Public school’s unwillingness to stay competitive is leaving children, especially those in urban environments, significantly disadvantaged. Now with the advent of the internet coupled with the social magnitude of the pandemic public schools are no longer the only go-to source for education. Leaving many of us to wonder will many public schools survive COVID-19.



New Jersey Governor Chris Christie fought the teacher’s unions tooth and nail during his administration to gain concession and provide better education for New Jersey residents by eliminating bad teachers. To some degree, they [the Unions] are the voice that sets the standards for education from a personnel standpoint as much as the State Department of Education is responsible for education standards from a curriculum standpoint.

While they both have a role to play in each, only the union members act as the point of delivery.



Well no longer.



Now any 3rd grader can learn the intricacies of math from pi to Avogadro’s number at their own pace in their own homes and without a teacher

At least without a public school teacher.



A couple of minutes on Youtube, Wikipedia, Google Scholar, or WolframAlpha and you know more physics than your English teacher did in 3rd grade. Inequities still exist, those who have no access to the internet or a laptop since many libraries are now also closed will remain untouched by the changes. But those are much easier to address on a community level by parents who want control over their children’s education. Who wants them to learn Civics and American History over Critical Race Theory.

From parents recognizing that their children’s education may be better served by a parent.





Planning the appropriate curriculum for your child becomes a parent’s responsibility

Traditionally that was the task of the teachers and the state. During the pandemic parents who took an active role in their children’s schooling found that imparting learning is fun. And that there are many solutions.

Parents who are assisting their children in home school need to seek out box curriculums, like K-12, Time4Learning, or Calvert. These groups teach the parent to be the teacher and the student to be self-directed. It shifts the responsibility for education onto the student and the parent. They also assist in reporting to the state the child’s enrollment in homeschool and progress.

Another option is to become a part of a local home school group where you can find neighborhood families that are also homeschooling. These parents are a wealth of educational opportunity relying on their past careers – from science to business – to create invigorating classes for children. Many schools – private and parochial – also offer home school assistance classes.

And while there is a lot of material out there, the tricky part is determining fact from fiction on the internet, not much different from the classroom to tell you the truth. But the joyous part is that your child, once their curiosity is sparked, can extend ‘learning’ to become an integral part of living.



All those college grads that remember their professors saying it will differ from the textbooks in the real world are probably shaking their heads right now.

The dawn of a new era of school choice is on the cusp of the brand new decade we are entering.

Public schools are not actually reopening. For some, there is a hybrid between zoom school and in-class learning. But who knows how long that will last. There has to be a public school option. Not all parents are capable of homeschooling. Parents need to work. The teacher’s unions have made it clear that zoom class is their preferred way of teaching.

Unfortunately for children that rely on school for food and life assistance, including protection against child abuse, home school is not an option. Our states add on a school-based property tax expense. The major element of the local and state budget is designed to fund public education. But shouldn’t the taxpayer, not the teachers union, determine what is taught in the classroom? That teachers are not only well paid but dedicated to providing students with the best possible outcomes?

As a long-time proponent of the voucher system, this is endemic of the public school problem. It is by no means a fix.

And again what are we going to do to ensure that schools for underserved children are designed to not only provide social nets but also quality educations in core education classes such as literacy, math, history.

From The Common Core Explained:

The standards expect kindergartners to be able to count to 100 by ones and by tens. By 5th grade, children should understand the concept of volume and be able to relate it to the operations of multiplication and addition, as well as solve real-world problems involving volume. The high school standards expect students to be able to construct an “informal argument for the formulas for the circumference of a circle, area of a circle, volume of a cylinder, pyramid, and cone.”

Read The Common Core explained and ask if your child, regardless of school choice, meets these standards. The concept of Common Core educations has been disrupted due to the focus on raising test scores, versus education. But the basics of what a child needs to know has not.





Attending class also provides for childhood development

Issues like dealing with bullies, developing unique fashion statements, smoking in bathrooms, and handling peer pressure. There are overcrowded classrooms and lugging those spine-crushing textbooks around. But again, if homeschool is an option, joining groups, encouraging your home student to get out onto the playground with other homeschoolers. Taking group classes, from art to martial arts, will help the child learn to be emotionally and physically strong.



The internet lacks what public school promotes. A way to get away from home and develop an independent personality. To develop a network of friends that will last you a lifetime. The yearbook photos and high school reunions. However, homeschool friendships can be as strong. An editor at CDN homeschooled her son and friends he made at the age of 6 are still his friends as they enter their final year in college.



Jack Ciattarelli GOP candidate for New Jersey Governor feels they should re-open schools and is pressuring Phil Murphy to do so. Murphy won’t budge.





Provided everything returns to normal public schools will have a hard time competing without much-needed change. Literacy and graduation rates in urban areas have not kept pace with other parts of the state. Parents’ eyes have been opened up to what students are being taught. They have sat with their children, listening in and finding out exactly how their children are being programmed.

In the article Teacher Worries Parents Might Find Out What He’s Teaching Children – What Is He Hiding? the author writes”

In one volley of Twitter posts, Matthew R. Kay, a teacher at the Science Leadership Academy, a magnet public high school in Philadelphia, demonstrated why so many parents have reservations about sending their children to schools.

“So, this fall, virtual class discussions will have many potential spectators – parents, siblings, etc. – in the same room. We’ll never be quite sure who is overhearing the discourse. What does this do for our equity/inclusion work?” Kay wrote on Twitter.

“How much have students depended on the (somewhat) secure barriers of our physical classrooms to encourage vulnerability? How many of us have installed some version of “what happens here stays here” to help this?” he continued.

“While conversations about race are in my wheelhouse, and remain a concern in this no-walls environment – I am most intrigued by the damage that ‘helicopter/snowplow’ parents can do in honest conversations about gender/sexuality…”

“And while ‘conservative’ parents are my chief concern – I know that the damage can come from the left too. If we are engaged in the messy work of destabilizing a kids racism or homophobia or transphobia – how much do we want their classmates’ parents piling on?” he concluded.

Mr. Kay does not want parents and others to interfere in his teaching on gender and sexuality. While parents are concerned about math, computer, history, and literacy skills.

Private schools and charter schools, funded through vouchers, provide school choices for all children. For others, the cost of the internet is still cheaper than the annual salary and benefits of one public school teacher. And the education superior.

Rember the proverb:



He who knows not, and knows not that he knows not, is a fool, shun him; He who knows not, and knows that he knows not, is a child, teach him. He who knows, and knows not that he knows, is asleep, wake him. He who knows, and knows that he knows, is wise, follow him

