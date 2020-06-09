Boxing is back in business Tuesday in Las Vegas, ESPN

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 9, 2020 – Olympic silver medalist and rising star Shakur Stevenson of New Jersey (13-0, 7 KOs) gets the honor he didn’t get in the Games. He will carry the flag for professional boxing’s formal return to action in the U.S. on Tuesday night.

Stevenson faces Puerto Rican contender Felix “La Sombra” Caraballo (13-1-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round bout at super featherweight in the main event on ESPN. The five-fight card will be shown in its entirety beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Stevenson is moving up a weight division as he eases back into the mix. He hit the 130-pound limit on the nose at Monday’s weigh-in. Caraballo also made 130 pounds but he needed an extra hour to take off an extra half pound first.

The card at the MGM Grand Hotel’s Conference Center Ballroom is the first live boxing in the U.S. since Brandun Lee won his main event on March 13 on Showtime’s “ShoBox: The New Generation” from Minnesota. No fans or media will be present with the exception of reporter Bernardo Osuna. ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the fight from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. Analysts Tim Bradley Jr., Andre Ward, and Mark Kriegel will join from their respective homes.





Top Rank and the MGM did their best to dress up the set, adding plenty of flashy backdrops and lighting to fill up the space left empty by the fans. Asked about missing the fans, Stevenson said he is far too focused in the ring and doesn’t really concern himself with the crowd.

“The atmosphere might be different on June 9, but I’ve fought in unique situations all over the world before so it won’t affect me. Regardless of who’s in the building, you’ll see another great performance, and I’ll remind everyone why I’m the best young fighter in boxing.”

Stevenson says he’s seen video of just a single round on Caraballo, and that’s enough. “I see a lot of holes in his game, so I’m going to expose them – he’s not at my level.”

Because Stevenson’s title is at featherweight, it’s a non-title fight on Tuesday, but Caraballo embraced the opportunity anyway, also coming up in weight to super featherweight. “I can’t let this opportunity go, I’ve trained hard, and I’m going to give it my all,” said Caraballo. “I’m going to do my work and try to get that ‘W.’ I want to fight, and it’s not going to have the public, but I don’t have no problem with that. I just want to go to that ring and do my job.”

Stevenson’s power and responsible defensive skills won’t leave him vulnerable against Caraballo, but he should be patient and get in some rounds rather than ending the fight too quickly. He needs to test how he feels at 130 pounds. Stevenson is big at 126 pounds and he’s eager to move up permanently to face the champions at 130 pounds. “ I’ve already pictured myself in the ring with all of them already, so I’ve already been thinking about that. I’ve been thinking about being in the ring with Oscar Valdez, with (Gary) Russell, (Leo) Santa Cruz, JoJo (Diaz), even Jamel (Herring), if I have to,” said Stevenson.

Mikaela Mayer tests positive and is out along with trainer Kay Koroma



Fellow 2016 Olympian Mikaela Mayer of Los Angeles (12-0, 5 KOs) was set to appear in the co-main against Helen “Iron Lady” Joseph of Nigeria (17-4-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight bout. But Mayer tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend and announced she is out. The fight was dropped from the card.

Because Mayer has also worked with Stevenson’s trainer Kay Koroma, Koroma is also out on Tuesday. Stevenson’s strength and conditioning coach Ed Jackson will step in for Koroma. Jackson will also replace Koroma in the corner of heavyweight Jared Anderson.

Anderson, a 20-year-old from Toledo, Ohio (3-0, 3 KOs), faces Johnnie Langston of Sarasota, Florida (8-2, 3 KOs), who is ten years older and a southpaw, providing valuable experience for Anderson early in his career. Anderson weighed 236.5 pounds, Langston 218.3 pounds.

Italian born heavyweight Guido Vianello (6-0, 6 KOs) takes his record for a spin against Don Haynesworth of New Rochelle, New York (16-3-1, 14 KOs). Haynesworth’s losses include Bryant Jennings and Zhilei Zhang. His knockout rate makes him just threatening enough to keep things interesting against Vianello, but he is 11 years older at 37.

Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (2-1, 2 KOs) needs to continue showing progress as a pro against Yeuri Andujar of the Dominican Republic (5-3, 3 KOs) Robiesy was hailed as the next big thing at featherweight, but promptly lost his pro debut.





Middleweights Calvin Metcalf of Kansas City, Missouri (10-3-1, # KOs) faces Quatavious Cash of Atlanta (11-2, 7 KOs). Cash lost by knockout in the 2018 edition of “The Contender.” Metcalf’s most recent loss was to Contender runner-up Shane Mostley, Jr. last October. Both men would love a big win to make themselves relevant in a competitive division.

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal

