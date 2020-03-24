Wuhan fools: Youth portend a future political pandemic for America

WASHINGTON. We are on the brink of a political pandemic that could push America closer to socialism. You’ve no doubt seen them on the evening news. They were on Spring Break blithely socializing on South Florida beaches. They played, touched each other and everything, drinking copious amounts of alcohol. As the nation confronts a pestilence from Wuhan, China, with the economy expected to contract to a level not seen since the Great Depression, these worthies have shown that the term “social distancing” is not part of their lexicon.

“If I get corona, I get corona,” says the dazed man-child wearing a baseball cap backward. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying.”

America Youth’s second childhood

They are often referred to as “young adults,” but the Pew Research Center says they are “more likely to be living at home with their parents, and for longer stretches.” They are far from being adults, young or not.

A survey commissioned by NerdWallet and conducted by the Harris polling organization found:

“Younger adults are more likely to say they overspend due to emotions than older adults (67% of millennials say so vs. 29% of boomers 65 and older).”

As the second largest generation after baby boomers, millennials are heavily Democratic in their political leanings, which Pew insists “continues to shape the country’s politics.”





University or kindergarten

That brand of politics is decidedly left of center and shaky at best. University faculty have helped shield these fragile darlings from having to confront the philosophical contradictions in their beliefs with the creation of “safe spaces.”

University policies now require professors to warn these delicate souls if certain course subjects “trigger” self-doubt and reflection, unraveling the instilled superstitions that are so much a part of higher learning these days.

When the corrupt Hillary Clinton confronted this wall of self-imposed ignorance from challenger Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries of 2015, the New York Times’ Bret Stephens wrote that the goals of Bernie’s Bros…

“… seem to have less to do with building Sanders up than with hounding and humiliating anyone who stands in their man’s way.”

California’s retired Senator Barbara Boxer told Stephens:

“There is so much negative energy; it’s so angry. You can be angry about the unfairness in the world. But this becomes a personal, deep-seated anger at anyone who doesn’t say exactly what you want to hear.”

L’enfant terrible

According to the American Psychological Association, emotional triggers to adolescents 18 to 36 months of age are:

They think they are the center of the world and can be frustrated when they cannot do or have what they want. It is difficult to share things. They have a strong notion of what belongs to them. They still don’t know many words, they can’t speak well, and can be upset and angry because people don’t understand them. Have difficulty controlling their feelings. They show anger with tantrums.

And those 6 to 8 years of age…

“… can be angry when they feel something is not fair; when they are rejected, punished, discriminated against or misunderstood.

“They show anger by hurting and bullying others and using words to cause harm.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took time from a recent Wu-flu news conference to admonish the emotional adolescents threatening to spread China’s Wuhan plague and move the Democratic Party and nation down the blind alley of socialism.

“This is so unintelligent and reckless. I can’t even begin to express it.”

And from sea to shining sea, you can almost hear the nation’s millennials reply,

“At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying.”

Top Image: Young people enjoy South Florida’s beaches during spring break. Voice of America screen capture.



