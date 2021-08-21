WASHINGTON: Remember the Ronald Reagan adage, “Trust, but verify”? Well, this necessary truism only works if there is a consistent policy to verify. But as former president Barack Obama once said, “There is no there, there.” He could have been speaking of Biden’s ability to lead. (Obama ‘vented his concerns about Biden and said “don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up”‘)

The problem of clear leadership begins at the top. America’s commander-in-chief sets the example, and far too many of the media pundits have been playing follow-the-hapless leader.

Case in point: this week, Jake Sullivan told reporters

“The Taliban have informed us that they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment,” according to Fox News.

When asked to clarify how Biden would hold them accountable, Sullivan gave his best Ziegler non-answer answer. You could almost hear Biden whispering from the Camp David bunker, “C’mon man!” as his go-to dodge response.





Who should the families of thousands of Americans left behind Taliban enemy lines believe?

Biden says that the decisive and dramatic six-day fall of Kabul is not a Tehran repeat because the Taliban 2.0 and their Al-Qaeda partners are much more reasonable than the Iranian students who held American hostages for 444 days. In effect, Biden is willing to risk American lives on the off chance that the Taliban 2.0 embraces kinder and gentler sharia.

However, the truth is The Taliban are known for their adherence to strict Sharia law, which supports beheadings, burnings, and execution ceremonies. Such gruesome seventh-century barbarism may play out on live TV, and social media platforms after Biden’s political August 31st deadline.

A Coalition of the NATO Willing and then there’s Biden’s Leave-Your-Allies-Behind Policy

Biden was in before he was out, and then he was back in again until he was out of Afghanistan. Confused?

Not as confused as Biden has to be in his own mind.

In 2003, Biden supported the need for “NATO Allies to [go] into Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, to ensure that the country does not again become a safe haven for international terrorists to attack our homelands,” according to NATO

Biden supported the United Nations’ action to root out the Al-Qaeda terrorists who attacked America on September 11th.

In an October 16th, 2003, Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, then-Chairman Joe Biden explained “I travel quite a bit to Afghanistan, and every time I go, I’m reminded that we’ve got the best military in the world–funded, equipped, trained like no other–and, you know, they’re just absolutely phenomenal.” He went on to explain, “Afghanistan has over 30 years of militia forces that are, at best, what we would call local thuggery,” reported in U.S. Government . In 2008, Biden was against the War in Afghanistan when he ran for President. Then, when Obama tapped him for the Vice-Presidential spot, Biden was for the war. Was anyone paying attention to Biden’s political Yo-Yo history? Maybe Biden’s flip-flops on Afghanistan had more to do with his political presidential aspirations than with actual foreign policy beliefs or bonafides.

According to the New York Times, many inside the Obama White House and the intelligence community agreed that political mental preparedness for foreign policy was not in Biden’s toolkit. Many “argue that Mr. Biden’s judgment on foreign policy has often been off base. They point out that he voted against the successful Persian Gulf War of 1991, voted for the Iraq invasion of 2003, proposed dividing Iraq into three sections in 2006 and opposed the additional troops credited by many with turning Iraq around in 2007. When was the last time Biden was right about anything?” Thomas E. Ricks, a military writer, wrote in a blog on Sept. 24th, 2009. Mr. Ricks is affiliated with the Center for a New American Security, a research organization founded by Democrats.

Why the history of real American Presidential Leadership on Hostage Taking matters

President Carter was not the first American president to face Islamic hostage-taking. The Christian Science Monitor reported that the Founding Fathers had to deal with hostage-taking as early as the 1790s. “In 1795, the US paid almost $1 million, a frigate, and related materials in return for the release of 115 American sailors who were being held by the ruler of Algiers, according to the Library of Congress.” According to the Washington Post, “Washington, Adams, Jefferson and Madison were repeatedly plagued with just that problem. It was Jefferson and his secretary of state and successor, Madison, who came up with a solution.”

Presidents Jefferson and Madison decided paying blackmail tribute to Islamic thugs to release American hostages was not going to be the precedent that they wanted to set for future presidents. Instead, Jefferson launched his infant navy and the marines to deal with the thieving four Islamic kingdoms of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Tripoli guilty of piracy and hostage-taking.

Over the next 20 years, an Afghanistan type of national security stalemate occurred over the presidencies of several American leaders, until President Madison, much like the 18th-century version of Donald Trump, threatened to reduce the Algerian navy vessels to rubble in 1818 if they did not return the “nearly 200 American merchant seamen captured at sea in 1812, imprisoned and forced into slavery. Madison sent three frigates, two sloops of war and five-light Baltimore clipper-schooners. When the squadron sighted the Algerian flagship, they reduced her to garbage in 20 minutes. American Captain Stephen Decatur then demanded that the Algerian ruler must end their piracy, release the enslaved crew and pay the United States an indemnity for having captured the crewmen in the first place. If they did not, he warned that ‘the Americans would start sinking Algerian ships, one by one, until either the money was paid or there was not so much as an Algerian rowboat left afloat. The pasha capitulated. In addition, Decatur did the same thing with the rulers of Tunis and Tripoli, with the same results,” reported the Washington Post.

Biden’s Artificial August Deadline guarantees a Taliban Countdown to American Hostages

While Great Britain and other NATO allies are actively searching the streets of Kabul for their citizens, Biden has signaled the resulting chaos is inevitable. Biden, his State Department, and National Security apparatus have no plan to rescue those Americans now trapped behind Taliban checkpoints.

