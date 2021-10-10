FuryWilder3 Results: Heavy Duty Trilogy Delivers Boxing History in FOTY

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, October 10, 2021 — British heavyweight Tyson Fury of Great Britain ended up in a fight he never expected Saturday, facing American Deontay Wilder for the third time instead of the highly anticipated unification fight against countryman Anthony Joshua.

Fury ends up at the pinnacle of boxing’s most vital division after delivering 11 of the most dramatic rounds of boxing imaginable.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) scored a knockout win over Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) in the 11th round to retain his WBC and Ring Magazine World Heavyweight titles in front of 15,820 fans at the T Mobile Arena. Those present, those watching around the world, and those who will watch and rewatch the fight for years to come witnessed the Fight of the Year 2021 and perhaps the most action-packed heavyweight bout in boxing history.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, who promoted Muhammad Ali and multiple stars over six decades, said, “I’ve been in the boxing business 57 years. I’ve never seen such a magnificent fight as this.”





Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren called him “the standout heavyweight of his generation. Boxing should be proud of him and Deontay Wilder. It took two men to make this fight.”

Five knockdowns and one epic knockout later, Fury and Wilder will forever be linked and written into boxing history as players in one of the all-time action fights. The Gypsy King and Bronze Bomber delivered more than a mere heavyweight fight. Together, they produced a display of heart, determination and will rarely be seen in any athletic competition.

“I’m absolutely humbled by Bob’s word,” said Fury. “It could have swung either way. I always give my all. You can only do your best in life. Whatever’s destined will be. I always said I was the best in the world, and he was the second-best. Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down, I will always deliver.”

Wilder said afterward, “I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough tonight.” Wilder was taken to the Las Vegas University Medical Center for evaluation as a precaution.

Winners, losers, and boxing history written

There was a winner, and there was a loser. Both fighters played starring roles and contributed equally to the drama.

After his first professional loss, Wilder had everything to prove in facing the man who took his title from him. After lashing out with conspiracy theories and taking the heat for it, Wilder and new trainer Malik Scott came in with a version of Wilder who would either win or die trying. His record won’t reflect the victory, but any narrative reflecting the fight must honor and respect his performance.

It was Wilder who brought out the best in Tyson Fury. Fury faced a more aggressive, dangerous version of Wilder, who craved revenge. It nearly worked. Although Fury outworked Wilder from a punch count perspective, Wilder’s dangerous right hand came out to play.

Both men were busier from the opening bell. After two rounds, the fight was even, and no one was sure how it would unfold. In the third round, Wilder stepped forward, encouraged by the fans and loading up. Near the end of the round, Fury blasted Wilder, dropping him with a hard right and two right uppercuts. Wilder rose and held on to survive the round. No one expected Wilder to last to the end of the fourth round.

On unsteady legs, Wilder threw caution to the wind. Fury leaned on Wilder to tire him and went to the body, preparing himself for a lights-out punch. Wilder pushed away and knocked Fury down with a furious right hand. Wilder celebrated as Fury willed himself up with 32 seconds left in the round. Wilder unloaded and caught Fury again, who went down for a second time. Referee Russell Mora shouted at Fury as he got up, trying to assess his condition. We’ll never know how close he came to stopping the bout. The bell rang to give Fury a lifeline.

Fury: ‘You mess with fire, you get burned’

“You mess with fire, you’ll get burned,” admitted Fury. “He caught me, you know, twice in the fourth round. It was nothing like this is over. It was like, ‘OK, I’ll get you back.’ I was always there. He shook me, he put me down. That’s boxing, and that’s life as well. It’s now how many times you get put down. You’ve got to keep fighting and keep moving forward. Nothing’s ever going to be easy.”

Wilder couldn’t land the same punches flush again, but not for lack of trying. The fans cheered every shot from Wilder that came close to landing. But none of them were flush, and Fury did a better job through the rest of the fight evading them. He wasn’t going to get caught again.

Fury began to gain ground back, landing hard left jabs and right hooks. Wilder was hit hard enough to be knocked down multiple times but managed to lean on the ropes or hold Fury and get through the moment. Damage accumulated. It seemed a matter of time – but the Wilder right hand was still there lurking.

Fury wanted to end the fight and landed enough hard rights to drop Wilder for a third time in the tenth round. Fury raised a first in premature victory as Wilder once more beat referee Russell Mora’s count. Fury unleashed everything he could with the minute he had remaining. Wilder made a last stand. Once more, he made it back to his corner.

In the 11th and final round, Wilder didn’t have any reserve fuel left. Fury put out a rangefinger left and landed a series of right hooks to drop Wilder out cold. Russell Mora immediately waved off the fight for Fury’s hard-won victory at 1:10 of the round.

Wilder made it back to his corner unassisted after getting up. Trainer Malik Scott put his arm around Wilder and comforted him as Fury celebrated. At the time the fight was stopped, Fury was up on all three judges’ scorecards.

‘We fought like two warriors in there’

Fury said after the bout, he went to Wilder’s corner to shake his hand, congratulate him, and offer amends, but Wilder was not receptive. “After the allegation made toward me, we fought like two warriors in there. At the end, he wouldn’t shake my hand. He’s a sore loser. I’ve acted like a gentleman throughout his career, and that’s all I can do,” said Fury.

Fury landed 150 punches of 385 thrown (39%); Wilder landed 72 of 355 total punches thrown (20.3%). Fury landed 114 power punches, Wilder just 63.

Trainer Sugarhill Steward said, “I describe this fight that just happened as probably one of the most exciting fights in history, especially in the heavyweight division. To have the two biggest men in boxing go at it like that. I have to give credit to Deontay Wilder, Malik Scott, and his team for pushing him to do what he did today. He showed a lot of o change. I give him credit for that.

“Tyson Fury got off the porch, got out, and got the job done. That’s what really matters. Boxing is big, and boxing is back.”

Much more will be written in the days, weeks, and months to come about this fight. But for now, let’s allow Sugarhill Steward’s words to sink in and resonate. It’s been a difficult 18 months in boxing. However we all got here, boxing is in a good place, however temporary it might be.

