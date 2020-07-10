Heavy duty boxing: Carlos Takam too experienced for Jerry Forrest

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 9, 2020 – Heavyweights got the Thursday night spotlight as boxing in The Bubble enters its second month.

Veteran Carlos Takam of Cameroon, now living in Las Vegas (39-4-1, 28 KOs) made his experience and his fitness work for him in a victory by decision over Jerry Forrest of Newport News, Virginia (26-4, 20 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94.

The veteran Takam has three times as many professional rounds against significant opposition including Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker. He was scheduled to face Oscar Rivas, but Rivas was injured in sparring.

Forrest found himself without an opponent in The Bubble when Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller failed his third drug test (or fifth depending on how you tally things up).It all made sense given the circumstances and the pandemic restrictions.





Forrest needed to look at Thursday’s fight as a golden opportunity, but he was outworked and out hustled by the 39-year-old. Takam was fit and fluid, moving nicely on his feet. His right hand couldn’t miss in the first half of the fight.

“I was expecting more,” said Takam. He admitted the last-minute swap for Forrest when the original opponent Oscar Rivas due to injury was not easy. But Takam told his manager “I’m OK for that,” when Forrest was proposed. “I’m ready to fight anybody. Next, I want to get me Rivas or, and then Tyson Fury,” said Takam, naming two Top Rank stablemates.

Fans who feel discouraged at the quality of the bouts need to reset their expectations. No, we’re not watching Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, but we ARE watching our favorite sport while other fans wonder if they’ll see any live action in 2020.

Carlos Castro hopes 4th round TKO earns a title fight

Carlos Castro of Phoenix (26-0, 11 KOs) delivered a sizzling performance against tough former title challenger “Hail” Cesar Juarez of Mexico City (25-8, 19 KOs) in the junior featherweight co-main event. Castro’s body attack had Juarez completely outgunned, but he stood tough as long as he could before his corner told him after four rounds he was taking too much punishment, and wouldn’t let it continue.

“I told him in the ring it was an honor to fight him,” said Castro. “The fights you’ve done left a mark in the sport. We were focused, my team has tremendous heart. We saw some things other fighters did we knew would work.”

Castro landed 41 power shots in the fourth and final round and 89 total in four rounds, most to the body. Castro and Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz, who won June 23, may get the opportunity to fight for the WBO junior featherweight title recently vacated by Emanuel Navarrete, who will be moving up to featherweight. “I want every world champion,” said the eager Castro.

Juarez is a full-time immigration attorney in Mexico. After facing Nonito Donaire and Isaac Dogboe in the ring prior to Castro, he couldn’t have anything to fear in the courtroom after 34 professional fights.

Joshafat Ortiz gets decision over Joshua Orta

Two unbeaten junior lightweight prospects entered the ring but only left still undefeated. Joshafat Ortiz of Puerto Rico (8-0, 4 KOs) pulled out a majority decision win with a solid performance in a spirited fight against Joshua Orta of Springfield, Massachusetts (6-1, 2 KOs), who took his first loss. Orta came in heavy and started slowly, and Ortiz took advantage of it. By the time Orta was fully engaged, Ortiz was enough ahead to get the win.

Undercard results: Stubbs and Champion come away with wins

Middleweight Donte Stubbs of Riverside, California (7-1, 2 KOs) got right back on the horse after suffering his first loss nine days ago. The former MMA pro won a unanimous decision with ease over Fred Wilson Jr. of Cleveland. (7-1-2, 2 KOs). Scores were 58-53 X 2 and 58-54.

DOUBLE KNOCKDOWN! 😯

Corey Champion and Peter Cortez both touched the mat after being hit. #TakamForrest pic.twitter.com/kRka53Lcj9 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 10, 2020

Welterweight Corey Champion of Louisa, Virginia (2-3, 2 KO) and Peter Cortez of Indio, California (2-2, 1 KO) delivered four knockdowns in the first round in the opening bout. Champion threw two solid solo shots, and the pair both ended up on the canvas as they timed shots in one of boxing’s rare double knockdowns. Champion prevailed with a stoppage before the first round ended. You’ll see it on Sportscenter.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal is an award-winning boxing journalist covering the Sweet Science for Communities and for boxing fans worldwide.

