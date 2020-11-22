With a Biden victory, will the Deep State’s Anti-Trump GOP return?

WASHINGTON. Denying Donald Trump the presidency has been a favorite pastime of the GOP of late. In June of 2016, when all efforts by squishy Republicans to deny Donald J. Trump the GOP presidential nomination failed, conservative intellectualoid and Washington Post columnist George F. Will announces to a gathering at The Federalist Society that he was no longer a Republican.

A triumph of the Will

“Make sure he loses,” Will said of Trump, urging conservatives to “grit their teeth for four years and win the White House” in 2020. But it was Will and Hillary Clinton who had to grit their teeth.

An attempted Deep State coup and failed impeachment trial didn’t stop Trump either. It took Dominion election-hacking software to do that. And it looks like Willian conservatives and Democrats might get what they’ve long desired.

Don’t be surprised if Will announces in his WaPo column that the post-Trump GOP is lucky to have him back among their ranks.





A recurring nightmare

What conservative columnist and author Ann Coulter once called the “stupid party” may be on its way back. If so, it means the post-Trump GOP can get back to being the ineffectual strawman of the left: a dead and unthinking voodoo doll to jam sharp needles into and condemn for its evil mojo.

In reality, it’s just a burlap sack stuffed with cotton.

When two Republican members of Wisconsin’s Wayne County Board of Canvassers refused to certify the questionable 2020 presidential election results, they received threats to themselves and their families.

The pair caved under the pressure and certified the election results. Such is the lack of backbone in today’s GOP. Can you imagine Democrats folding in such a disgusting manner? Of course not. That’s because Democrats play for keeps.

One step forward, two steps back

In swampy Washington, meanwhile, never-Trump Republican Representative Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has gathered with like-minded GOP nonentities to plan the party’s bi-partisan future. No doubt, one of capitulation.

According to The Federalist:

“[Liz] Cheney has grossly misread just about every single thing about Trump’s presidency from start to finish…. while some Republicans left their homes and boarded planes to assist the party and president in contested election brawls, she opted to join a ticketed gathering of marginalized Never Trumpers to discuss the future of a party they plan to once again control.”

Weak tea, surrender monkeys

The George W. Bush wing of the GOP, which never had much of a stomach for a fight, especially with Democrats, worked tirelessly with them to undermine and defeat the Trump administration.

It remains to be seen if the base of the Republican Party, which grew by leaps and bounds under Trump, seeing record numbers of Black and Hispanic voters enthusiastically join their ranks, can keep them wrapped up in a neat little bow – like the quaint ribbon swaddled around the neck of elitist George F. Will.

But I seriously doubt it.

***************************************************************************************************************

Top Image: 1880 political cartoon by Thomas Nast.



