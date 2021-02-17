Will Republican’s betrayal at the impeachment trial portend the GOP’s end?

WASHINGTON. Early this week, North Carolina’s Republican Party censured Senator Richard Burr. Burr along with seven of his Senate GOP colleagues voted with Democrats to convict President Donald J. Trump in his Senate impeachment trial for “incitement of insurrection.”

“We felt it was important for the party to make a statement that we disagree with the vote,” Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina GOP, told The Charlotte Observer. “The overwhelming sentiment was disapproval of the senator’s vote.”

Typical Washington talking points

In a written statement, Sen. Burr expressed his disappointment, saying his state’s party chose “loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and founders of our great nation.”

Sen. Burr, like so many Republicans in Washington, D.C., failed to say what principles he and the GOP’s national leadership stand for. He also failed to express what exactly puts him and Washington’s Republican lawmakers in the same league with our nation’s founders.

Getting schooled

The United States, you may recall from your grammar school days, was founded by insurrectionists.





“We must all hang together,” Benjamin Franklin famously said, “or most assuredly we will all hang separately.”

He uttered these words after members of the Continental Congress signed the instrument of America’s separation from Great Britain, the Declaration of Independence. A glorious instrument of insurrection. (What will be the spark that ignites war between socialists and patriots?)

Can’t we just get along?

Today’s America, we are told, requires unity of purpose, unity of thought. “All within the state,” as Italian strongman Benito Mussolini once said, “nothing outside the state.”

Independent thought is insurrection and must be canceled. Whether that cancelation comes in the form of Big Tech censorship, the loss of your job, or by stealing an election through massive voter fraud.

The usual suspects

North Carolina’s Sen. Burr agrees with Il Duce Democrats that President Trump did egg on January’s day of rage. That the overthrown president inspired insurrection. All flying in the face of the unity of thought and action desired by the illegitimate regime of former Vice President Joe Biden.

On the day the US Senate acquitted the only legitimate president of the United States, GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Trump’s “unhinged falsehoods” inspired the storming of the US Capitol Building on Insurrection Day (Jan. 6th). For that, said McConnell, Trump “bears moral responsibility.”

He does, and God bless him for that.

You know the GOP is running out of gas when it takes its talking points from the mainstream media and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As the actions of senators Richard Burr, Mitch McConnell, and many other Republicans attest.

The real president speaks upon his cue

Members of North Carolina’s Republican Party are wasting their time if they think Deep-State Republicans will change as a result of meaningless censures.

President Trump issued a written response to McConnell’s criticism and dismal leadership:

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm. McConnell’s dedication to business, as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse. The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle—they’ve never had it so good—and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last.”

Time to dump those chumps

Therefore, it’s time for a new political party to arise. One unafraid and unapologetic on the question of “taking back the country.” A party more in line with the principles of the nation’s founders and not the guardians – like senators Richard Burr and Mitch McConnell – of the failed status quo. (The American Patriots 2021 cry for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness





It should be obvious by now that the GOP can’t be saved – only abandoned. The nation’s future depends on it.

Top Image: North Carolina Senator Richard Burr. Photo: US Congress.