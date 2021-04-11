Jaron Ennis scores sensational win over Sergey Lipinets

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 10, 2021 – It’s time to stop doubting the potential of welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis of Philadelphia. Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs) did what no other top welterweight has been able to accomplish, knocking out former world champion Sergey Lipinets of Kazakhstan (16-2-1, 12 KOs) for the first time in the sixth round of their fight Saturday from the Mohegan Sun “Fightsphere” on Showtime Boxing.

It’s a shame there weren’t any fans to witness the impressive performance by the 23-year-old Philadelphia-based fighter. Riding a 16-fight knockout streak, Ennis controlled the fight, the distance, and the damage in all six rounds. He was dominating on the scorecards, losing just the fifth round on two of three scorecards when he delivered the knockout.

Ennis, an orthodox fighter, switched to a southpaw stance, hit Lipinets with a right hook to the head, followed by a left hook. Lipinets fell to the canvas, and referee Arthur Mercante Jr. immediately waived off the county, saying “That’s it, champ” to the downed Lipinets.

“It’s onto bigger and better fights now,” said Ennis of his victory. “That’s what we work on in the gym, a lot of power shots, just having fun and doing my thing.”





Asked about his decision to switch to the southpaw stance in the sequence leading to the knockout, Ennis said, “I’m comfortable on both sides. It’s natural for me. I don’t know when I switch. I saw that he wasn’t really as good on the inside as me, and that’s why I started getting a little closer, and I started touching and looking for my big shot, and I found it.”

As impressive as Ennis looked, he said, “I’m going to keep working on being calm and composed. Jabbing more and get out of the way. When I hit somebody, I get a little excited sometimes. I know I hurt him, but I knew he’s durable, so I took my time.”

Ennis said he now hopes the top welterweight division names will want to take him on, although he knows he may have to work himself into a mandatory position to get a title fight. “Until then, I’m going to keep working to fight the best fighters available to me.” There won’t be many champions who want to see Ennis across from them in the ring just yet. Until then, Ennis and the fans will have to enjoy whatever opportunities come his way until someone takes up the Boots challenge.

Eimantas Stanionis defeats Thomas Dulorme

Another ambitious young welterweight scored a win in the co-main event. Eimantas Stanionis of Lithuania (14-0, 9 KOs) defeated veteran Thomas Dulorme of Puerto Rico (25-5-1, 16 KOs) by scores of 117-111, 116-112, and 115-113. Dulorme made Stanionis put the work in, especially in the first half of the bout. Stanionis didn’t panic, even when Dulorme tried to turn the tide, winning the sixth and seventh rounds on all cards. Stanionis gained control and got the victory.

“I said before my fight I wanted to test myself against the top welterweights in the division. In my country, this is the first time they are showing my fight on television live. It was big, big pressure. I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”

“Dulorme was a little bit awkward. It was hard to throw my right hand because he was catching me on the body. I couldn’t hit as hard as I wanted to because of hand injuries. I felt my hands hurt a few times when I was hitting him, but it should be okay.

“He was quicker and more explosive than I thought he’d be. On video, he does not look as explosive. He was a smart fighter, and he used a lot of good movement. You can’t take anything away from him. He’s a warrior.”

Trained in Los Angeles by Marvin Samodio, Stanionis is confident he can hold his own against top competition, saying he is already a Top 10 welterweight and just needs more experience. “I’ve been sparring with world champions, and I did very well, so I’m confident I can beat anybody in the welterweight division.”

Jerwin Ancajas extends record title defense streak to ten

IBF Super Flyweight World Champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas of the Philippines (33-1, 2, 22 KOs) successfully extended the longest title defense streak in boxing, winning a unanimous decision over Jonathan Rodriguez of Mexico (15-2, 15 KOs). Scorecards read 117-110, 116-111, and 115-112. It was his tenth successful title fight.





The fight was far more competitive than the numbers show. After a slow start by both men, they steadily increased their work rate until the pair were trading leather nonstop. Ancajas scored a knockdown in the eighth round, but Rodriguez recovered well and left a positive impression with fans in the competitive fight.

“This fight was very hard for me,” said Ancajas, who’s been out of the ring 17 months. “I was happy to get the knockdown because Rodriguez is tough, but I have strong boxing. This was my toughest world title defense. I’m very happy to get the win. I waited a long time for the opportunity to get back in the ring, and it’s exciting to win in my first fight on this stage fighting on Showtime. It’s a big win for my whole team.”

Ancajas said he thought Rodriguez’s corner was going to stop the fight. But he respects his opponent for staying in the fight to the final bell. Ancajas now hopes to test the more well-known champions in the division.

Rodriguez admitted he had to recuperate after the knockdown, but never thought about quitting. “No, no, no. I was definitely motivated to keep fighting. I wasn’t going to quit. I knew I had to keep fighting in this heroic fight. Now, people know I’m a great rival here, and anybody who wants to fight me, I will be ready to fight them. And they saw today what I can do in the ring.” Rodriguez thought he scored at least a draw. The two wide cards didn’t give Rodriguez the credit he deserved.

