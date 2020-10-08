Get Pink to beat Breast Cancer – NFL Wk 5 Preview and Bettor’s Guide

LOS ANGELES: Let’s get pink! In a divided nation, very few things unite us. Even football had become politicized and polarized. One thing that can bring us all together is breast cancer. We are all against it. Try finding somebody who is in favor of it. We are all on team pink.

To highlight efforts to combat breast cancer, the NFL goes full pink. The players love it. They normally have their uniforms regulated from their socks to their headgear. In October, they can wear as much pink as they like on any part of their bodies. Players compete to see who can wear the pinkest in the flashiest way.

If grown alpha males can proudly wear pink, then the rest of us can surely cheer on their efforts. So while politicians argue about going red or blue and whether or not we should go green, we can all come together on the one uniting color in America’s 10th calendar month. Time to go pink, and smash breast cancer like a linebacker smashing a running back on fourth and goal at the one.

With that, here is the NFL 2020 Week 5 Preview and Bettor’s Guide, with point spreads provided by DraftKings and FanDuel, and all times are Eastern.





NFL Wk 5 Thursday, October 8, 8:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5) at Chicago Bears —

The Buccaneers offense is clicking on all cylinders. The Bears have no offense. Tom Brady has too many weapons. Buccaneers cover.

NFL Wk 5 Sunday, October 11, 1:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams (-9) at Washington Identity Crisis —

The Rams explosive offense was stymied last week against an anemic Giants team. Washington has an identity problem that goes beyond its name. Coach Ron Rivera has a ton of heart, but it takes time to build a team. The spread is high for a road team. Rams win but fail to cover.

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans —

The Titans had 20 players and other personnel testing positive for COVID last week. Both teams are unbeaten, but there is no way to stay in sync without practicing. Buffalo has the defense and Tennessee has the workhorse back in Derrick Henry. The disruption will hurt the Titans. Bills win.

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7) —

The presidential race is harmonious compared to this intrastate rivalry. The Eagles finally won a game, but they are awful. The Steelers have too much offensive talent to be stopped. Mike Tomlin teams often play down to the level of their competition, but the gap is too wide in this game for that to happen. Steelers cover.

Arizona Cardinals (-7.5) at New York Jets —

The Cardinals have lost two straight after starting 2-0, but the Jets are a complete mess. Adam Gase has no idea how he is still employed. The spread is high. As bad as the Jets are, the Cardinals have not looked special in the last two weeks. Cardinals win but fail to cover.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-12) —

Patrick Mahomes is not from earth. The Raiders have some talent on offense but still have not fixed their defense. Mahomes should tear the Raiders secondary apart like he always does. The Chiefs just became the first team in NFL history to go 4-0 for four straight years. Jon Gruden has beaten Andy Reid, but this is 2020, not 2002. Chiefs cover

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-6.5) —

Bill O’Brien was fired and Romeo Crennel is the Texans interim coach. Neither of these teams are good, but the spark of a new coach often has short-term positive results. Deshaun Watson has not forgotten how to play. Texans win but fail to cover.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5) —

Joe Burrow just got his first NFL win, and he will win many more games in the future. However, this game will be his reality check. The Ravens are far superior and playing like a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. Lamar Jackson will torment the Bengals. These are not the same old Bengals, but these are the same Ravens. The talent mismatch will be evident early. Ravens cover.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) —

The Falcons are winless, and Dan Quinn has no answers. The Falcons do have an offense, and the Panthers are a rebuilding team. Teddy Bridgewater has not gotten enough help. Matt Ryan should be able to finally translate yards and points into a win. Falcons cover.

NFL Wk 5 Sunday, October 11, 4:00 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers —

Even with a third-string quarterback, the 49ers should not have lost to hapless Philadelphia. Now they get even more hapless Miami. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s beard makes for some excitement, but the Dolphins are many players away from being competitive.





New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-9) —

Dak Prescott has passed for over 450 yards three straight games but the Cowboys are losing games anyway. The Giants are 45 players short of a talented team. The Giants did a good job of slowing down the Rams offense, but their offense lacks the talent to take advantage of a weak Cowboys defense. Cowboys cover.

Indianapolis Colts (-1) at Cleveland Browns —

The Browns put up 49 points last week against Dallas. Philip Rivers is not playing badly. Every time the Cleveland Browns are about to earn respect, they lose. The Browns are now 3-1, so let’s give them a chance to show they are for real. Upset special, Browns win outright.

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-8) —

The Broncos finally got a win against the hapless Jets, but the issue in this game is who is playing quarterback. For the Broncos, Drew Lock’s injury means Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien. Cam Newton missing one game due to COVID meant Bryan Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham. Vic Fangio and Bill Belichick both know defense, but Josh McDaniels can scheme offense as well as anyone. With or without Newton, the Patriots have more talent and better offensive scheming. Patriots cover.

NFL Wk 5 Sunday, October 11, 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) —

The Vikings finally won against another winless team, but they have no defense. Russell Wilson is torching the entire league. Wilson should move the ball at will in this game. Seahawks cover.

NFL Wk 5 Monday, October 12, 8:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints (-8) —

Justin Herbert has shown plenty of talent for a rookie, especially on the deep ball. The Saints offense even without Michael Thomas can still move thanks to Sean Payton and Pinball Wizard drew Brees. The spread is high, and Herbert has played well enough to make this competitive. Saints win but fail to cover.