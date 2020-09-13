El Grito: Kavaliauskas and Gonzalez back in the title hunt with wins Saturday

SAN DIEGO, Calif., September 13, 2020 – It’s a Mexican Independence Day seven fighters will remember for their wins on Saturday in Las Vegas, even if it wasn’t a typical fight weekend due to the pandemic. Mexican-American Joet Gonzalez flew the Tricolor flag, while Southern California transplant delivered a Mexican style knockout to cap the night.

Mean Machine fires up a knockout win

Today’s welterweight division competitors need to impress to stand out among the deep talent pool. Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas of Lithuania (22-1-1, 18 KOs) fired up his engine after running on cruise control in his bout against Mikael Zewski of Quebec (34-2, 23 KOs), delivering an impressive knockout victory at seven seconds of the eighth round. The fight ground along as Kavaliauskas and Lewski kept working at a steady rate. Lewski landed solid right hands, and Kavaliaukas delivered several solid uppercuts and body punches. Judges had Lewski up on two cards 67-65, with the third giving Kavaliauskus the edge by the same score.

But the cards got thrown out when Kavaliauskus delivered the best punch of the fight, an impressive counter right uppercut stunning Lewski and wobbling him at the signal with 10 seconds to go in the sixth round. Kavaliausus swarmed in and tried to end it there, but referee Kenny Bayliss waived him away and gave Zewski a knockdown count to the bell. No matter. Kavaliausus came out at the beginning of the round and destroyed Zewski with a hard left hook, followed with a right, and blasted a few more punches sending Zewski to the canvas and to the showers at seven seconds of round 8 to win by knockout. https://twitter.com/trboxing/status/1304985179203624961

Bring on the Bud rematch?

“I think it was going good,” said Kavaliauskas. “I always make pressure, I wasn’t running. I was moving a lot. I was never in danger. We never can count on the knockout. I was making pressure, seeing him slow down round by round,” with the knockout the result of wearing Zewski down.





Kavaliauskas says he needs another shot at WBO World Welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who beat him last December in a close contest until Kavaliauskas was stopped. “I think Crawford don’t have no other choices at welterweight,” said Kavaliauskas. “I think I’m the guy. Give me a rematch. Those guys don’t have no opponents. I don’t see anyone doing better than I did.” The Mean Machine isn’t wrong. The fans could do worse.

Viva Joet Gonzalez

Joet Gonzalez of Los Angeles (24-1, 14 KOs) got back into the win column and restored his pride on Mexican Independence Day with a strong performance against Miguel Marriaga of Colombia (29-4, 25 KOs). Judges awarded the unanimous decision to Gonzalez by scores of 99-91 X 2 and 97-93. “It was what I expected, a tough guy,” said Gonzalez. “He’s been in with three world champions. I expected the best Marriaga, and I think he put up a good fight.” Gonzalez says it was the performance he needed to put him back in the position he wants to be in. “I want to be in against tough guys. I want to show people I can compete with tough guys, boxers, and heavy hitters. I want another world title. I don’t see nobody coming up facing top five guys,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and Marriaga got busy at the opening bell and stayed busy through every round. After getting settled in after a few rounds, he began to establish a solid right hand off a jab Marriaga couldn’t follow. He landed the right to the body and to the head. He backed him up and made the Colombian look slow. The rest of the bout looked much the same every round. Marriaga succeeded in landing body shots, enough to keep Gonzalez alert and defensively responsible. But he had little else to offer against Gonzalez. Halfway through the fight, Marriaga’s corner told him he’d need to knock Gonzalez out to win. Give the tough Colombian credit for giving his best and ending the fight on his feet. Gonzalez wobbled Marriage slightly in the final minute of the last round to put a stamp on things.

After the fight, Gonzalez said he clarified comments attributed to him in a Colombian news interview to Marriaga. “I actually told him ‘he’s had his time, he’s had his run, it’s my time now.’” Gonzalez landed 177 of 466 power punches (38 percent) against 108 of 357 power punches for Marriaga (30 percent). Gonzalez knew he had to show up and show out after his loss to Shakur Stevenson. He will watch the upcoming fight between Emanuel Navarrete and Ruben Villa with the hope of facing the winner next. How about Kavaliauskas and Gonzalez on the same card?

Results from Saturday’s undercard fights:

Aleem Jumakhonov (9-3-2, 5 KOs) of Tajisktan stopped Jorge Ramos of Laredo, Texas (7-3-1, 4 KOs) with a hand right hand to the head, and Ramos couldn’t beat the count at 2:08 of round three. Jumakhonov was a revitalized fighter and had an opponent willing to fight on the inside. He took advantage of the situation nicely. Manual Flores of Coachella, California (9-0. 6 KOs) scored a flash third-round knockdown, then followed up to stop Puerto Rican native Jonathan Rodriguez of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (8-1 3 KOs) at 1:11 of round five in their bantamweight bout. Trained by Joel Diaz, Flores hurt Rodriguez with a hard left hook combination, and referee Robert Hoyle stepped in quickly to prevent further punishment. Judges were split on the cards through four.

Anthony Chavez (9-1, 3 KOs) of Redlands, California took care of business despite a headbutt early against Adan Gonzales of Denver (5-4-2, 2 KOs). All three judges saw the score as 58-55 for Chavez.

Eric Puente of Vista, California (4-0) remained unbeaten with a solid showing against sturdy opponent Luis Norambuena of Chile (4-6-1). Puente, trained by Robert Garcia, won praise from trainer Manny Robles on the ringside call. Scores were 40-36 X 2 and 39-37 on the cards. Gayle Lynn Falkenthal is an award-winning boxing journalist covering the Sweet Science for Communities and for boxing fans worldwide. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on Facebook and on Twitter @PRProSanDiego. Copyright © 2020 by Falcon Valley Group