Wuhan flu coronavirus stimulus: Democrat corruption no longer invisible

WASHINGTON. Monday, the Democrat corruption efforts to fill the $2 trillion coronavirus bill with pork and provisions to expand government power and reward their constituencies succeeded.

“I can tolerate some bad to do some good,” said GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of the measure. “I’ve made deals. I know what it’s like to negotiate with the other side. But, really, do we need to be giving PBS more money now when people are dying?”

In years past, the mainstream media easily hid the corrupt practices of Democrats from the American people, making them all but invisible.

It reminds me of H.G. Wells’ “The Invisible Man.” The story’s transparent miscreant tells a Doctor Kemp,

“I beheld, unclouded by doubt, a magnificent vision of all that invisibility might mean to a man – the mystery, the power, the freedom. Drawbacks I saw none. You have only to think.”

But the scientist and university professor tells Kemp that lack of funds for his research compelled him to commit unsavory deeds to achieve the power he so desperately sought.





“I robbed the old man – my father. The money was not his, and he shot himself.”

The story brings Democratic House and Senate leaders to mind.

They saw the Wuhan virus calamity affecting the nation, and the emergency legislation was hastily written to deal with the immediate medical and economic dangers.

Not wanting to waste a good crisis, they saw Covid-19 emergency as an opportunity to advance their insatiable desire for power.

And like the Invisible Man, they too were “unclouded by doubt,” certain the mainstream media would shield their unsavory deeds under a cloak of invisibility.

Democrats and press collude on the lie while Americans die

When an earlier bailout bill failed to pass on Monday, the New York Times editorial board knew who to blame:

“Mr. McConnell emerged on Sunday evening with a bill that would provide a lot of help for corporate executives and shareholders, and not nearly enough for American workers. It would let the Treasury Department hand out hundreds of billions of dollars to corporations — potentially including businesses owned by President Trump — without requiring a binding commitment to preserve jobs and wages. And the bailouts could remain secret for six months.”

That, of course, is a lie.

Here, sooie, sooie!

President Trump urged the Republican-controlled Senate to reject “all the nonsense” Democrats tagged on to the bailout bill for non-virus or economic related provisions, such as,

Draconian collective bargaining power for dying unions. Increased funding for the Kennedy Center for The Performing Arts. Increased tax credits for failing wind and solar boondoggles. Raising fuel emission standards for the nation’s crippled airlines, ala the Green New Deal. Increased tax credits for decrepit Obamacare. Added funding for the bankrupt US Postal Service, along with forgiveness of its $11 billion debt. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats Fried Pork Barrel Coronavirus sandwich $30 billion for schools K-12, with an additional $10 billion for universities. Requiring the US Treasury to expand business relationships with minority-owned banks. Requiring companies that receive bailout funds to appoint one-third of their governing boards of directors from among its employees. Preventing universities from providing information to US immigration authorities regarding the legal status of “any individual.”

TheHill reported that House Democratic Majority Whip James Clyburn told fellow Democrats:

“This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

McConnell finds his voice

Even GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, known for his overly bipartisan inclinations, was outraged over what he dubbed the Democrat’s “non-germane, wish-list items.”

“Are you kidding me? This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing whatsoever to do with this crisis? That’s what they’re up to over there. The American people need to know it.

“Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the New Green Deal. I’d like to see Senate Democrats tell New York City doctors and nurses, who are literally overrun as we speak, that they’re filibustering hospital funding for more masks because they want to argue with the airlines over their carbon footprint.

“I’d like to see Senate Democrats tell small business employees in their states, who are literally being laid off every day, that they’re filibustering relief that will keep people on their payroll because Democrat’s special-interest friends want to squeeze employers while they are vulnerable.

“I’d like to see Senate Democrats tell all American seniors, who’ve seen their hard-earned retirement savings literally melt away – as the markets track towards their worst month since 1931, that they’re continuing to hold up emergency measures over tax credits for solar panels.”

Democrats thought they could stick riders in an emergency relief bill that expands government power over American business, imposes new regulations on a struggling economy, and lines the pockets of their friends at the expense of taxpayers.

The alternative press will make sure this corruption is revisited to inform voters ahead of the coming elections. And cut through the disgusting lies perpetrated by the Democratic Party’s craven dissemblers in the mainstream media.





As Dr. Kemp says of the invisible criminal of Wells’ story:

“The man’s become inhuman, I tell you… I am as sure he will establish a reign of terror… as I am sure I am talking to you. Our only chance is to be ahead. He has cut himself off from his kind. His blood be upon his own head.”

Democrats have offered a stimulus cure worse than the disease. And it is clear for all to see.

****************************************************************************************

Top Image: Claud Rains in the 1933 film “The Invisible Man.” Screen capture.