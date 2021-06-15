YouTube and the manipulation of the news through censorship

ILLINOIS: Those who watch YouTube for both entertainment and information may not be aware of all of the hoops conservative content developers have to jump through to meet their ever-changing community standards. Two hot-button topics these days include the 2020 Presidential Election Audits and COVID-19. Say the wrong thing and you will get a temporary timeout or outright lifetime ban!

“The United State of America has never looked so parallel to 1939 Germany as it does today.” – Mark Schwendau

In the case of YouTube, they have gotten so ridiculous censoring streaming shows like Steven Crowder’s ‘Louder With Crowder’, that have given him timeouts without telling him how he violated their community standards. Crowder’s attorneys have said it seems the community standards are changing over time without developers being notified. Crowder has 5.5 million subscribers and over 800 videos posted. He is best known for his ‘Change My Mind’ shticks which are as funny as they are thought-provoking. He boldly sits in liberal gathering places with a sign such as “OPPOSING VOTER I.D. IS RACIST! – Change my mind.”

If you are a content developer trying to discuss the Arizona audit, you are already on thin ice with YouTube.

For example; You cannot use the word “audit” and “fraud” as you discuss the election audits going on now in the country. Content developers have to say such terms as, “That 5 letter ‘A’ word.”, or, “That 5 letter ‘F’ word.” Any references to Trump overturning the 2020 election results and being reinstated as President can make YouTube heads explode as well. Reinstated is now the “R” word.

YouTube is to be commended for stopping the flow of misinformation but they do not know what is true and what is false anymore. Take COVID-19 and the misinformation provided by CDC and Dr. Fauci for example.





Google and YouTube took to their overreaching powers to censor conservatives after a court verdict of last year when the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco dismissed radio talk show host Dennis Prager’s lawsuit.

Prager runs the nonprofit educational company Prager University (PragerU) a top conservative content creator.

Prager’s suit alleges that Google violated their First Amendment rights. They tagged dozens of their videos on abortion, gun rights, Islam, and terrorism with “Restricted Mode” status. Furthermore demonetizing them so the nonprofit could not make money from advertising. This is a common tactic used to discourage conservative free speech. It has happened here at Communities Digital News, but not via YouTube.

After this decision was made an appeal was filed. On February 26, 2020, a Seattle Appeals Court upheld this decision saying, the video streaming service was neither a public forum nor a “state actor”, and thus cannot be held to First Amendment court oversight as if it were a government entity.

President Trump in 2020 was absolutely right, again,

President Trump wanted to rescind the Section 230 law which makes social media platforms exempt from answering to their bias against conservatives. Congress then blackmailed him for his proposed Executive Order desire threatening to hold up our National Defense budget.

“Section 230 was not intended to allow a handful of companies to grow into titans controlling vital avenues for our national discourse under the guise of promoting open forums for debate, and then to provide those behemoths blanket immunity when they use their power to censor …” President Donald J. Trump.

Section 230 of 1996 says,

“No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider” (47 U.S.C. § 230).

YouTube now warns you, don’t post content on YouTube if it fits any of the descriptions noted below.

“Presidential Election Integrity: Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of any past U.S. presidential election (Note: this applies to elections in the United States only). For the U.S. 2020 presidential election, this applies to content uploaded on or after December 9, 2020.

Political Candidate Censorship for Conservatives:

Content that advances false claims related to the technical eligibility requirements for current political candidates and sitting elected government officials to serve in office. Eligibility requirements considered are based on applicable national law, and include age, citizenship, or vital status. Incitement to interfere with democratic processes: content encouraging others to interfere with democratic processes, such as obstructing or interrupting voting procedures.

YouTube censors conservative political content. This isn’t a complete list of the platforms demands.

Claims that a candidate only won a swing state in the U.S. 2020 presidential election due to voting machine glitches that changed votes.

That dead people voted in numbers that changed the outcome of the U.S. 2016 presidential election.

Claims that fake ballots were dumped to give one candidate enough votes to win a state in a past U.S. presidential election.

“We may allow content such as the examples above if it includes countervailing views or sufficient context in the images or audio of the video itself. Providing it in the title or description may be insufficient.” – YouTube

Both Google and YouTube can essentially make your content un-viewable as users will not find it in typical search strings. If you are reading this, you found the article on social media or an aggregate like Whatfinger.com.

One recent example is I went to find what Sidney Powell said down in Texas Memorial Day Weekend at a ‘For God and Country Rally’.

I wound up having to use DuckDuckGo.com’s Internet search engine as Google and Bing were both useless and have buried this content using biased search algorithms. What Sidney had to say was significant. It was historic. Rumble.com hosts the following video.

She is a truly remarkable and brilliant woman who has earned her place in both our society and the news. To deny her that should be criminal. Powell’s legal opinions deserve respect.

Bottom line, there is a big difference between prohibiting misinformation and censoring opposing conservative news. Notice the use of the word ‘news’ rather than ‘views’.

It is not the views of conservatives that there was systematic widespread election fraud in2020. It is the news as there are thousands of eyewitnesses, many of who are not conservatives and who are willing to testify to what they saw during the election in a court or Congressional hearing.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is I Draw I Write.

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab