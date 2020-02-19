Home SportsBoxing Grand arrival in Las Vegas, fans greet Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury
Grand arrival in Las Vegas, fans greet Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

by Gayle Falkenthal
written by Gayle Falkenthal
Deontay Wilder towers over a crowd of fans waiting to greet him at the fight week Grand Arrival in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Hotel on Tuesday. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, February 219 2020 – In one of boxing’s modern Fight Week traditions, WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury made their grand arrival in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon at the MGM Grand Hotel. They greeted fans eager to see the famous heavyweights as they officially kicked off fight week events for the most anticipated heavyweight prizefight in years.

Visiting the MGM Lion Statue and the boxing ring set in the lobby of the MGM Grand Hotel is a must for fight fans in Las Vegas. Phjoto: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) rolled up first, riding in a red Ferrari. Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) preferred a Rolls-Royce SUV, fitting matchups with their distinct and equally outgoing personalities. Both made remarks from a riser after making their way through the throng of fans.

READ MORE: WIlderFury 2 Fight Week preview: Big stakes for boxing

Tyson Fury arrives at the MGM Grand Garden Hotel. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing

Deontay Wilder rolled up to the MGM Grand Hotel in a Rolls Royce SUV. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing grand arrival in Las Vegas

Wilder and Fury welcomed by hundreds of happy fight fans

Tyson Fury never wears a custom suit twice. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Clad in a trademark custom printed suit depicting his face in a repetitive pattern, Fury declared, “Las Vegas is the home of champions, and ‘The Gypsy King’ is here to put on a show. I am knocking that bum out in two rounds. It’s going to be an early night. I’ve done all I can, and I can’t wait for Saturday night to be here. The WBC belt is the only major title I’ve yet to win. Saturday night, it will be mine.”


Fury, who now trains in Las Vegas much of the year, said “Las Vegas is the new home of ‘The Gypsy King.’ This is my time. Wilder got a gift last time. That won’t happen again. I’m coming for the knockout.”

Wilder went for a fur-trimmed custom leather coat. “The first fight was great, but the second time around we’re getting even more love. It’s been a blessed feeling and I’m so excited to show my greatness come Saturday night,” he told the fans.

Deontay Wilder treated fans at the MGM Grand Hotel to a trademark "Bomb Squad" shoutout. Photo: Mikey Williams, Top Rank Boxing grand arrival in Las Vegas

“I’m going to knock out Tyson Fury in devastating fashion on Saturday night. After I show the world what greatness lies inside of me, I will continue to go even further and do more amazing things in this sport. We all know that boxing is the hurt business and we both have bad intentions coming into this fight. I’m looking forward to our energies colliding and having an amazing fight.”

Round 13 begins on Saturday, February 22, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder has defended his world title successfully 10 consecutive times. Fury is unbeaten in five bouts since returning from a nearly three-year layoff in June 2018. Neither has a single loss. Their sole draw was against each other in their first meeting on December 1, 2018.

Undercard fighters also join grand arrival festivities

Heavyweights Gerald Washington and Charles Martin posed for fan photos at Tuesday's grand arrival in Las Vegas. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

The grand arrivals also featured fighters competing in the PPV undercard squaring off, including former heavyweight champion Charles Martin and former title challenger Gerald Washington, who meet in the co-main event; WBO Junior Featherweight World Champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and Filipino contender Jeo Santisima; and unbeaten super welterweights Sebastian Fundora and Daniel Lewis, who fight in the PPV opener at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

WBO Junior Featherweight World Champion Emanuel "Vaquero" Navarrete, will defend his title against Filipino contender Jeo Santisima. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Super welterweight Sebastian "The Towering Inferno" Fundora will face 2016 Australian Olympian Daniel Lewis in a 10-round battle of unbeatens. Poto: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Gayle Falkenthal

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, MS, APR, is President of the Falcon Valley Group, a San Diego based communications consulting firm. Falkenthal is a veteran award-winning broadcast and print journalist, editor, producer, talk host and commentator. She is an instructor at National University in San Diego, and previously taught in the School of Journalism & Media Studies at San Diego State University.

