The flavors of Cinco de Mayo: Five-Layer Mexican Dip

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022– Cinco de Mayo was first celebrated in the border state of California in 1863. It grew popular throughout the United States in the early 1940s in recognition of the courageous Mexican victory against a massive French invasion in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla. In 2005 Cinco de Mayo received a United States presidential proclamation as a national day of observation.

Embracing Mexican Culture during Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Every Cinco de Mayo, Americans embrace the richness of Mexican culture through parades, community events, picnics, parties, and other celebrations.

Mexican culture comes together through dance, music, and cuisine

Many Americans love Mexican food, and there is no better time to enjoy it than on Cinco de Mayo. Today, a five-layer Mexican dip is a traditional addition to your Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Five-Layer Mexican Dip

Ingredients

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

15.5-ounce can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon minced chipotle pepper in adobo

4 tablespoons lime juice

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon water

1/2 teaspoon light salt

2 cups corn kernels

1/4 cup chopped cilantro leaves

2 ripe avocados

4 medium tomatoes, seeded and diced (about 2 cups)

1/4 cup thinly sliced scallion

1 tablespoon finely diced jalapeño pepper (if desired)

3/4 cup shredded extra-sharp light cheddar cheese

Method

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat

Add onion and cook until softened (approximately three minutes)

Stir in the garlic (cook for two additional minutes)

Place half the onion mixture into a food processor with the black beans, chipotle pepper, two tablespoons from the lime juice, cumin, water and salt

Puree until smooth

Set aside

Add corn to the skillet with the remaining onion mixture

Cook for approximately three minutes

Remove from the heat and stir in cilantro leaves

In a small bowl mash the avocado with the remaining lime juice

In a medium bowl toss together the tomatoes, scallion, and jalapeño (if desired)

Season tomato mixture with salt and pepper, to taste (or salt substitute)

Spread the black bean dip into the bottom of an 8″-by-8″ glass baking dish

Top with the corn mixture, carefully spreading it to form a single layer over the beans

Repeat with the avocado, followed by tomatoes

Top with cheese

The healthy five-layer Mexican dip yields approximately 12 servings, with a 1/2 cup serving size.

Each serving of this low-cholesterol and low-sodium dip is approximately 140 calories, 8 grams of fat, 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber.

Serve this dip with low-sodium baked corn chips.

With a mixture of wonderful guests, Mexican music, traditional decorations, and healthful Mexican cuisine, hosts and guests alike will experience a Cinco de Mayo this year which is certain to be filled with fun and merriment.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

(Main image: Thanks to Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández @blunkorama for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/4BX3VmAXvFE )