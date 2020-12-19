Canelo vs Smith: Feliz Navidad for boxing fans Saturday

SAN DIEGO, Calif., December 18, 2020 – Patience has become one of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s best weapons, both inside and outside the ring.

The pandemic threw a ringer into nearly every athlete’s plans. Still, the contractual dispute between Alvarez, promoter Oscar de la Hoya, and media partner DAZN over Alvarez’s contract details threatened to keep him out of the ring even longer than the coronavirus.

Fortunately in a stroke of perfect timing (and a realization a long court fight would keep him out of the ring for several years), Alvarez and his legal representatives came to a mutual agreement with Golden Boy Boxing to part ways. His issues with DAZN didn’t appear to be as difficult to overcome. Alvarez will squeak in a single bout in 2020 Saturday in a single fight deal with DAZN, facing super middleweight Callum Smith of Great Britain.

Both got on the scale at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. See the weigh-in here.

Yes, Smith is a lot taller than Alvarez – six inches taller, though it seems like more. Don’t trust many of the exaggerated internet memes out there, but it’s a striking difference. Now both fighters will rehydrate with no day of fight limit.

Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs), age 30, was last in the ring in November 2019, where he knocked out Sergey Kovalev to win a fourth division title at light heavyweight. He currently holds the WBA Super, Ring, and lineal middleweight titles and will put his WBA Regular super middleweight title up.

Smith (27-0, 19 KOs), also age 30, holds the WBA Super super middleweight and Ring titles. So Alvarez can step his current title up a notch and add the Ring title with a win.

Intelligence report from one Smith brother to another

This is the second of the four fighting Smith brothers to face Alvarez. Liam Smith lost his super welterweight title to Alvarez in 2016, also in Texas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Brother Callum was in the audience to see Alvarez score three knockdowns on the way to a ninth-round TKO with a vicious body shot.

The second Smith to take on Alvarez says he’s gotten an intelligence report from his brother. Smith said on ESPN, “I’ve spoken to Liam about him, little things he does and sets you up with, things I can exploit, and it’s definitely been useful having a brother who has been in the ring with him. I can pick his brains to gain that little advantage.”

Smith knows he’s a serious underdog. He accepts the reality. “I understand I’m the underdog. You look at social media, a lot of people don’t really give me a chance in this fight, but I’ve been here before. I was the underdog in my world title fight. If anything, it gives me a little bit more motivation, a little bit of a point to prove my worth.”

Smith will need every advantage he can get against one of the world’s best pound for pound fighters and a legitimate star beyond the ring. He also needs to shake off the stink clinging to him after a disputed decision over John Ryder in November 2019. Smith says he knows he’s got to be better.

Why did Smith end up as his sole opponent in 2020? “He is number one in this division at 168 pounds. (Promoter) Eddie (Hearn) and I want to get all the titles at 168 pounds. Callum Smith is very good at what he does, and this is why we are here.”

If we can talk Alvarez at his word, Gennadiy Golovkin’s excellent performance Friday night is meaningless to him, because he has no intention of competing at middleweight. Golovkin isn’t likely to come up in weight. So don’t bet on a third fight soon, if ever. Feel free to move on.

Canelo vs Smith prediction

Perhaps no other fighters at the top level have benefitted more from the pandemic. Alvarez took himself off the market, albeit briefly, when hardly any championship caliber fights were on the calendar. With courtrooms shut down, civil lawsuits would stay backed up for many months to come. It forced all of the parties to settle their difference through mediation, and the timing put Alvarez back in play just in time to notch one fight and remind people why he is such a popular figure in the sport. Boxing needs Canelo Alvarez more than he needs boxing, even though his manta is “No Boxing, No Life.”

Smith will look better against Alvarez than he did against John Ryder. He knows it’s not an option. He will rely on height and reach in the early rounds, and he might even survive to the final bell.

Alvarez has fought taller fighters before, but Smith is the tallest. In his ever-confident way, Alvarez brushes it off. “With the experience that I have, the reality is whether they’re taller or shorter, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Alvarez will threaten him every minute, and is adaptable and talented enough to find a way inside to land the better punches and demonstrate his far superior skills and ring IQ. It will be a victory if Smith finishes on his feet, but he’s never going to get the scorecards to go in his favor short of multiple knockdowns.

The undercard features:

Heavyweight Frank Sanchez of Las Vegas out of Cuba (16-0, 12 KOs), who trains alongside Alvarez with Eddy Reynoso, fights Julian Fernandez of Tijuana (14-2, 11 KOs), scheduled for 10 rounds.

Flashy junior lightweight prospect Raymond Ford of Camden, New Jersey (7-0. 3 KOs) takes on Juan Antonio Lopez of Dallas (15-7. 6 KOs) in six rounds.

Christian Alan Gomez Duran of Guadalajara (18-2, 16 KOs) fights Angel Hernandez of McAllen, Texas (17-15-32, 11 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight bout.

Middleweight talent Austin “Ammo” Williams of Houston (6-0, 5 KOs) should not have much trouble with Isaiah Jones of Detroit (9-3, 3 KOs).

Alexis Molina of Guadalajara (8-0, 5 KOs) faces Robert Greenwood of Frankfurt, Indiana (5-0, 2 KOs) at featherweight, four rounds.

In his long-awaited professional debut, junior lightweight Marc Castro of Fresno, California, will face Luis Javier Valdes of Tijuana (7-5-1, 2 KOs). A positive COVID-19 test delayed Castro’s debut in August. The 20-year-old had an accomplished amateur career with 177-7 overall and 48-2 in national and international bouts. He won 17 national championships and two world titles.

