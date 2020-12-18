Golovkin vs Szeremeta: Big Drama Show returns with record in reach Friday

SAN DIEGO, Calif., December 17, 2020 – Middleweight powerhouse Gennadiy Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) will sneak in a fight in 2020 and get an opportunity to set a professional boxing record in his bout Saturday against mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) of Poland. The fight airs Friday, December 18, from Hollywood, Florida on DAZN USA with undercards starting at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT.

Golovkin will stage the 21st title defense of his IBF belt, which, if successful, will break the record of 20 at middleweight currently held by Golovkin tied with Bernard Hopkins. Odds seem extremely good it will happen against Szeremeta, a legitimate opponent but not a significant threat. Still, this is boxing, and it’s 2020.

“Yes indeed, it is a very important fight because it’s a record defense,” Golovkin told me. “I believe it’s exciting for any athlete to set a record. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the 21st defense or another number. The fact that you are setting a record is something that pleases you.”

Golovkin would love a pleasing palate cleanser after ending 2019 on a sour note. He won a decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko, but it was a narrow one disputed by observers. He looked tired in the later rounds, and took an uncharacteristic bit of damage. Promoter Tom Loeffler later confirmed a rumor circulating that Golovkin was fighting after being ill but didn’t want to cancel.





Golovkin: ‘As powerful, as tenacious, even better’

This year’s version of Golovkin resembles the version embraced by American fans almost a decade ago, without the mental weight he’s carried around since his pair of bouts tangling inside and outside the ring with Canelo Alvarez. The enforced break from the ring due to the pandemic may have paid off for Golovkin. The cheerful warrior is back with renewed enthusiasm for the ring, ready to destroy his opponent without getting personal about it. Boxing fans need some good cheer this year, and Golovkin appears ready to deliver based on his excellent condition at Thursday’s weigh-in.

Golovkin may not have the single bazooka punching power of his youth at 38 years old, but he still has plenty enough to get the job done. He’s always had one of the best stiff jabs in boxing in addition to a hideous left hook to the body. He promised “a beautiful show” at the weigh-in, and a clean knockout win would qualify and calm fears about Golovkin’s skills at this stage of his career.

“I treat every fight very seriously,” Golovkin promised. “At this level, there are no easy fights. When you’re a champion, you realize every opponent brings certain challenges. I take training very seriously. I hope the more I train, the easier it will be during the fight.

“In sparring, I feel as powerful, as strong, as tenacious, have a lot of stamina as I did five years ago, even better.”

Szeremeta motivated by his kids

Both Golovkin and Szeremeta admitted being discouraged at times, waiting for the fight to take place after pandemic delays. “Any time I was losing motivation, I looked at my kids. That’s great motivation,” said Szeremeta. Now, Szeremeta says Friday’s fight is the biggest sporting event in Poland.

Szeremeta says he wants to take Golovkin’s game plan away from him. “You cannot fight backwards when you fight Triple G, this is what he likes. I want him to fight my style, my tempo, this is what you want him to do.”

Undercards lineup includes Ali Akhmedov, Hyun Mi Choi, John Ryder

Super middleweight contender Ali Akhmedov (16-0, 12 KOs) joins his Kazakh countryman Golovkin in the co=main event for the vacant IBO title against Carlos Góngora (18-0, 13 KOs) of Ecuador. Akhmedov, who trains and spars with Golovkin, has a 75% knockout ratio and won his last fight in 44 seconds.

“We have been training together for several years, and I have seen his progress with every fight and training camp,” said Golovkin. ” The training camp was held at the highest level as always, and I am ready for the fight,” said Akhmedov. Gongora is a two-time Olympian and trains in Boston.

Undefeated WBA super featherweight world champion Hyun Mi Choi of South Korea (17-0-1, 4 KOs) makes her American debut hoping to extend her 12-year title reign against Calista Silgado of Colombia (19-11-3 14 KOs). Silgado has come up empty in six title fights.

“From the time I started boxing, it was my dream to fight in the United States,” said Choi. “Now, it’s time to realize that dream. I am ready to show everyone a great boxing match. Through this match, I hope to gain respect and support from the world. I’m looking forward to my first match in the United States.”





John Ryder rallying for redemption

British super-middleweight John Ryder (28-5, 16 KOs) gave Callum Smith a real scare and all he could handle in his last fight. The decision went to Smith, but observers saw it going Ryder’s way. It gives his fight on this card against Michael Guy (12-5-1, 5 KOs) new interest and perspective.

When we asked Ryder about it, he said, “I took a lot of credit from that fight. Boxing fans, they can be fickle at times, but fight fans seek justice. A majority of people I saw on social media (think) that I should be champion now.” Ryder hopes to get back on the winning side and find himself another title opportunity early in 2021.

Fun-loving and outgoing welterweight prospect Reshat Mati of Staten island (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on late replacement Dennis Okoth of Kenya (4-4-1, 2 KOs), coming up from super lightweight. Okoth is coming off a knockout loss to Elvis Rodriguez in July and should allow the “Albanian Bear” to show off his skills and personality to a larger audience. The 22-year-old is riding a four-fight knockout streak.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal is a veteran boxing observer covering the Sweet Science for Communities. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on Facebook and on Twitter @PRProSanDiego.

