ninth round. Bermudez couldn’t beat the count, giving Serrano the victory at 1:33 of the round and a successful defense of her WBO and WBC World Featherweight titles, and takes Bermudez’s IBO title.

At the time of the stoppage, Serrano was up 80 – 72 on all three judges’ scorecards.

Serrano now moves into second place on the all-time knockouts list for women professional boxers, behind Hall of Famer Christy Martin with 32. At age 32 in her prime, Serrano is sure to pass this record. (H/T @BoxingJones for the stats).





Serrano has ten first-round knockouts and thought about ending it early, going straight at Bermudez. The Argentinean fighter was having none of it. She came to Puerto Rico for more than a paycheck. She showed no fear of Serrano coming at her and was willing to trade punches. It made for plenty of crowd-pleasing action in the fast-moving two-minute rounds.

Both women have power. But Serrano has the speed and footwork to back it up. Being a southpaw also gave Bermudez the additional challenge to find a way to land her shots while avoiding the offense of Serrano. The straight left combined with bodywork let Serrano dominate round after round, even though Bermudez put up an excellent effort and didn’t embarrass herself.

“This is boxing. I’m not in this to get hit, but I knew I could walk her down. I’m bigger than her, and I have a lot more power than her. I put on a show on my island,” said Serrano.

“We knew she was tough. She’s Latina, she’s from Argentina. We know Argentineans are tough women. I was ready for a ten-round fight. I might have to change my name to the Body Snatcher,” laughed Serrano. “I knew I was catching her. Her hands were dropping. I just had to hit her and move.”

Seeing a photo of her sister, sparring partner, and fellow champion Cindy Serrano at home in New York watching, Serrano became emotional and thanked her for inspiring her and preparing for the fight.

Serrano: ‘I want those belts’

“I want to be the first undisputed champion coming out of Puerto Rico from my beautiful island. Nothing against any champ. I want those belts,” said Serrano. “I want to become undisputed featherweight champion. I want to be the first champion to become undisputed to come from Puerto Rico. If they want these belts, they have to come through me.”

Serrano is a powerhouse performer in women’s boxing with serious skills and power. She has won 26 consecutive fights and 21 by stoppage, a phenomenal accomplishment for a fighter of any gender.

In addition to the win, Serrano blunts some of the criticism sent her way after failing to set up a unification bout with Irish champion Katie Taylor. This is the womens’ equivalent of Spence Jr. vs. Crawford. Make it happen, ladies.

Baez brothers take one win and one loss home from Puerto Rico

Super bantamweight Eduardo Baez of Mexicali (19-1-2, 6 KOs) never let Abimael Ortiz of Puerto Rico (8-1-1, 4 KOs) rest for one second of a fast-paced eight-round fight. Baez showed the influence and improvement in skills from sparring with Roman Gonzalez, winning a unanimous decision by overwhelming scores in his opponent’s home country by 80 – 72 and 79 – 73 X 2.

“I’m very happy. I knew we had a strong opponent in front of us. Our strategy worked, we came out victorious,” said Eduardo Baez. As he prepared to watch his younger brother fight, he said he enjoys sharing cards with his brother. “I’m very happy. Every time we fight, there’s lots of energy.”





Bantamweight Leonardo Baez of Calexico (18-4, 9 KOs) had a much tougher challenge against undefeated Carlos Caraballo of Puerto Rico (14-0, 14 KOs). Cabellero took advantage of a porous defense to land crisp power punches, including wicked uppercuts and hooks to head and body. Credit to Baez for taking the punishment as long as he did. It came down to the corner throwing in the towel at 2:36 of the fourth round to protect the young fighter in the fourth round, giving the TKO win to Cabellero.

“I knew I had to work the body, and sooner or later, I would be able to finish the fight,” said Carabello. “I’m 100 percent I’m the most distinguished prospect on the island. It was something huge, something very special with my people here in front of me, and I’d like to thank them all.”

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, APR, is a veteran boxing observer covering the Sweet Science for Communities. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on social media at @PRProSanDiego.

