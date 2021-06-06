You can’t “trust the science” if you can’t trust the scientists

sWASHINGTON. In the wake of America’s 597,000 dead from the Covid-19 virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s controversial directorship of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has come into sharp focus. He heads one of a group of organizations that fall under the umbrella of the National Institutes of Health. And Dr. Fauci heads just one of the many institutions responsible for parceling out federal dollars to scientists and scientific researchers.

And many of these researchers work closely with China.

But to get a better understanding of what this research entails, we should not turn to the self-interested, self-serving media or scientists for information. Instead, let’s listen to what the criminal investigators at the FBI have to say.

Off to Alaska





Take the strange case of Dr. Song Guo Zheng. At 50, the rheumatology/immunology professor at Ohio State University led a team, consisting of researchers from Pennsylvania State University, to investigate autoimmune disease.

According to the British Society of Immunology:

“The immune system protects us from infection through various lines of defense. If the immune system is not functioning as it should, it can result in disease…”

Dr. Zheng applied for and received an NIH grant in the amount of $4.1 million. But federal authorities discovered Zheng was working hand in hand with Chinese intelligence. He was part of a Chinese espionage program called the Thousand Talents Plan.

The program seeks to entice US researchers to surrender their findings to communist China.

FBI agents caught up to Zheng in Anchorage, Alaska, while attempting to catch a connecting flight to, you guessed it, China. According to the FBI:

“He [Dr. Zheng] was carrying three large bags, one small suitcase and a briefcase containing two laptops, three cell phones, several USB drives, several silver bars, expired Chinese passports for his family, deeds for property in China and other items.”

The contents of the suitcase, briefcase, two laptops, three cell phones and several USB drives never became matters of public record. That’s because the US government never entered the items into evidence. And that’s because they never charged Zheng with espionage. Instead, they hit him with the process crime of lying in his application for the federal NIH grant, to which Zheng gladly pled guilty. He’s serving a 37-month sentence.

Harvard Yard

And then there’s Dr. Charles Lieber, chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University. He received a $15 million grant from, you guessed it, the NIH.

His expertise is in the field of nanoelectronics. This involves the creation of electronic components on a molecular scale. Lieber is credited with developing a device capable of detecting individual proteins within viruses.

According to PhysicsWorld:

“Charles Lieber and co-workers at Harvard University employed a nanowire field-effect transistor to detect single influenza viruses. The new method could be scaled up for application in medicine or the detection of biological weapons.”

According to the FBI:

“Unbeknownst to Harvard University beginning in 2011, Lieber became a ‘Strategic Scientist’ at Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) in China and was a contractual participant in China’s Thousand Talents Plan from in or about 2012 to 2017… WUT paid Lieber $50,000 USD per month, living expenses of up to 1,000,000 Chinese Yuan (approximately $158,000 USD at the time) and awarded him more than $1.5 million to establish a research lab at WUT. In return, Lieber was obligated to work for WUT ‘not less than nine months a year’ by ‘declaring international cooperation projects, cultivating young teachers and Ph.D. students, organizing international conference[s], applying for patents and publishing articles in the name of WUT.’”

Dr. Lieber awaits trial, charged with allegedly “making false statements to federal authorities.”

As the examples above clearly show, the secret bio research passed to China will never be known to Americans who paid for it through tax-supported NIH grants.

It was much simpler for the Justice Department to charge the defendants with lying to federal investigators or in their applications for NIH grants. It just wouldn’t do to divulge to the American public – in open court, no less – what horrific biological data or methods China received on their unwitting behalf.

While the mainstream media waged a disinformation campaign against President Trump for being “racist” and “xenophobic” in his calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Flu,” his administration worked tirelessly to shut down the science/espionage pipeline between the US and China.

As the journal Science noted in June of 2020:

“Some 54 scientists have resigned or been fired as a result of an ongoing investigation by the National Institutes of Health into the failure of NIH grantees to disclose financial ties to foreign governments. For 93% of the 189 scientists whom NIH has investigated to date, China was the source of their undisclosed support.”

And there you have it.

When the media said, ad nauseum, “trust the science,” it was used as a cudgel against those unwilling to surrender their individual liberties for the so-called health and wellbeing of the teaming masses. And the fools of the US press did so on behalf of scientists of little integrity and questionable allegiance to anything beyond their bulging bank accounts. After all, Dr. Anthony Fauci is the highest paid federal employee, with an annual income of $417,608.

There is one solid takeaway from all this: At least one eyebrow should rise when a scientific researcher freely admits, “I have a grant from the NIH.”

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub