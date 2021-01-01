With Joe, Globalists will welcome a renewed war between Iran – America

With a Biden administration hell-bent on renewing the failed Nuclear Arms Agreement with Iran, it has sent the message that Iran can once again run roughshod over the middle-east. It is the exact wrong signal to send to that rouge regime. It has awakened their overt hatred of America, and their desire to humiliate this nation. Joe will graciously hold the door open for Iran to regain its power, and support more terrorism, throughout the Middle East.

Iran is the wild card that will reignite world chaos.

President Trump had reigned them in, somewhat, but nowhere near enough to quell their desire to punish America. The monetary sanctions Trump placed on Iran hurt them deeply. Deeply enough so that they were not able to continue full support of their proxy armies, Hamas, and Hezbollah, as well as Al-Shabaab, Ansar Allah, and Ansar al-Sharia in Africa.

It is reported that the September 2019 missile attack on Saudi Arabian oil fields was carried out by Ansar Allah, using missiles manufactured in Iran. That incident, as well as an attack on an American military base in Iraq by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia closely associated with Iran, is what lead to the January 3, 2020 assassination of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was the head of the Quds Forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Quds Forces supporting those proxy armies in their terrorism throughout the middle-east and Africa. He was the man who planned all of the turmoil and was the number two man, after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Iran.





His assassination caused Iran to send a retaliatory missile strike against Al Assad Air Base in Iraq, which housed 1500 American soldiers and airmen. That attack caused over 100 service members concussion injuries. But there was no loss of life.

President Trump did not strike back, one of this writer’s major disagreements with the president. Instead of de-escalating the tensions between our two nations, it caused increased animosity. It showed a lack of will to support our troops. It showed weakness. The only weakness in this President is his unwillingness to attack and kill our enemies.

This lead Iran’s Supreme leader to escalate his navy’s harassment of oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s attacks on America

Each tanker struck was a slap in the face to America. Each time their speed boats closed in on our warships it was a middle finger to Trump and America.

However, with President Trump, they knew there was a line they dare not cross. With Joe, they know that there is no longer any line in the sand as Obama drew a line in the sand for one of their allies, Syria. And yet Obama did nothing when that line was crossed. They know that sleepy Joe will do nothing, too.

With all restraints removed, Iran will attack America soon. In fact, some military writers are already speculating that they will strike before Trump leaves office. A parting shot at the man for daring to put them in their place.

Iran’s threats of strikes against America are coming

Due to the assassinations of Soleimani and Al bag Dahdi. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and a top military commander, are threatening even as the first anniversary of the death of Soleimani in Baghdad approaches. President Trump has already carried out a precautionary buildup of forces. Rouhani says President Donald Trump has committed an “unforgivable crime” in ordering the killing of Soleimani. This coming after the American Embassy in Baghdad was targeted by Iranian proxies on December 23rd.

There are claims that U.S. intelligence services are aware of a plan to launch a strike before President Trump steps down. This writer has been unable to verify this report, but it is not out of step with Iran’s desires to humiliate America in general and President Trump in particular.

After the December missile attack in Baghdad, President Trump sent a warning to Iran of the consequences they will face if just one American dies.

Because of his failure to attack Iran after they sent many missiles against our men and women at Al Assad Air Base, his threats ring hollow to Iran. Some support the President’s not reacting as though there were injuries, no one died.

But, why would Iran do something so outrageous just before Biden is sworn in?





They are assured, most likely by John Kerry as he continues to conduct shadow diplomacy, that the nuclear deal will be renegotiated. Probably with a healthy sign-on bonus, just like the almost one trillion dollars Obama sent them in unmarked cargo planes.

Iran knows Biden, his weakness, and his willingness to fully support them.

Wars make Joe’s pals rich, and Iran causes wars. A profitable partnership made in hell.

That is why they do not fear any rash behavior with the incoming Biden administration. Also, because of all the Obama money has been spent on supporting their proxy wars. So much so that those wars have come to a screeching halt when the money stopped coming due to Trump’s sanctions.

That lost income was part of the reason that those peace treaties between Israel and their Arab neighbors came about. But not to worry, because ole Joe will relight those wars with U.S. taxpayer dollars. He will also remove Iran’s sanctions.

Joe owes his globalist masters, yes he is beholden to many money masters, and not just China

Starting wars makes globalists a lot of money. Do you think for one moment that globalists want one world order for the good of All Mankind? Think again. Profit is the motivation. Personal enrichment the goal. If your child, father’s, husband, daughter, mother’s blood is left on the sand, so be it. Those silver flag-draped coffins are nameless and unimportant to the goal of their wealth.

Good old Joe won’t let them down, because he will also gain a huge fortune along the way. The icing on the cake is that China, too, will benefit because those wars will further weaken the U.S.

Iran also knows this. Which is the reason that they do not fear any retaliation from Joe, even if they target the American Embassy in Baghdad before he is sworn in.

On January 20th the world will become a much more dangerous place if Joe Biden is inaugurated.

From renewed Islamic terrorism at home, and around the globe, to outright aggression from China, Russia, and Iran, 2021 will usher in a new era of violence in America and around the world.

Iran will begin the cycle of violence, death, and destruction all over again. All because it fits the desires of globalists, communists, and anarchists around the world.

And Joe is their chosen leader.

I only hope he has enough brain matter left to understand what he is doing.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

