Big Drama Show hits blackjack: Golovkin sets record with 21st title defense Friday

SAN DIEGO, Calif., December 18, 2020 – Middleweight powerhouse Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan (41-1-1, 36 KOs) delivered the performance he needed, and fans wanted to see in a seventh-round TKO win over a tough but tamed Kamil Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KOs) of Poland.

With the win, Golovkin sets a record for the middleweight division with the 21st title defense of his IBF belt, breaking the record of 20 at middleweight formerly set by the Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins. Oddsmakers figured it would happen, but – 2020, amirite?

Golovkin: ‘I come back, I told you’

Golovkin said the record win meant a lot. “I come back. I told you. I come back after Canelo’s fight. I’m still smart. I feel very comfortable because I did smart work.”

Golovkin credited his preparation during the longest layoff of his professional career, 440 days after his last fight with Sergiy Derevyanchenko. “Come on guys, I’m not surprised. I feel very comfortable, because I work hard. I had a lot of time. I had a lot of good people with me who support me. I’m very proud of my team.”





Four knockdowns and no mas for Szeremeta

Golovkin is a notoriously slow starter, but he got busy throwing his snapping power jab from the opening bell. It set up a hard left hook to the head of Szeremeta just before the first round ended, scoring the first knockdown. Szeremeta was down again in the second round from a hard right followed by a left hand to the temple, a loss of equilibrium sending him down to the canvas. Golovkin made Szeremeta pay for getting up, giving him a hard uppercut and body shot to think about in the corner.

Szeremeta stayed on his feet in the third round, but it was small comfort. It meant he ate more shots, more uppercuts, right hooks to the head, and left hooks to the body. These are Golovkin’s stock in trade. Even if you know they are coming, they’re hard to hold off.

Two more knockdowns came in the fourth round and the seventh round. Credit Szeremeta for toughness, but he had little else to offer in the way of offense or defensive strategy. But the Polish fighter knew his nation was watching, and he was undefeated. He wouldn’t quit. At the end of the seventh round, his corner did the right thing and asked the referee to wave off the fight at 2:59 of the seventh round.

“Respect Kamil’s trainer, respect Kamil’s corner Very smart, because he was done,” said a smiling Golovkin. “Come on, guys. I threw my jab, I feel my power.

“I took my time. I took a little more time. If I’m finishing second round, maybe too soon. I want to bring more people to the TV. Why not, more enjoy the time?”

Golovkin landed 228 of 554 punches thrown (41%) versus just 59 of 327 punches for Szeremeta. Golovkin landed 134 power punches (56%) against 49 power shots for the Pole (36%). But it was the jab numbers that tell the tale. Golvokin landed 94 jabs of 317 thrown (30%) versus just 10 for Szeremeta. Golovkin’s jabs aren’t rangefinders; they’re his best weapon.

Golovkin’s offense was stellar, but during his layoff, he’s worked on his defense. Long criticized for a lack of head movement, Golovkin was agile and slipped many of Szeremeta’s shots with ease. It would be a different story with a more threatening fighter like Canelo Alvarez, but it was a new wrinkle and a welcome development. Credit to Johnathan Banks and Golovkin for teaching a 38-year-old dog a new trick. He’ll need it moving forward.

Who’s game for a 2021 Big Drama Show?

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was as elated as anyone among the small group of people present in the pandemic conditions. “I think it was fantastic for Gennadiy to get some rounds tonight. He’s always A-plus. He’s always going to raise his levels when these great elite fighters do. Szeremeta was a world-class fighter, but Gennadiy is a pound for pound great. This is the difference you see tonight,

He’s fresher. He looked younger than you and me combined,” laughed Hearn.

The inevitable questions follow about Golovkin’s next opponent and the potential for a third fight against his nemesis Canelo Alvarez, who fights Saturday night against Callum Smith in a super middleweight title fight.





“I am open for anybody. Best opponent for me, for business for DAZN, for people, for fans, I’m ready. We’ll wait tomorrow. I hope tomorrow is a great event. I hope who wins is the best,” said Golovkin. Asked to predict the outcome between Alvarez and Smith, Golovkin says the fans will be the winners.

Hearn said he’d like to see Golovkin in a mega fight in 2021. “He’s the most exciting fighter in world boxing still,” but he deferred at least publicly to Golovkin as the boss. “Gennadiy’s earned the right to decide who he wants to fight. You saw an incredible two fights with Canelo Alvarez. If it makes sense for Gennadiy, if it makes sense for Canelo. Callum Smith could win tomorrow night. We’ll be there for the ride. Him against Canelo Alvarez, Callum Smith, Demetrius Andrade, Billy Joe Saunders. You’re never going to see a boring fight with Gennadiy Golovkin.”

