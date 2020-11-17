Will Trump’s efforts on behalf of Israel and Jews be reversed under Biden?

After four years of a truly historic presidency in so many regards, would a Biden presidency mean a return to what was? There is little doubt that many groups will be severely hurt by a Biden presidency. President Trump helped to advance African Americans by providing the unemployment rate in history, The Platinum Plan, funding historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and opportunity zones, to name a few. But one group, in particular, has the most to lose, the Jewish population in Israel and at home.

What will Joe Biden as President Biden do? Will Biden reset the accomplishments of President Trump in Israel and the Middle East? How much influence will Ilhan Omar and Rashid Tlaib, virulent anti-semites, have over his decisions toward Israel?

He claims he won’t change the Trump policies. Let’s hope we do not have to find out. (If US president, Biden likely to keep Trump’s pro-Israel decisions: Prince Turki). A few of Trump’s accomplishments in danger of a Biden presidency are:

Biden will reinstate the Iran Nuclear Deal

In 2016, President Trump promised to be a friend to the Jewish people and the state of Israel. He exceeded any expectations. Right off the bat, the President fulfilled a major campaign promise in dismantling the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal. A deal put in place by the “President-elect’s” administration.





And a deal that Joe Biden has promised to renew once in office. (Biden’s Promise To Restore The Iran Deal Would Be A Disaster In Waiting) Reinstating the Iran Nuclear Deal puts Israel and the Middle East, at risk from the unstable Iranian nuclear programs.

Biden will move the American Embassy in Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv

After months of discussion, the President took historic action in moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to its true capital in Jerusalem. A move that many administrations before him had promised and failed to take action on. It took President Trump to finally take bold and decisive action. (Mahmoud Abbas Plans to Ask Biden to Move Embassy Back to Tel Aviv)

Biden has said he will not move the embassy, instead, opening a consulate in Tel Aviv. Let’s hope we don’t need to find out.

Biden will remove the Golan Heights from Israel territory

Shortly after the embassy move, President Trump recognized the Golan Heights as part of Israel through a Presidential Proclamation. What does Joe Biden have to say about this? Instead of backing this historic move by the Trump administration, Joe Biden has referred to the Golan Heights as occupied territory and has lambasted the move by the current administration.

Will Biden cave to the pressures to disavow Israel meted by Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. He says no, but only time will tell. (Biden will not reverse recognition of Golan Heights)

Biden will endanger the Abraham Accord

Then came this past summer, when the administration brokered peace and normalized relations between Israel and several of her once hostile neighbors. Instead of applauding the fact that peace was actually in the works throughout the Middle East, Joe Biden and the rest of the left have remained ever so quiet. Their silence is an acknowledgment of the incredible work done for the Jewish people and the state of Israel as well.

Do we notice a theme here?

Every pro-Israel and pro-Jewish move made by the Trump administration has been ridiculed by Democrats.

Even the Abraham Accord and Donald Trump’s multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations ignored by Democrats and the leftist media. So it is hard to imagine they would not want to erase anything, no matter how good, the President has done. Why? They simply cannot stomach the idea that anything Trump has done has benefits.

So we are left wondering if the Trump policies in the Middle East will be wiped out by Joe Biden and the rest of his far-left colleagues? We are left wondering when we will be living under daily terror alerts that have been absent for the last four years.





President Donald J. Trump, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyanisigns sign the Abraham Accords Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)