On the 20th anniversary of 911, it is a virtual certainty that the Taliban will celebrate the reclamation of Afghanistan by parading American hostages through the streets of Kabul demanding ransom before executing them. Absent a miraculous multi-national rescue effort, American families may watch a horrifying nightly televised display of hundreds, if not thousands, of American hostages and tens of thousands of Afghan loyalists and their families, beaten, tortured, mutilated, and executed.

The truth of Biden’s foreign policy deceit is now coming into focus. Biden’s 50 years of playing a Capitol Hill political shell game is now revealed at the expense of our military, innocent Americans, loyal Afghan supporters and their families, as well as Afghan women and girls now destined for strict Sharia law compliance of rape, beatings, mutilation or death.

Video: U.S. diplomats sent cable in mid-July warning of potential swift Taliban takeover -WSJ report:

The Presidential Oath has been Violated and One Solution Remains

Article II, Section 1, Clause 8:

“Before he enters on the Execution of his Office, he shall take the following Oath or Affirmation:–I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Biden’s silence to the truth of what he knew leading up to and during the six-day Taliban takeover of Kabul is not only a horror, it is a severe tragedy.

Biden’s denials concerning the truth of a possible imminent Kabul fall are galling. At least six national news organizations have reported that the State Department, and very likely the national security advisor Sullivan and Biden, were aware of an internal State Department memo sent July 13 that “warned top agency officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the U.S.’s Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan, according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the document” reported the Wall Street Journal.

Bottom line: Biden knew or should have known.

“The classified cable represents the clearest evidence yet that the administration had been warned by its own officials on the ground that the Taliban’s advance was imminent and Afghanistan’s military may be unable to stop it,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The American public is entitled to the truth, not the continuous lies and customary political rope-a-dope White House diversionary tactics. As a former Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden knows that, according to Foreign Policy, “embassy officials use cables to describe important meetings, analyze political trends in the countries where they are based, and make policy recommendations.” The president also knows that “[c]ables are easily encryptable and allow the State Department to keep a permanent record of diplomatic efforts.” It appears that Biden simply did not care whether the truth communicated to the State Department or the White House would come out.

Joe Biden’s media allies have ‘turned on him’ video – Sky News:

Dereliction of Biden’s presidential duty is provable.

Here are just a few questions that Congress should ask to support Articles of Impeachment in a formal inquiry.

Why did Biden publicly communicate the August 31st pullout deadline before evacuating all American citizens and Afghan loyalists from Afghanistan? Who advised Biden to make the military pullout announcement public? Are Chinese or Russian operatives blackmailing Biden through his son Hunter’s embarrassing antics or business connections?

State audits of the 2020 election results are ongoing. Arizona’s audit result will soon be made public. Evidence of foreign interference in the 2020 election was presented at the recent Cyber Symposium in South Dakota. (https://uncoverdc.com/2021/08/11/lindells-cyber-symposium-day-one-introductory-video/) Is Biden’s decision to hastily withdraw American support from Afghanistan pay back for foreign assistance in the 2020 election?

Did Biden issue an order to his military commanders to abandon Americans in Afghanistan prior to his politically-based August 31 deadline to pull out?

Did Biden deliberately deceive Americans about the circumstances surrounding the fall of Kabul?

Did Biden publicly embrace the lie that Americans on the ground would be safely evacuated before removing American support in the region?

Did Biden prevent Pentagon officials from protecting Americans’ safe, life-saving exit routes as Taliban forces advanced toward Kabul?

Did Biden purposely lie to the American people on Wednesday when he said that “U.S. troops could stay longer if all American citizens who want to leave the country have not been able to do so by the deadline?

Did Biden abandon Americans in Afghanistan when his national security adviser Sullivan told CBS News “It’s the responsibility of those fleeing to get to the airport themselves.” In other words, “you’re on your own.”

Impeachment is just the first step to deal with a presidential pretender

A man who has spent 50 years pursuing an office that he has lied and politically flip-flopped his way up the ladder of political accomplishment to achieve.

Biden has violated his oath of office. Evidence of his willful avoidance of the truth and purposeful presidential misfeasance and malfeasance in executing his office as President is betrayal. in 2019 while campaigning for president, Breitbart reported Biden said, “we choose truth over facts.” Whatever that meant then, is Biden’s current “truth” treason? The nation will soon decide.

Read the first part of this series at August 31 Countdown to Biden’s Taliban hostage crisis: Far worse than Carter’s Tehran (Part 1).

*******************

If you want to know the truth about American Black History, get woke to what Cancel Culture is purposely hiding. Democrats are playing the race card to commit historical genocide. It’s all revealed in Shut Yo’ Mouth! How the Left Plays the Race Card to Silence Conservatives and How to Stop It.

It’s probably the most dangerous book liberals, BLM and Antifa do not want you to read.

About the authors:

Kevin Fobbs began writing professionally in 1975. He has been published in the “New York Times,” and has written for the “Detroit News,” “Michigan Chronicle,” “GOPUSA,” “Soul Source” and “Writers Digest” magazines. In addition to the Ann Arbor and Cleveland “Examiner,” “Free Patriot,” “Conservatives4 Palin” and “Positively Republican.” The former daily host of The Kevin Fobbs Show on conservative News Talk WDTK – 1400 AM in Detroit, he is also a published author. His Christian children’s book, “Is There a Lion in My Kitchen,” hit bookstores in 2014.

California PolitiChick Susan Swift Arnall is a lawyer, wife, and conservative mother of seven children. Since her impassioned call into Rush Limbaugh’s radio program in 2009, Susan has given political commentary on radio and blogs and was invited in 2010 by Andrew Breitbart to write for his young website Big Journalism. She has written over 60 published articles for Breitbart.