Golovkin has plenty of reasons to go home happy with renewed enthusiasm for the ring. Whether he can deliver a similar performance against tougher opposition, fans have renewed enthusiasm to see if he can. The win Friday calm fears about Golovkin’s skills at this stage of his career. It’s good to see something go right in 2020.

Carlos Góngora scores surprise KO of Ali Akhmedov

Carlos Góngora (19-0, 14 KOs) of Ecuador took the vacant IBO super middleweight title fight against contender Ali Akhmedov (16-1, 12 KOs) on just two weeks’ notice. Góngora is glad he did after defeating the Golovkin stablemate and sparring partner in the co-main event. Góngora knocked down Akhmedov for the first time as a professional in the 12th round and make it stick for the knockout win.

Akhmedov worked patiently behind the jab in the first round, but he got to work in the second round, and neither man took a break for the rest of an action-packed, entertaining fight. Akhmedov tagged Góngora in the second, sixth, and eighth rounds, and when he saw him hurt, he tried to capitalize. But Gongora is a veteran, and on several occasions when Akhmedov got to him, he wisely held or evaded until he recovered and made it out of the round.

Once Góngora realized he was standing up to Akhmedov’s power, he took a chance and traded power shots with him, and did a good job of it. By the eighth round, Góngora began gaining ground, landing hard shots on Akhmedov. Góngora hurt Akhmedov with a minute left in the ninth round and did what he could to capitalize. He’d weathered the worst from Akhmedov and didn’t have much left to fear.

With nothing to lose in the 12th round, Góngora dropped Akhmedov with a hard southpaw uppercut one minute into the round. Akhmedov got up and just tried to survive to the bell. Góngora wouldn’t let him, going after Akhmedov and decking him again. While the Kazakh tried to get up, the referee counted him out for a huge upset win to become the first world champion in boxing from Ecuador.

“I was a little worn down for the 12th round as you can tell, but I had to dig deep, and he had to dig deep as well. I had to pull it out of me to win,” said Góngora. “I did feel his power, he’s a strong guy with a lot of experience and a high knockout ratio. I almost tasted defeat, but I had to dig deep. I didn’t come here to lose. At the end, I figured he had to go down and did everything I could.”

“I’m a boxer, I’m a warrior. I was waiting for the right time to strike. I knew the uppercut was there, I keep waiting for the opportunity,” said Góngora. “A message to everybody in Ecuador: There is a champion in Ecuador, we’re going to keep making champions from Ecuador. This championship belt is for everyone behind me and everyone who supported me.”

Hyun Mi Choi wins American debut

Undefeated WBA super featherweight world champion Hyun Mi Choi of South Korea (19-0-1, 4 KOs) made a successful American and extended her 12-year title reign against Calista Silgado of Colombia (19-13-3, 14 KOs). Scorecards read 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93.

Silgado presented a far tougher opponent than expected. She delivered much more offense than the scorecards indicated. She showed Choi can be hit, and she landed plenty of hard shots. Choi is tough and took most of them, but against an opponent with more power such as Delfine Persoon or Mikaela Mayer, Choi might not be able to stay on her feet. Give Choi a break for some jitters and the pandemic environment, where many fighters struggle a bit.

John Ryder back on track with unanimous decision win

The women delivered a far more entertaining fight than the super middleweights who gave fans a chance to go to the kitchen for a beverage.

British super-middleweight John Ryder (29-5, 16 KOs) ground out a solid if an unexciting win over Michael Guy of Sacramento (12-6-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scorecards read 100-90, 99-91, and 96-94. It’s difficult to criticize Ryder over the fight. Guy wasn’t too interested in engaging with him, and Ryder stayed as busy as he could. It didn’t hurt him to put in solid rounds in a glorified sparring session, and that’s all that needs to be said.

Reshat Mati extends stoppage streak to five

Decked out in a Batman costume entering the ring, welterweight prospect Reshat Mati of Staten island (9-0, 7 KOs) won in the sixth and final round by TKO over Dennis Okoth of Kenya (4-5-1, 2 KOs). The 22-year-old extended his knockout streak to five fights.

After the fight, Mati explained he had trouble with his hands for nearly the entire bout. “I couldn’t feel my hands, I was throwing those jabs out, since round number one,” said Mati. But when he got to the sixth and final round, he said he seized an opportunity. “(Okoth) started looking down, I thought he lost his mouthpiece. My corner said, ‘Hit him!’ … Back to the drawing board.”

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal is a veteran boxing observer covering the Sweet Science for Communities. Read more Ringside Seat in Communities Digital News. Follow Gayle on Facebook and on Twitter @PRProSanDiego.

