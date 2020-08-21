With the cry “We the vicious” the 2020 Democrat Virtual Convention ends

LOS ANGELES: The 2020 DNC Convention finally came to a merciful conclusion. While the official theme was “We the people,” the first three nights were anything but. “We the race-baiters” was followed by “We the victims” and “We the enraged.” The final night was “We the vicious.” Moderator Julia Louis-Dreyfus must have thought she was at the Emmy’s or Golden Globes. (Which most Americans stopped watching years ago.) Dreyfus desperately needed Ricky Gervais to give her a reality check. Hating Trump and his supporters was the only message. Policy discussions were virtually non-existent. Dreyfus led the viciousness.

Cali Governor Gavin Newsome flip-flops

California Governor Gavin Newsom praised President Donald Trump during the middle stages of the Coronavirus pandemic when Newsom was begging for federal dollars. Flip-flopping on his past praise, his convention speech blamed Trump. All in keeping with the only core theme of the convention. This was on the same day that Newsom was caught breaking his promise to cut his own salary during the pandemic. His administration said it was an error that would be rectified.

Newsom has locked down California and strangled businesses while keeping his own winery open. This was also an oversight. He has banned salons from opening while keeping his own hair perfectly coiffed. Somehow, this is all Trump’s fault.

Yang Gang Returns

Businessman Andrew Yang was one of the few primary candidates who ran on an actual policy agenda and in a pleasant manner. While he tried to make the case for Biden, he was undercut by his own words the day before. He complained to the media that the convention was a disaster because the speakers were not discussing policy. Yang understands that “Orange Man bad” is not a governing agenda. After three days of that was the only topic.





The DNC Convention was not about nothing. It was narcissists celebrating being narcissists.

Dreyfus once played the vice president on a television show, VEEP, which she claims gives her an understanding into former Vice President Joe Biden. She may be best known for playing Elaine on “Seinfeld.” A show about nothing, while incredibly funny, was actually a show about narcissists.

It was “Curb your enthusiasm” with less baldness. Dreyfus came across as smug. Jokes about Trump’s tax returns and Vladimir Putin play well with the rich white liberal crowds in Manhattan and San Francisco, but not elsewhere.

Nothing angers Middle America like contempt for Middle America, but the Democrats are tone-deaf. Very few music groups are as radioactive as the Dixie Chicks, whose name Democrats culture-canceled. So now they are just the Chicks, which they stopped being a decade or so ago. (Dixie Chicks Change Band Name To The Chicks)

So naturally, they were chosen to sing the National Anthem. At least they did not burn an American flag after they finished. Democrats were going out of their way to treat their convention like a new movie press junket.

Delaware Senator Chris Coons offered a tone of warmth not seen since the second night when Dr. Jill Biden spoke.

Coons insisted that Biden’s faith mattered to him. However, the implication was that Trump was not a man of faith. Biden’s faith is irrelevant. What matters is policy, and Democrats have used the COVID virus to harm people of faith. Blue states have banned church attendance and arrested priests, pastors, and rabbis.

Biden cited his Catholic faith as the reason he opposed abortion. Now that being pro-choice is a requirement for winning the Democrat nomination, Biden is now pro-choice.

He even recently came out against the Hyde Amendment that he favored for decades. Catholicism clearly prohibits abortion, but Biden is known for political expediency.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Dreyfus made more obnoxious jokes about Trump and tear-gassing children while fawning over Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Mayor Bottoms used her power to have a cop arrested for a clear act of self-defense against a violent criminal. Video clearly showed Officer Garrett Rolfe defending his life against career criminal Rashard Brooks. With help from leftist District Attorney Paul Howard, Officer Rolfe was charged with first-degree murder, a death penalty charge. DA Howard was under a corruption probe himself and was recently defeated in his reelection bid.

As Bottoms spoke on this convention night about “honor and integrity,” she must be called out for radicalizing the judicial system just to destroy a white police officer. Like the Obamas, Eric Holder, and Kamala Harris, she replaces justice with vengeance.





