Will COVID ever become just another strain of the flu?

ASHINGTON: Over the weekend, several news stories about a new Covid variant coming to town just in time for Santa and Christmas. This unique, very dangerous variant originated in South Africa. The variant is so new that it is called its scientific lab designation. The B.1.1.529 variant was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) in South Africa on November 24. South Africa has now been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported Covid cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant.

However, infections have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection of B.1.1.529 variant. The first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9, 2021.

By the end of the news cycle day, the virus was designated “Omicron,” and the stock market took the most significant dive of 2021. The whole experience was reminiscent of 2020 when Coronavirus became Covid-19.

The first logical question coming to the minds of many;





Why would this new variant break out around Wuhan, China, rather than in South Africa? China got it before Africa.

What is most interesting is Covid conspiracy theorists were predicting this ploy would be used by the Deep State Globalists as life began to get back to normal for the holidays!

Not coincidentally, we had Dr. Faisal Khan, acting health director in St. Louis County. An email leak from his office has Khan calling opponents of COVID-19 restrictions “a lunatic fringe,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. His email praised the employees of this office for their efforts during the pandemic. While also urging them to “ignore the lunatic fringe that exists in every society.”

He went on,

“They were there one hundred years ago and will likely be around 100 years in the future,” according to the report. “They are irrelevant fools.”

If Kahn wants to see an “irrelevant fool,” perhaps he and Dr. Anthony Fauci should stand together and gaze into a mirror!

In the first place, Kahn is not even an actual licensed doctor and was immediately called out by one who is;

In the second place, if this Omicron variant of Covid-19 is so dangerous and deadly, shouldn’t at last one the organizations like WHO or National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH) be warning us about the symptoms and why this variant is so much more severe than Delta?

Not one press release thus far has told us anything about what to watch for with the new variant. But then again, little or no information was released on the Delta variant either. The longer this goes on, and the more hospitals are exposed as not bursting at the ICU seams contradicting mainstream mockingbird news reporting, the less seriously people will take any threat issued by the government.

At what point is Covid-19 nothing more than a bad case of the flu?

Lots of people get the seasonal flu. Lots of people get past it. Some people die. So why is the flu now so grossly underreported as Covid-19 is so grossly overreported? Thinking Americans are smelling a rat, and if Kahn wants to talk about irrelevant, nobody is more irrelevant now than he and Fauci.

As we have reported here before; An N-95 mask will not stop Covid-19, so those wearing them might as well be carrying their baby blankets instead. A Covid-19 particle is .125 microns in size. The square grid holes in an N-95 mask measure 10 microns. How many times do 12.5 cents go into ten bucks?!

If you are not getting Covid-19 while wearing a mask, one of two things is happening…

1. You are not around it.

2. You have some form of natural immunity to it.

And those wearing masks in their cars and outside are humorous. Why?

Most modern cars have air filters in the cabin to clean the air before it gets to you. In many vehicles, that filter is found and changed in the back of the glove compartment.

And those walking outside in the sunshine have any Covid-19 particles killed almost immediately.

When the 1914 Spanish flu hit this country so hard in that same St. Louis area Kahn is now responsible for, the experts soon learned two things;

The masks were terrible, leading to bacterial pneumonia rather than viral pneumonia, so they ordered them taken off. Being outside made sick people healthier as it gave them Vitamin D and killed the germs of the flu virus by UV rays of the sun.

The reason why Fauci and Kahn are so wholly irrelevant is proven by how Fauci kept moving the goalposts as he led us to “flatten the curve” in 2020. Fauci then added more symptoms to the list of Covid-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have Covid-19 – or some variation of the seasonal flu:

1. Fever or chills

2. Dry Cough

3. Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

4. Fatigue

5. Muscle or body aches

6. Severe Headache

7. Loss of taste and/or smell

8. Sore throat

9. Congestion or runny nose

10. Nausea or vomiting

11. Diarrhea

12. Pain or Pressure in the Chest

13. Confusion

14. Inability to stay awake

15. Gray skin color and blue nails indicate low oxygen

You may recall the original news reports stating we would have a sudden splitting headache followed immediately by loss of sense of taste and smell followed by a possible fever and dry cough. Notice how that list has grown with time with additional symptoms.

Two things Fauci has done wrong that any good doctor would do right.

Just like nobody dies from AIDS, nobody dies from Covid-19. In both cases, the disease compromises your immune system, and you contract pneumonia. Pneumonia is what kills when people contract the flu. One of the easiest ways to monitor your health is a blood oxygen meter. The cost is usually under $30, and it informs you if you are having issues with the level of oxygen in your blood, making its way to your organs – particularly your lung and brains.

However, Fauci never lectures about this simple way of monitoring your health. Why? It is as beneficial as an oral thermometer. A fingertip pulse oximeter is very helpful to indicate your blood oxygen is going down, meaning you are in danger of contracting pneumonia which can lead to death.

Take a look at the list of 15 above. Notice how many of these are more about the ordinary seasonal flu than any “new” pandemic called Covid-19. Notice how many got added after April 2020 when the original press releases came out from Fauci. Now notice how Fauci doesn’t even talk about symptoms of Delta and Omicron.

St. Louis’ Faisal Kahn is an example of a guy who is right about one thing;

“They were there one hundred years ago and will likely be around 100 years in the future.”

Three things Americans must demand to fix this mess:

1. If China is responsible for this pandemic using the Wuhan lab, we must bring back all the industries we allowed them to take from us – textiles, steel, wood, electronics, drugs, the list goes on and on. They need to feel the pain by way of their economy.

2. People as incompetent as Kahn and Fauci caught in repeated lies must be removed from office immediately.

3. Medical tyranny must not be tolerated by Americans, EVER!

There is all the proof you need that these three truths are true. Also, Kahn and Fauci are part of the problem rather than the solution. Now we know that so-called Covid conspiracy theorists that predicted new Covid variants would be forthcoming by Christmas last summer were right, So we ask – where were these supposed learned doctors who should have better information than these armchair conspiracy theorists who seem to know more about medicine and pandemics than Kahn and Fauci That has to be embarrassing.

No wonder Kahn sent out such a disrespectful email critical of anyone who goes against or (in this case) blows the narrative.

Finally, all the proof you need that these people are corrupt and not operating according to their hypocritic oath is that they insist we all get vaccinated with their fauxcines which are not vaccines by the traditional definition of same.

Drugs that are known to knock out Covid-19 are not even allowed to be talked about as an option. Furthermore, many of these same people insisting on the vaccines hold stock in the drug companies making the vaccines. That is a conflict of interest that deserves a Congressional investigation.

It’s just not right. It constitutes “blood money.”

Note: If you think you are sick or that you have been exposed to someone with COVID or the seasonal flu, see your Doctor. CommDigiNews does not provide medical advice. We only provide information you may want to know.

