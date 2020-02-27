Bernie Bros. and Bernie Sanders’ Socialism: America’s way forward?

WASHINGTON: Bernie Bros. (which includes both, or all, sexes) are young people, those who were teens or pre-teens before September 11, 2001, and those born afterward. They see the world differently than those of us who were adults when America was attacked by Islamic jihadists.

It instilled fear in young people that adults don’t know, and may not understand.

Once we realize that there is a basic difference in our views on life, understanding why so many young Americans are drawn to Bernie Sanders begins to make some sense. To them, he is the doddering grandfather figure who promises to protect and provide for them from cradle to grave. Which is easier than working for a safe and satisfying life.

Bernie Bros., a generation not equipped for adulthood

It is what many young people crave. They feel vulnerable. Unsure of how to protect themselves from threats real or imagined. The youth of today does not know how to go about earning a living.





College graduates are in massive debt due to predatory colleges overcharging for useless degrees in women’s studies, diversity training, and ecology classes skewered with fake science about man-made climate change. Those useless degrees lead to minimum paying jobs, like AOC whose only real job was as a bartender.

Non-college graduates don’t have the basic skills in math or science to be hired by private businesses, that now have openings that require some basic education.

This is because many public schools can’t get rid of those incompetent teachers who can’t teach the “reading, writing and arithmetic, basics, due to teachers’ unions. Some private businesses actually offer educational classes to acquire new employees. (3 ways the private sector is filling skills and training gaps)

In our zeal to protect our children, many parents overprotected them, not providing some with the ability to sustain themselves in our competitive world, or the knowledge of how to work for an employer. Frightened by the events of 9-11, and all the terrorist attacks under Obama, combined with basic insecurity because they cannot fend for themselves, it makes Sanders’ promises appealing.

Bernie Bros. do not see the dangers in Sander’s march toward Socialism or Communism

They do not fear socialism, or communism, which is what Sanders preaches, because they have never been told how evil that form of government is.

All along Sanders corrupts their minds with promises of Shangri-la, that mythical land where everyone is equal, and their bellies are always full of milk and honey.

Being a snowflake, they eat it up because grandpa Bernie wouldn’t lie to them.

Yeah, right. Listening to Bernie praise every communist dictator from Russia’s Josef Stalin to Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro sends shivers down my spine. It also frightens all Americans who remember the Cold War. Even liberals, like MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who went on a tirade after the February 7th Democratic debates.

Matthews saying that if communism had won the Cold War we would see mass executions in New York’s Central Park. And he would be one of the victims, while others (Sanders supporters) would be cheering. (When discussing a possible Bernie Sanders presidency, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews ranted about hypothetical executions in Central Park under Castro)

Yet that stark truth isn’t reaching today’s youth because most in the mainstream media hides it. And for more than a quarter-century, its knowledge has been omitted from schools and colleges. A failure of history education that is coming home to roost.

On that very panel discussion where Matthews made his indictment of communism, another talking head obfuscated Sanders’s radical communist beliefs by saying that he feels Sanders is really more of a socialist of the Denmark type.

The only problem with that is Denmark isn’t a socialist country. (The Socialist Delusions of Bernie Sanders)

This confusion over what a socialist is is helping lead young Americans toward Sanders.

Let’s define socialism so that we are all talking about the same thing. The Merrion-Webster dictionary defines socialism as

Any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. A system or group living in which there is no private property, B) a system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the state. The stage of society in Marxist theory, transitional between capitalism and communism, and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done. These facts are hidden when discussing Bernie’s socialism.

Sanders likes to call his brand of socialism “democratic.” Of course, that is like calling Nazi principles democratic Nazi to sell it in the 21st Century. It is a meaningless predicate to an evil noun.

Nonetheless, many young people fall for his promises of life without stress throughout their lifetime.

If we take the time to ask them why many will tell us it is because they feel helpless on their own.

Only a strong leader, like Donald Trump, can bring them out of their malaise and prove to them that they are stronger than they think.

Just as he has uplifted African-Americans and Hispanics out of many years of Democrat induced poverty, he will lead our younger citizens out of their opioid-induced self-loathing, and feeling of hopelessness, into productive Americans, who love capitalism.

We can help our President, by voting for him and all Republicans running for Congress in November. That’s the only way to bring younger people back to reality and Keep America Great.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image:

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaking with supporters at the Agriculture Center at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, Arizona.

Image by Gage Skidmore on Flickr