Somehow mentioning the late Congressman John Lewis in every other sentence gives Democrats immunity for perverting justice. Bottoms let rioters burn her city, but this is supposedly also Trump’s fault.

John Lewis was the star of the convention

But many voters were not even born when he marched 55 years ago. Democrats were determined to convince people that America in 2020 is not only 1965, but 1865. They keep claiming they are engaging in “good trouble.” But Lewis was about non-violence.

2020 Democrats have been fomenting violence, and minorities are getting hurt the most.

Dreyfus referred to Vice President Mike Pence as “Poonce” before making a remark about Trump cheating at golf. Dreyfus admitted her remark was nasty, and proudly declared herself a “nasty woman.” Liz Warren tried this strategy in 2016, and it backfired. People dislike nasty people, and Dreyfus’s attempt to turn it into a badge of honor had to revolt viewers at home.

Some nondescript New Mexico Congresswoman all but blamed Trump for the American Indian trail of tears.

There were more comparisons to slavery, with no mention of how everyday workers would be helped by Democrats. This Convention was going for broke by going woke.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker spoke about union jobs and his family. Without mentioning his parents were white-collar professionals. Booker grew up under privilege. At least Booker mentioned a Democrat policy. He wants to raise the minimum wage.

Biden then held a town hall with everyday workers including a Michigan autoworker. Of course, they are hurting, but this is because Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has locked down her state. The goal was to make Biden seem empathetic and Trump as mean and uncaring. It was Obama-Biden policies that strangled businesses while they were in power. Biden has never held a private-sector job.

Then came another disgruntled ex-employee, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

He used his supposedly non-partisan medical post to push gun control. Trump properly fired him. Murthy is as non-partisan as John Brennan and the rest of the rogue ex-employees working at CNN.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin spoke about a health problem she had 50 years ago, while Donald Trump was barely out of college.

Horror stories were followed by cliches, with zero substantive policy prescriptions. Baldwin bragged about helping kids stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26, an awful policy that kept kids in their parents’ basements.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth was brought in to attack Trump’s patriotism.

Joe Biden’s son Beau served in the military and Trump’s children did not. Trump was attacked as a “Coward in Chief.” Biden would supposedly never let a dictator manipulate him like a puppet. Yet that is precisely what the Chinese and Iranian governments did.

Liberals used to get angry when conservatives played up their own military service. Now liberals are attacking conservatives who did not serve.

Then came the obligatory video of the late Beau Biden.

Lewis and Biden are dead. Duckworth is in a wheelchair. The trend of putting forth people who are above criticism is as cynical as it is typical of these Democrats. Suffering is part of life. Many people suffer. It does not give them immunity from criticism. If anyone can explain what Beau Biden has to do with policy in 2020, it was never explained.

Dreyfus then spoke about her own bout with cancer. Biden cares. Trump does not.

Mayor Peter is next

Former small-town Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg complained about being fired from the military for being gay. Missing the hypocrisy that Democrat Bill Clinton signed “Don’t ask, don’t tell” into law with support from Joe Biden.

Republican Donald Trump is fine with gay people serving in the military. So perhaps Buttigieg is at the wrong convention?

Gay people are good, black lives matter, believe in science, and other stuff that has nothing to do with fixing the economy or national security were just buzzwords. Buttigieg still has not figured out that his being gay is irrelevant. Americans want jobs, not a lecture. He is gay. We do not care.

Then came a bizarre roundtable featuring eight of the defeated primary candidates.

It was inside baseball, as they reminisced about events most of us did not attend. Yang said of Biden, “Everything he does becomes the new reasonable.” It is easy to appear reasonable when a candidate refuses to say what they believe. It is even easier to be reasonable when contrasted with other political primary opponents who are far crazier.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, detested by voters on both sides of the political spectrum, slashed Trump with the same tired talking points. Trump supports white supremacists and hates puppies and kittens. Mayor Bloomberg attacked Trump’s business practices. This the same man who could not recall how many non-disclosure agreements his company had signed to fend off sexual harassment and sexual assault claims.

