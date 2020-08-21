Alvarez and Smith Jr. storm into The Bubble Saturday

SAN DIEGO, Calif., August 21, 2020 – Eleider “Storm” Alvarez never used to be known as a knockout artist, but after two Knockout of the Year performances against Michael Seals and his first fight against Sergey Kovalev, Alvarez changed the script. For Joe Smith Jr. knockout artist is the role he’s always played.

Now the pair match their skills in a WBO light heavyweight eliminator leading the card from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on ESPN+ starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Alvarez, a Colombia native living in Montreal (25-1, 13 KOs) dropped Michael Seals with an impressive counter right hook at the 3:00 bell ending the seventh round in their January fight, reminiscent of Juan Manual Marquez’s famous KO of Manny Pacquiao. “I felt that with the performance against Seals, I would have been happy with a decision. I was trying different things, but I got the knockout.”

Smith Jr., the former Long Island construction worker, (25-3, 20 KOs) made a big statement with his first-round knockout of Andrzej Fonfara in 2016, and sealed it by blasting Bernard Hopkins clear out of the ring six months later in Hopkins’ final fight. But he has struggled since his losses to top talents Sullivan Barrera and Dmitry Bivol in difficult decisions.





“Being the underdog, I always feel like I have something to prove. I don’t mind it. I like getting in there and proving the world that I belong at the top and should be a champion,” said Smith Jr.

“The {first-round knockout} over Fonfara, I was like a 20-1 underdog in that fight. I came out and definitely shocked the world with that knockout. It got me here. It got me all the fights and the opportunities that I’ve gotten since. It all led up to this, and this one’s the big one,” Smith added.

Alvarez: ‘I want to be champion a second time’

The Seals fight was Alvarez’s first fight back after recovering from a shoulder injury, and then he ended up on the shelf again for the last seven months due to the pandemic.

“It was hard for all the boxers, especially in the first two months to train, because everything was closed. We had to adapt to that. Now, things seem to be getting a little more back to normal. The gym is open. It’s not what it was. Hopefully, the pandemic can be over, and we can get back to normal. There were challenges, but we had them like every other fighter,” said Alvarez.

Neither fighter needs any extra motivation. This is a 50-50 fight with the winner moving forward in a competitive division among the most exciting in boxing, and the defeated man taking a step back to gatekeeper status for the young guns.

“I want to be champion of the world for a second time,” said Alvarez, who held the title six months before Kovalev got it back in their rematch. “Whether it’s by knockout or decision, I know Joe Smith comes to fight. I’m going to do the best I can to win this.”

Smith: ‘Give it my all’

Smith Jr. said he’s trained hard while also running his family business, Smith Tree Service on Long Island. “I’m well prepared. As far as the tree business is going, it’s definitely doing well. Due to the storms, we picked up some work. It was a little slow for some time because of the COVID 19, but it definitely has picked up. My father’s out there every day. He’s doing all the estimates. He’s running the business. I just pop in here and there.

“The only thing, this guy over here is trying to stop me from accomplishing the goal that I have set for myself. I’m just going to get in there and give it my all. I plan on coming out on top. I just want to put on a great show for everybody and have a great night,” promised Smith Jr.

No one expects this fight to go the distance. Alvarez has the greater momentum and the flashier wins in the past few years, and his newfound status with the improved right hook should serve him well on Saturday by the seventh or eighth round.

Undercard: Clay Collard is back in The Bubble

Also featured on the undercard are middleweight and super middleweight bouts worth some attention.





Former middleweight champion Rob Brant of Minnesota (25-2, 17 KOs) faces Vitaliy Kopylenko (28-2, 16 KOs) of Kazahkstan. Brant returns to the ring after his rematch loss to Ryota Murata in Japan. Kopylenko is also coming off a loss one year ago to Steven Butler. Both will be motivated to get back into the win column to progress their way back up the division rankings.

Fan favorite and Bubble star “Cassius” Clay Collard of Idaho (8-2-3, 3 KOs) makes his third appearance in Las Vegas in his eighth fight in the last 12 months against Maurice Williams of Oklahoma City (7-1, 3 KOs). It is Williams’ first fight outside Oklahoma and first fight in a year. Expect the Collard story to add another successful chapter and for him to lead the Fighter of the Year 2020 list with his fifth win in 2020 – and it’s only August.

