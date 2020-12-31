Wishing President Trump and Rush Limbaugh good journeys in 2021

As 2020 comes to an end, two great Americans seem to be heading into the past. Both are heroes to me. One of these great people is President Trump. While he will not go quietly into the night, his term as President, barring a miracle, is about to come to an end. The other is Rush Limbaugh. He is undergoing treatment for stage four cancer and getting closer to the end of his fight.

President Donald J. Trump is an actual hero. (Trump’s Top 10 Accomplishments of 2020)

Donald J. Trump is the stuff that made America Great.

Like our founding fathers, he placed his good name, his wealth, and his future on the line. Not to advance himself, but only to advance working Americans.

When he walked down the stairway in Trump Tower to announce his candidacy for President, he embarked on a crusade to return this nation to its former glory. A glory that was stolen by the political class of both parties to financially enhance themselves.





Trump didn’t need any more money, he was already wealthy.

In fact, he didn’t even need the well-organized fundraisers to finance his run for office. That total independence scared the living bejesus out of every professional politician in the land. Only those who were truly American patriots fully embraced him. The rest were opposed to the man. Including the legacy media who was little more than a propaganda mill for Democrats and globalists.

Together, for his entire four years in office, they harassed the man, and everything he stands for, which is you and me, to the point that most would simply call it quits.

That is how the left works, they bully everyone into compliance.

Only they were not able to bully Trump. In four short years, the man accomplished miracles, that lesser men, including every president since Ronald Reagan, could not do.

Donald J. Trump defeated ISIS, which his predecessor Barack Obama could not. He removed more troops from harm’s way than all other president’s in the 20th and 21st centuries.

President Trump’s crowning glory was the peace treaties between Israel and the surrounding Arab nations. While all president’s dreamed of doing this, President Trump accomplished it. On top of these amazing feats of statesmanship, he recovered our economy, bringing about the best recovery in over 50 years.

His tactic of renegotiating trade and tariff deals put America right back into its place as one of the world’s primary manufacturing and industrial giants. A position lost through globalization by lesser presidents.

President Donald J. Trump is totally amazing.

And, all of this was accomplished in the most hostile environment that any president in our history has ever faced. Even Abraham Lincoln, in the middle of a civil war, was treated with more respect and honor than was Trump. And he did it all to better America, not himself.

Donald J. Trump did not accept his well-earned salary, instead giving it away to charitable causes. Because of his dedication, tenacity, sacrifice, and honor, he is my hero.

Rush Limbaugh is also one of my heroes.

He did what he did for the exact opposite reasons. Rush is passionate about the message, while he earned his fame and fortune. He got both because he was, at one time, the lone voice of reason in a field of communist loving leftist. Rush epitomizes capitalism and entrepreneurialism. He was a voice for patriots when patriotism was considered evil.





This writer remembers exactly hearing Rush the first time.

At the time I was a gang crimes detective who worked 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. One morning coming home at 2:30 a.m., I turned on the television and saw a replay of the Rodney King tape. Before I had the time to change the channel, something that I, and probably no one else had ever seen, the officers stopped clubbing him and stepped back. Every other time that tape was played, before you see the officers stop and step back, it was looped and the club-wielding officers continued hitting King. But it wasn’t what really happened. The video was media manipulation, proving this is not a new tactic.

This tape continued as the officers stood back and ordered King to surrender.

Instead, he got up and charged at the officers who were forced to take him back to the ground. While looping that tape led to the worst riots in Los Angeles history, when a jury saw the full tape, they refused to convict the officers of wrongdoing.

Nonetheless, as I saw that tape for the first time, Rush Limbaugh spoke the cold hard truth of the event.

I was hooked and rushed to turn on the television every night after work. Sadly the program was canceled, not enough people up at 2:30 a.m. to turn on channel 26, a station almost nobody watched in Chicago in the late 1980s. Eventually, I found Rush’s radio show and listened whenever possible. Ever since 1988, I have listened at least once a week to the man as he spoke truth to the Democrat power that did everything possible to silence him.

What he did was energize conservatives to the point that a movement was born. That movement would lead to the Tea Party, and ultimately to President Trump. He never faltered, he never obfuscated, and never lied. His honor was beyond reproach.

Without Rush, the lunatic left would have rolled over conservatives long ago.

Only through his words were we conservatives able to survive the push to communism we see closing in on us today. We all owe him our gratitude and our prayers. A few months ago Rush announced that he was fighting lung cancer. He continued to broadcast on the radio throughout his treatment, as often as he could. He even canceled several treatments to ensure that he would cover the 2020 elections.

But sadly he began taking more and more days off to treat his condition. Finally on December 23rd, the last show of the year, after announcing that his cancer was stage four, as the broadcast was closing he said:

“Even if I can’t make it back, know that this is where I want to be, I will always want to be right here with you and I won’t quit fighting to be right here with you.”

He didn’t say that that was his last show, but to this listener, it certainly sounded as if he will not return, at least often, in 2021 His show spurned others, some good, and some not as good; but none better. Sean Hannity and Mark Levine are two of the better ones, but together they do not match up to the greatness of Rush. He will be missed terribly.

Forever conservatism will be connected to the words of Rush.

Together with President Trump leaving office, we patriots will have to bolster ourselves to renew our conservative movement. Certainly, new leaders will emerge, but the world has changed and 2021 will be a year of change in America.

But as fellow conservatives, we will continue to honor our past while looking forward to the future. As we pray for our future, remember to pray for our President Trump and Rush Limbaugh. Sometimes God does interven.

Happy New Year to everyone