Bloomberg proudly announced that Biden would raise taxes.

Then came more testimonials totally unconnected from any policy.

Biden helped a young boy overcome a stuttering problem just like a young Biden did. Biden is nice. Basketball player Steph Curry coached his little kids to support Biden. Curry’s wife sat there in her bathrobe helping her husband moralize to us all.

In a stunning development, Hunter Biden was brought on to introduce his father. Hunter Biden is a well-known grifter who has abused drugs, women, and foreign governments. He even had an affair with his dead brother Beau’s wife. Got one woman pregnant, then jetted off to wed another. He lives in luxury but won’t pay child support.

When Hunter mentioned the importance of honesty, more than a few jaws had to drop.

And then it was time for Good Ole’ Joe

As awful as the pandering, victimhood, and viciousness were, there was one piece of good news for Biden. His speech was the only one that mattered. The previous, angry three days would be erased if he gave a good speech. While he is often seen as a bumbler, his 2012 DNC speech was magnificent. It was his finest hour. Obama gave an underwhelming 2012 convention speech. But that year, Biden came through.

Obama was even worse in 2020, much angrier and a shell of the 2004 optimistic man of hope and change. This did not matter. This convention was all about Biden. If his 2020 speech was anywhere near as good as 2012, he would get a bounce in the polls.

In another surprising move, Biden began with an angry tone, lashing out at Trump at the start.

“This is not a partisan moment.”

Of course, it is. He was one major party candidate attacking the other one. On the one hand, he would be the president of us all. In the next breath, his side was good and the other side was bad.

Biden spoke of four crises:

The COVID pandemic,

Economic problems,

Quest for racial justice,

Climate change.

He cautioned Americans against becoming angrier while appearing angry himself. He spoke of “hope and light” while looking dour. Biden kept speaking about “who we are as a nation” and “who we want to be.” At some point, he had to say what he would do if elected? Right? One, or two, substantive policies that would positively affect Americans?

Biden is right that times are tough, but Democrats are gambling Americans will blame Trump.

Americans did not blame FDR for Pearl Harbor or George W. Bush for 9/11. Biden praised Obama for being Obama before lacing into Trump again.

Biden would get control of the virus but did not say how. On the economy, Biden insists that he has a plan. He will implement a national strategy, he says. In the next breath proposing things that Trump is already doing. Like moving the manufacturing of drugs from overseas to the United States. He reiterated his call for a national mask mandate.

“I understand how hard it is to have any hope right now.”

Outside of leftists, most Americans are quite hopeful.

Biden spoke movingly about his losses, his grief, and his father. Yet when it came time for policy, he resorted to slogans. He did not offer any actual policies or say how he would pay for anything. He wants higher wages for workers. However, he kept returning to climate change, the least important issue in our lives.

Outside of his leftist base, climate change is boring. “I’m not looking to punish anyone.” His environmental and tax policies would do exactly that.

Biden then made the claim that every Democrat makes in an election year.

Republicans are going to take our elderly, throw them over a cliff, and steal their Social Security. It was never true and still is not true.

Biden briefly mentioned kids being gunned down in school but did not mention kids being gunned down in cities controlled by Democrats.

Without a hint of self-awareness, Biden accused Trump of breaking the law and not telling the truth.

Biden then repeated the lie about Charlottesville.

Trump never said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of Charlottesville. That comment was about the Confederate statues debate. Biden has repeatedly been called out for propagating this lie, and he is still telling it without remorse.

Using words like “united” and “optimistic” does not work when the tone is divisive and pessimistic.

Rather than go positive, Biden decided to make the argument that Trump is Satan. This strategy worked for Obama and Biden in 2012, but that was because Governor Mitt Romney refused to hit back. Trump hits back. Biden has set the bar so low for Trump that all he has to do is appear calm and positive to jump over it. As he did in 2016.

Biden missed the mark. By the end, he was screaming. The angry left and their media and Hollywood cheerleaders loved the speech and the entire convention.

By Monday, it will all be forgotten when the Republicans have their say.