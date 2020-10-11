Why Nancy Pelosi wants to change the 25th Amendment

When word leaked of Nancy Pelosi’s attempts at modifying the 25th amendment, conservatives were infuriated. Never mind that she cannot implement those changes without a complete rewrite of the amendment, with two-thirds of both houses of Congress and two-thirds of all states approval. That fact never entered her feeble mind.

What she was, in fact, proposing was an easier way to remove President Joe Biden. Yes, Democrats already consider him to be the winner, with a vanquished Trump and a defeated Republican party, so wounded, that they will cower to Democrats every will.

Democrats are counting on a complete rout of Republicans in November.

They are already planning on what they will do with the control of both the House and Senate. With a feeble Joe Biden as President, they need someone more malleable. He was never their choice, but Harris was. So the 25th Amendment plot is already in the works to replace Joe with Harris. To elevate Harris to becoming the first female president. A true Democrat dream.

The entire purpose of electing Joe was because they knew no one else stood a chance at victory. They also knew that he could not last four years in office. This writer was talking with some knowing Democrats who confided in me that everyone knew Biden was suffering some form of dementia, and that they were really voting for Kamala Harris for president.





They know that Joe Biden will not last a year in the Oval Office.

To expedite the transition from President Biden to President Harris, Nancy was putting legislation in place to more easily accomplish that reality. So what some thought as another nefarious plot against Trump, is rather a fratricide against their own.

They don’t just kill unborn babies. Democrats will turn on their own when they become old or cease to be useful. Remember Obama’s death squads?

As a matter of fact, most Democrats know this. That is why some leftist outlets were calling the vice-presidential debate the most important in American history. More important even than the presidential debate. All were astonished when Biden gave almost as good as he got against Trump. While he was weak with his answers, he did last the entire debate without need for resuscitation. To Democrats that was a resounding victory.

But up to the first presidential debate Democrats were hedging their bets on a clean sweep of the government.

Now, however, they are giddy with anticipation of a sure sweep, reminiscent of what happened in 2008 with Barack Obama.

And why should they not be? They were fearful of a bumbling Joe blowing the whole thing up on the stage in Cleveland. But he didn’t. Harris did much worse than they expected; however, she didn’t do so badly that they couldn’t cover for her with all the press in their pocket.



Just like in 2016, they have all their ducks in a row to take the election. Only this time they are not burdened by the most hated woman in America. They have their minions lining up to stuff ballot boxes all across the nation, prosecutors lined up to ignore open cases of voter fraud and conservative voter suppression at the ready.

The only thing left to do is get rid of Biden via the 25th Amendment and then the most liberal Senator of the Democrat party, will rule America. The media is all lined up with fake news stories, like the Atlantic fantasy about Trump calling military dead, losers. Or the false polls showing how Trump is so far behind that he cannot win. That is done so in the unlikely event that he does win. Democrats can refer to the polls and, once again, in their mind anyway, call him an illegitimate president.

Pelosi’s plan to boot Biden makes sense, except for one salient fact.

With all of this in mind, Pelosi trying to rig congress to swiftly, and painlessly, remove Biden via the 25th Amendment makes all the sense in the world. The only real problem is that President Trump is going to win reelection, and bring the Senate with him. He is also going to retake the House.



There, I’ve said it. That is this writer’s prediction of what to look for on November 4th. While there isn’t going to be the lopsided landslide some had hoped for, because things have really tightened up, Trump will prevail.



The only thing stopping this prediction from becoming reality is for readers not to go to the polls and vote. The larger the turnout, the larger the Trump victory. Make sure all your family and friends vote as well.



So, let nasty Nancy conjure one last plot before she is relegated to minority leader. Maybe, as the minority leader, she will finally have the time to read the Constitution and realize she doesn’t have the power to alter it. Which will surely come as a shock to her!





About the author:



Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, "The Sword of Mohammad," can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.




