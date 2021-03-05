Cannon fodder: Brandon Adams stops Serhii Bohachuk in eight

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 4, 2021 – Brandon “The Cannon” Adams of Los Angeles (23-3, 15 KOs) earned his diploma from the School of Hard Knocks in his pro boxing career, making a run at a title after winning “The Contender” series.

It paid off when he dug down and seized his opportunity in the eighth round against previously undefeated Serhii Bohachuk of Ukraine (18-1, 18 KOs). With Bohachuk ahead on all three judges’ scorecards and a win in reach, Adams wobbled Bohachuk with a hard left hook and knew he had an opportunity to turn the fight around.

It made for a dramatic finish to the main event from the Municipal Boxing Gym Felix Pagan Pintor in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico on Ring City USA. Adams sealed the finish with a second hard left hook to drop Bohachuk to the canvas, and he could not beat the count. Adams gets the stoppage at 2:47 of the eighth round to win the WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title.

“I had to dig in deep and understand regardless of what was happening in the ring during that fight, it was me against them. I had to use all the strength I had to connect with those punches from the cannon,” said Adams. “I’m an explosive fighter. I tried to take advantage of that, and I couldn’t because of the wet ring.”





Victory slipping away for Adams

High humidity from the settling evening air in Puerto Rico complicated the fight for the two punchers, making the ring canvas covered in graphic logos slippery. Both men repeatedly looked down and had trouble setting their feet to sit down on their harder punches. It wasn’t good for either man, but Bohachuk let it bother him less than Adams.

Adams came out at a blistering work rate, knowing Bohachuk to be a fast starter. The pair traded shots in a phone booth with Adams pouring it on. He won the early rounds. The much taller Bohachuk made it difficult for Adams to avoid low blows, and after a warning, referee Ramon Pena took a point from Adams in the third round. His corner was heard loudly protesting.

Bohachuk began to overcome Adams’ work rate, busier and less distracted than Adams by the soggy canvas. Adams began to work more at distance, but Bohachuk knows how to cut off a ring, and the pair were in a small ring at that. At a distance, Adams lost his best weapon, the bodywork. “Be careful with the overhand, that’s all he has right now,” Robles told Bohachuk after the seventh round.

Bohachuk kept the pressure up as Adams continued to move and look for an opening. Fortunately for Adams, he found one when Bohachuk dropped his left hand.

Adams: ‘The show must go on’

“It was real tough fighting in there tonight, with the ring being wet,” said Adams. “I had to fight through an uphill mountain. He’s a tough guy. I appreciate the fight he brought out of me.

“The show must go on. I’m a professional, I have to figure out how to get the W. That’s what counts. I’m grateful for the win. I love Puerto Rico. Everyone embraced me with love. That is what it takes to be a world champion.”





Manny Robles: ‘He got a little bit overconfident’

Bohachuk had only gone past the fifth round once in his professional career. Prior to the fight, his second with trainer Robles, he said the pair had worked on his defensive technique. But he’s got more work to do, and if he uses the fight as a learning experience, he’ll bounce back.

After the fight, Adams greeted Bohachuk backstage, who appeared to be recovered from the worst of it. Trainer Manny Robles said he didn’t take much damage other than the single knockout punch.

“I saw a Serhii Bohachuk that was winning the fight. I got word he was wining no all three scorecards until the knockout; he was dominating the fight. I told him to watch out – he got a little bit overconfident, he got caught with a devastating shot, and that’s it. Robles didn’t blame the slick canvas. “It was the same for both fighters. We take nothing away from Brandon Adams. He’s a seasoned fighter.” Robles said Adams was by far Bohachuk’s toughest test, despite the losses on his record. “Sometimes they humble you and make you a better fighter, or you quit.”

Adams is a determined opponent with serious power at super welterweight, and due to his experience, he was able to deliver. It’s the second flashy knockout win in a row for Adams on Ring City USA. These performances build championships, and Adams stays in the mix in the competitive super welterweight division.

Compliments to the Ring City USA team for using the Twitch streaming platform to air all of the fights on the card prior to the NBCSN broadcast, and for an excellent behind the scenes wrap-up show with generous live video backstage after the fight, key interviews, and analysis from the broadcast team of Bob Papa, Shawn Porter, and Curran Burtia.

Results from the Ring City USA undercard

Super featherweight Bryan Chevalier (15-1, 12 KOs) made his Puerto Rican fans happy with a third-round knockout win over Carlos Zambrano of Peru (26-3, 11 KOs). Chevalier is a tall fighter who fights tall, uses his reach but also went right at Zambrano with excellent bodywork. It made the difference in the third round with two knockdowns on body shots, the second making it stick with the knockout at 2:21 as Zambrano was counted out. Zambrano had been out of the ring four years, and despite his skills, it was too great a disadvantage for the 36-year-old against a 26-year-old on the rise.

“I had the height and youth advantage, but he had the experience,” said Chevalier after the bout. “I had to figure out what he was going to bring, adapt to that and get the victory. I’m happy with my performance. I’m the best 126 pounder in Puerto Rico right now. I have to keep working, leave it up to my managers and trainers to figure it out.”

Danielito Zorilla (15-0, 11 KOs), a protégé of great Puerto Rican fighter Miguel Cotto, found himself in a rough fight against Ruslan Madiyev of Kazakhstan (13-2, 5 KOs). Madiyev, now training with Joel Diaz in Indio, California, pounded away at Zorrilla, effectively slowing down Zorilla and gaining ground. He was also landing rabbit punches. He got docked a point in round five, and in round eight Zorilla was hit again hard enough he could not continue. The fight went to the scorecards. Zorilla went away with a technical decision win by scores of 77-75 and 77-75, with one card 76-73 for Madiyev. Zorilla was taken to a local hospital for examination. Several hours later, he reported being dizzy but appeared to be OK.

Diaz had been opposed to Madiyar taking the fight after a 20-month layoff in the opponent’s home country, and he was right. Madiyar stormed out of the ring after hearing the decision.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, APR, is a veteran boxing observer covering the Sweet Science for Communities. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on social media at@PRProSanDiego.

Please credit “Gayle Falkenthal for Communities Digital News” when quoting from or linking to this story.

Copyright © 2021 by Falcon Valley Group