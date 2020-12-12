Joshua vs Pulev: Don’t expect a lot of fury on Saturday

SAN DIEGO, Calif., December 11, 2020 – Anthony Joshua of Great Britain (23-1, 21 KOs) may have the future on his mind Saturday at London’s Wembley Arena when he steps into the ring for the first time in a year. But he needs to take care of business first with opponent Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria (28-1, 14 KOs), or his future will be quite different.

The fight airs in the United States on DAZN Saturday, with undercard fights starting at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, and the main event is expected sometime after 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. One-thousand fans are being allowed into the venue for the fight.

After Joshua won his rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to take back his titles from Andy Ruiz, Jr. as the IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO world champion, Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder altered the heavyweight division sweepstakes. Then the pandemic slowed it all down. In this case, it hasn’t been such a bad thing. It’s given time for the respective promoters, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing (Joshua) and Bob Arum of Top Rank (Fury) to consider their options.

When Dillian Whyte hit the canvas in a surprise loss to Alexander Povetkin, all that stood between an all-British showdown in 2021 was mandatory challenger Pulev. Now the pressure is on Joshua to deliver a win to remove the final barrier to bringing Fury vs Joshua to life. It would be the biggest sporting event in the UK outside the London Olympics and Wimbledon. Yes, even more than Premier League soccer as a one-time spectacle.





Joshua: ‘Everything to gain’

Joshua says losing his titles to Ruiz Jr. and then winning them back toughened him up and made him stronger.

“I want to be successful in boxing, and the only way to be successful is take on big challenges. This is just another one I’m looking forward to competing with,” said Joshua at this week’s final pre-fight news conference.

“I’m very motivated, I’m hungry, that’s why I put myself forward for any opportunity.

“I’ve been fighting at a top-level ever since I walked into the gym. I’ve been punched by the strongest people many times, but I’m still here today. That never changed me. Just because I took a loss from Ruiz, I don’t think that’s enough to change someone. Every fighter trains hard, but it’s character that separates us, and I’ve got a lot of character.”

Joshua says he will be focused completely on Pulev. “No disrespect to the fans coming in but I’ve got a serious job I need to complete. God willing, I’m confident I’ll enjoy the victory after,” said Joshua. He expects the fight to go 12 rounds and said he’s more than capable of doing it.

Joshua’s trainer Robert McCracken says his fighter has worked long and hard on his discipline, and the better fighter in the ring on Saturday. “Anthony’s Olympic Champion, Unified Champion, he’s going from strength to strength. He’s enjoyed the camp, he’s been disciplined, on point, and Saturday night can’t come soon enough.”

Pulev has played the role of aggressor and spoiler throughout the lead up to Saturday. He says at age 38, seven years older than Joshua, he’s much better prepared to face a champion now than when he was younger.

‘Now I’m healthy, I’m ready and happy the fight – with the pandemic around the world, it’s not easy. I’m ready to get the win. I think I have everything, I’m ready,” said Pulev. “Respect to Anthony, Olympic and World Champion, and a good fighter. I’m ready and I have everything to be champion.”

Trainer Ibn Cason agreed. “Of course, he’s ready, this is what he’s trained for his entire life. This is a big opportunity. It’s a trying time in the world right now, and he has a chance to take people’s minds’ of it and take the victory. He can entertain the world so they can see his journey, what he’s done on the road to become heavyweight champion of the world. It’s good for Kubrat to help the world on its way to normality. We’re ready.”

Plenty of fury from Pulev at weigh-in

At Friday’s weigh-in, Joshua weighed in three pounds heavier than his trimmed down weight in the Ruiz Jr. fight at 240 and three-quarter pounds, slightly heavier than Pulev at a sleek 239.5 pounds. The gregarious Pulev took to taunting Joshua, starting even before Joshua stepped on the scale. Joshua engaged during the masked faceoff before walking away.

Later, Hearn said, “Pulev said, ‘You’re nothing. I’m better than you,’” Hearn said. “AJ said, ‘Who have you beaten?’ Pulev said, ‘I’ll end you.’” Joshua later told Sky Sports: “I would have clapped him on his jaw … but I have to wait ’til tomorrow.” Pulev is earning his purse trying to generate a little heat leading up to the bout.





Prediction: Joshua by decision

Don’t expect a whole lot of in your face action once the first bell sounds in the ring. Joshua changed his approach to fitness after his loss to Ruiz Jr. in their first bout, concentrating much more on skills and stamina than power. It served him well in his rematch. Expect to see the same version of Joshua again. Just like in the Ruiz Jr. rematch, it’s far more important Joshua leave the ring with a win than impress and entertain the fans. Joshua will need to practice his defensive skills, footwork, and movement, and working behind his jab to start preparing himself for the showdown with the tricky Tyson Fury. He won’t want a brawl with Fury, and he doesn’t need one with Pulev.

Without the win, the unification bout with Fury and a blockbuster trilogy’s potential circles the drain, at least for now. Millions of dollars in future income and entire careers are at stake.

It’s in Pulev’s best interests to go for broke and rush Joshua before he has a chance to settle. If he lets it rip and gassed out halfway through the fight, it’s still a better approach than chasing Joshua around the ring for the entire fight. Just as Joshua learned from his loss against Ruiz jr., Pulev needs to take the lessons he learned losing to Klitschko to heart. It’s not impossible that he wins, but it’s not likely.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, APR, is a veteran boxing observer covering the Sweet Science for Communities. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on social media at @PRProSanDiego.

