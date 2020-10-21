With no Russians to blame for Hunter Biden’s problems, call in the censors

WASHINGTON. The fake-news media keeps telling us President Donald Trump and the Russians are out to get us and the Bidens. That the contents on Hunter Biden’s laptop is disinformation designed to aid President Trump in winning re-election. But Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said it “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

No Russians here

Even America’s corrupt Gestapo, the FBI, said as much. In a letter to the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, the FBI said it had “nothing to add at this time to the October 19th public statement by the Director of National Intelligence about the available actionable intelligence.”

What does that mean?

Translation: “We’ve had all the damning evidence against Hunter and father Joe Biden for months. We’d like to whitewash the aforementioned evidence as we did in the Hillary Clinton email scandal, but copies of the laptop’s contents were disseminated to too many sources; among these, President Trump’s personal attorney and former mafia prosecutor, Rudy Giuliani. For the 2020 election cycle, Democrats and the Bidens will have to rely on non-traditional sources for election interference.”





Election interference by other means

And this explains why social media sites Facebook and Twitter have stepped into the breach to block, as best they can, the dissemination of information contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

But then, Rudy Giuliani drops another bombshell. Contained on the laptop are alleged admissions of sexually explicit communications between Hunter Biden and an underaged girl.

The Anthony Weiner effect

In a video interview with Greg Kelly of Newsmax TV, Giuliani describes the latest Biden bombshell:

“There’s a text message to his [Hunter Biden’s] father… he discusses his sister in-law, who for quite some time was his lover, and he says:

‘She told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate [this would be with an unnamed 14-year-old girl]. She says that I FaceTimed naked with [the unnamed 14-year-old]. And the reason I can’t have her out to see me is because I walk around naked smoking crack…”

Giuliani handed the explicit material over to the New Castle County Police Department last Monday. And they handed the latest Biden family hot potato to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. She then handed it over to the FBI. The FBI is currently sitting on the aforementioned information until after the election.

But it’s likely the contents will soon be seen on laptop computers all across the nation.

Hence the tepid admission by the FBI that the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop isn’t the product of foreign actors. As the anti-Trump dossier produced by British spy Christopher Steele is. That dossier a product paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Silence is golden

This may explain why the Commission on Presidential Debates announced its plan to give moderators in the last Presidential debate the ability to cut-off a candidate’s microphone.

So, if President Trumps suddenly goes silent right in the middle of a Hunter Biden-related question to his dad, the Big Guy, it will not be a surprise.

After all, 2020 is turning out to be the Year of the Censor.

*********************************************************************************************

Top Image: Photo illustration of Fox News screen capture of Hunter and Joe Biden by the author.



