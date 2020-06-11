Boxing bangers set for action Thursday on ESPN

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 11, 2020 – Boxing fans were thrilled to see their favorite sport return in the U.S. earlier this week, watching a card led by rising star Shakur Stevenson and a host of prospects blowing out their opponents.

Cards will continue on Tuesday and Thursday nights in June with the action ramping up to more competitive fights. Tonight’s card features a slew of Latino fighters who hope to deliver just a bit more heat. The five-fight card will be seen in its entirety on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno (27-1, 18 KOs) fights in his hometown of Las Vegas against veteran Yenifel Vicente of Miami, Florida (36-4-2, 28 KOs) in a ten-round bout. Magdaleno’s only loss came at junior featherweight to Isaac Dogboe. Since then, he’s looked strong defeating veterans Rafael Rivera and Rico Ramos. He also collected a win in 2016 against one of the world’s top names, four-division champion Nonito Donaire.

“It feels great to be one of the first fighters back,” Magdaleno said. “I’m excited to get back in the ring, especially after my last fight was canceled. I didn’t get discouraged. I am even more ready now. I can’t wait to showcase my talent to the ESPN audience. What better way to show that the champ is back?”





Vicente has racked up an impressive record in his last dozen fights, going 11-1 with 11 knockouts, but they were all against lower-level competition in the Dominican Republic and South America. Still, wins give a challenger confidence going in against a tougher test.

Magdaleno never fails to entertain and he knows he’s got a golden opportunity to show off for the audience at home.

Adam Lopez co-feature could steal the spotlight

In the co-feature, another highly entertaining fighter gets the chance to shine. Adam Lopez of Glendale, California (13-2, 6 KOs) faces Louie Coria of Moreno Valley, California (12-2, 7 KOs) for a vacant NABF Featherweight title. Lopez, the “Glendale Gatti,” may have lost his last fight against one of the world’s top talents, Oscar Valdez. But he took the fight on a single day’s notice when Valdez’s original opponent couldn’t make weight. He went in at a 3.5 pound disadvantage, but still managed to knock down Valdez in the second round. Lopez gave it all he had before yielding to Valdez in the seventh round. Lopez made a big impression and fans are eager to see what he can do against Coria, who is trained by Robert Garcia. Lopez has won three straight since a split decision loss at super-featherweight.

“I will put a show on for all the fight fans around the world and show them what I’m made of,” Lopez said. “The Valdez fight was an incredible experience. I’m ready to get what’s left of 2020 going and move toward a title shot. The whole team is working hard and preparing well. Tune in. I’m going to put on a show.” This could be the fight of the night.

Also on the televised undercard:

Bryan Lua of Madera, California (5-0, 2 KOs), from California’s Central Valley returns after a two-year layoff against Dan Murray of New Jersey (5-3, 0 KOs) in a six-round lightweight fight.

Bantamweight prospect Gabriel Muratalla of Fontana, California (2-0, 2 KOs) will make his 2020 debut in a four-rounder versus Fernando Robles of Texas (2-2, 0 KOs).

Two unbeaten Southern California-based lightweights tangle in a scheduled six-round fight. Eric Mondragon (3-0, 2 KOs) will face Mike Sanchez (6-0, 2 KOs).

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal is an award-winning boxing journalist covering the Sweet Science for Communities and for boxing fans worldwide. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on Facebook and on Twitter @PRProSanDiego.

