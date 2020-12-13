Anthony Joshua puts it all together. Bring on Tyson Fury

SAN DIEGO, Calif., December 12, 2020 – Anthony Joshua of Great Britain (24-1, 22 KOs) showed the best of both versions of himself in the ring, taking down Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria (28-2, 14 KOs.) with four knockdowns, making the final one stick for a ninth-round knockout win.

“I stuck to what I know best: boxing, putting shots together. When they’re successful, like I said, there’s less talk and more action,” said a jubilant Joshua after the bout.

Patience pays off for the champion

Joshua was the picture of patience in the first two rounds, picking up right where he left off last December against Andy Ruiz, Jr. He stayed calm behind the jab, sizing up Pulev, who didn’t demonstrate any extreme aggression.

Joshua moved in and found a home for a hard right hook to Pulev’s head in the third round, throwing him off balance but not down. The light switch flipped, and Joshua roared at Pulev like a bull, blasting away with both hands. Pulev awkwardly tried to get out of range and out of the way. He then seemed to want to get out of the ring, turning his back and walking into a corner. Referee Deon Duarte correctly called the knockdown. With more than a minute left, Joshua was willing to empty the tank, and another right hand blasted Pulev backward onto his backside. Pulev got up on wobbly legs, and to his credit, he survived to the bell.





Joshua returned to his more patient approach, looking to exploit the first good opportunity to end the fight. Give the 39-year-old Pulev a lot of credit for hanging tough, finding a sense of recovery, and continuing.

Joshua closes the show inspired by Mike Tyson

Observers wondered whether Anthony Joshua would launch another assault, but his patience allowed Pulev to roll on, although he was far behind on the scorecards. The small crowd of one thousand fans permitted at the SSE Arena made themselves heard, cheering every punch and hoping to see their hero close the show.

Pulev stood in tough, but he was so far behind, he needed to pull off something dramatic to turn the tide. He didn’t do it. Joshua found his opening at the end of the ninth round, landing four consecutive hard uppercuts, dropping Pulev. Pulev got up, and Joshua sealed his fate with a signature stiff right hand. Pulev went down like a cut tree. Referee Duarte gave Pulev the courtesy of a count, and the fight was over at 2:58 of the round.

Joshua left the ring to pay his respects to Floyd Mayweather sitting ringside, later explaining, “I could hear him shouting, his bling bling was blinding me from certain angles,” said Joshua. If I could hit the numbers he did, I’d be doing the same thing, traveling the world. It’s great to have him in the house, it just shows heavyweight boxing is back on the map.”

Told his uppercuts evoked Mike Tyson’s signature punch, Joshua said he takes inspiration from many great heavyweights – all Americans. “In honor of Mike Tyson, even though I’m like a Larry Holmes or Riddick Bowe, though, I’m tall and rangy. We made the crowd happy tonight, I’m happy. Ernie Shavers, I’m working on his power as well. Evander Holyfield, too. I’m trying my luck at this business and taking it seriously.”

There’s only one fight – with Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua had barely concluded his fight before the chatter erupted about an all-British unification fight with WBC titleholder Tyson Fury. When pressed for an answer by Sky Sports, Joshua was indirect at best.

“I don’t really want to do an interview, I want the fans to appreciate my work, go home, have a lovely Christmas, and reunite in 2021,” said Joshua. “You ask about that, you do. That’s your job. You ask the crowd what they want to see. I’m up for anything.” The small crowd roared its approval.





“Look, when I started this game in 2013. I’ve been chasing all those belts. I’ve been dealing with the mandatories. Of course, I want a challenge. It’s not about the opponent; it’s about the legacy and the belt. Whoever’s got the belt, I’d love to compete with them. If that’s Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It’s no big deal,” concluded Joshua.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said it’s now on him to approach Fury’s promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank.

“Less talk from us, more action. We’re going to be friendly, we’re going to be nice. We know what we have to do, starting from tomorrow, we make the Tyson Fury fight straight away. We know what we have to do, it’s about legacy, and we’ll get it done. It’s the only fight to make, it’s the biggest fight in boxing, lest it is for me.”

“Respect to Tyson Fury, he’s a talented guy with loads of fans. He’ll make great competition when the time’s ready. Now I will refocus, step by step. I hope he can appreciate that,” said Joshua.

Watching from home outfitted in one of his dosser themed ugly Christmas sweaters, it didn’t take Fury long to answer the call via social media.

“He got asked if he wanted the fight, and he went around the bushes and put his ass on the edge. I want the fight, I want the fight next, I’ll knock him out inside three rounds. He’s a big bum dosser.”

Tyson Fury takes to social media to state that he wants to fight Anthony Joshua next 🍿 (via GypsyKing101 / IG) pic.twitter.com/K1gcyxbfUS — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 13, 2020

Boxing fans, the floor is yours for the next six months. Let the chatter commence, and Merry Christmas.

Lawrence Okolie puts on a two-round show

Cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie of London (15-0, 12 KOs) won with ease in a two-round blowout of last-minute replacement Nikoderm Jezewski of Russia (19-1-1, 9 KOs). Okolie was originally scheduled to fight Krzystof Glowacki for the vacant WBO title, but the Polish fighter had a positive COVID-19 test. Such is boxing in 2020.

Okolie must have taken out his disappointment on Jezewski, who took the fight on five days’ notice. He dropped Jezewski in the first round, and badly rattled his opponent. Referee Phil Edwards let him continue. Okolie made it stick with a right-hand blast in round 2 after hurting him along the way. Jezewski was given oxygen on leaving the ring.

Okolie vowed to get a world title in 2021, and it’s easy to take him at his word. He is tall for the division at 6-foot-5, and at age 27, he’s still got time to move up to heavyweight if he wants to test himself if he’s able to run the cruiserweight division table.

Hughie Fury overcomes cut to win decision

Heavyweight Hughie Fury of Great Britain (25-3, 14 KOs) won a near shutout unanimous decision in 10 rounds over veteran Mariusz Wach of Poland (36-7, 19 KOs.) Fury, cousin of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was badly cut just before the end of the fourth round from a vicious accidental headbutt. Credit to his cutman and to Fury for his determination. First, he finished the fourth round to at least get an official decision on the cards. Next, Fury stepped up his effort after a lackluster start to deliver a dominating performance.

