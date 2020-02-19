Grand arrival in Las Vegas, fans greet Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, February 219 2020 – In one of boxing’s modern Fight Week traditions, WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury made their grand arrival in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon at the MGM Grand Hotel. They greeted fans eager to see the famous heavyweights as they officially kicked off fight week events for the most anticipated heavyweight prizefight in years.

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) rolled up first, riding in a red Ferrari. Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) preferred a Rolls-Royce SUV, fitting matchups with their distinct and equally outgoing personalities. Both made remarks from a riser after making their way through the throng of fans.

Wilder and Fury welcomed by hundreds of happy fight fans

Clad in a trademark custom printed suit depicting his face in a repetitive pattern, Fury declared, “Las Vegas is the home of champions, and ‘The Gypsy King’ is here to put on a show. I am knocking that bum out in two rounds. It’s going to be an early night. I’ve done all I can, and I can’t wait for Saturday night to be here. The WBC belt is the only major title I’ve yet to win. Saturday night, it will be mine.”





Fury, who now trains in Las Vegas much of the year, said “Las Vegas is the new home of ‘The Gypsy King.’ This is my time. Wilder got a gift last time. That won’t happen again. I’m coming for the knockout.”

Wilder went for a fur-trimmed custom leather coat. “The first fight was great, but the second time around we’re getting even more love. It’s been a blessed feeling and I’m so excited to show my greatness come Saturday night,” he told the fans.

“I’m going to knock out Tyson Fury in devastating fashion on Saturday night. After I show the world what greatness lies inside of me, I will continue to go even further and do more amazing things in this sport. We all know that boxing is the hurt business and we both have bad intentions coming into this fight. I’m looking forward to our energies colliding and having an amazing fight.”

Round 13 begins on Saturday, February 22, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder has defended his world title successfully 10 consecutive times. Fury is unbeaten in five bouts since returning from a nearly three-year layoff in June 2018. Neither has a single loss. Their sole draw was against each other in their first meeting on December 1, 2018.

Undercard fighters also join grand arrival festivities

The grand arrivals also featured fighters competing in the PPV undercard squaring off, including former heavyweight champion Charles Martin and former title challenger Gerald Washington, who meet in the co-main event; WBO Junior Featherweight World Champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and Filipino contender Jeo Santisima; and unbeaten super welterweights Sebastian Fundora and Daniel Lewis, who fight in the PPV opener at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.