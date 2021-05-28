Why is COVID’s natural and herd immunity being ignored?

ILLINOIS: Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC are not acknowledging a number of people in their COVID reports. Those of us who were exposed to COVID-19 without getting sick. I know of at least six wives of friends who got COVID-19 and either toughed it out at home or wound up so sick they were in the hospital. A few on oxygen for a number of days. Meanwhile, their husbands remained perfectly healthy. How do I know this is true. My wife got sick. I didn’t.

My wife came down with COVID-19 in December and had to be admitted to the hospital for a ten-day stay. Prior to that, we were home together for a week where I did my best to take care of her. Constantly aware that I was at risk.

This is anecdotal data, but ask around and see what you learn

How many people did not get sick despite living daily with someone with COVID? There are a lot of us.

As a manager working from home, the Mrs. kept working thinking she only had some variety of the flu which would pass. When she finally went to the hospital her blood oxygen level was in the 60 mm Hg range. She could hardly walk or talk. I was told to stay outside in my truck until they called me. After 15 minutes they called me to tell me she had tested COVID-19 positive and was being admitted and put on high flow oxygen. They told me to go home and self-quarantine for 14 days. She had a COVID-19 Rapid Test in the ER with a nasal swab to determine Active Infection and Asymptomatic Carriers (RT-PCR) which is 80% effective. She received the more accurate COVID-19 antibody test for IgM and IgG antibodies in the blood after admission. That test, too, came up COVID-19 positive.





She was administered convalescent COVID-19 blood plasma therapy with Remdesivir.

I am in the reported high-risk group, but still did not get sick

My daughter became very concerned as I am five years older than my wife and over 65. I also have type “A” blood, am slightly overweight, and balding. She knows me as a cancer survivor as well as having had pneumonia five times previous to 2020. These were all things the news media said put me at high risk. Well, maybe not the balding part.

My daughter went out and bought me a care package of food and beverages and left it by my front door. She also bought me a blood/oxygen Oximeter. I tested out at a very healthy 96 and continued to do so for the next 14 days. I had no fever. One of my wife’s coworkers also tested positive for COVID-19 while her husband did not. We determined my wife must have gotten sick from her city workplace and not around our small rural town. It should be noted we both take vitamins and dietary supplements to boost our immune systems.

My wife gets annual flu vaccinations while I do not.

Some things about these COVID-19 events were not adding up

Since both of my parents were medical professionals, Dad a fireman/paramedic, and Mom a nurse, I was listening to the experts. Like most Americans, I heard the calls to mask up, social distance, wash my hands, ignore all life outside my home. COVID was/is so virulent that if you walked out of your protective bubble, you would most likely get sick. And those that got sick, died. So when I realized I was among a group of men, personally known to me, whose spouses did get sick, and they didn’t, I started asking questions.

First, I offered myself as a guinea pig to the hospital to see if they could determine what I had going for me as to immunity to COVID-19 as so many others do not. I got a deaf ear. I did the same for our county health department when they called to make sure I was staying in quarantine. They also had no interest. I was livid. I could hear my late mother speaking to me from Heaven…

“Mark, if they are not interested in you, this is not a pandemic and there is a hidden agenda in play here.”

The news media had worked overtime to hype the fear but never offered any positive stories of people being exposed and coming up COVID-19 immune! So now it is time for a true confession. I did not quarantine in the basement or drive my car alone while wearing a mask. (My Husband Won’t Take His Mask Off—Even for Sex)

The COVID-19 crisis, and the response by Fauci and the liberal Main Stream Media, is more a political script than truth. COVID-19 has a death rate of less than one-half of one percent. Why should we all be losing our minds over something so minor? Because fear controls people. Fear makes people compliant. When we are locked in our homes, we are less likely to seek the truth. (Johns Hopkins professor says ‘ignore the CDC’ — ‘natural immunity works’)

Before the angry comments about my true confession of not wearing a mask, I did wear a mask wherever I went (not because I believed it worked) because it was required for entry to places like stores and banks I needed to frequent. After my outings, there were no surges or spikes, or whatever the media wants to call a supposed uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Fauci and the CDC seem unwilling or unable, to tell us exactly how it is spread but I am certain face masks and six feet apart are nonsense!

A COVID-19 particle is .125 of a micron. The openings in an N-95 mask are 10 microns. The N95 filtering facepiece respirator has been proven to stop 95% of airborne particulates down to 10 microns in size. I had a liberal neighbor (the kind who wears their mask in the car) look at me with a blank stare as I tried to explain this to her until I said, “How many times will 12.5 cents go into 10 dollars?” The light came on over her head. I then punctuated our conversation with,





“If you are not getting COVID-19 while wearing a mask, you are not around anybody infected with COVID-19!”

On top of that, people are making their own masks out of pieces of random fabric that may, or may not, be N-95 compliant!

My parents taught me COVID means having a cold.

A cold is spread by being in pretty close proximity to somebody newly infected. It is spread by your infected hands to mucus membranes which would include your eyes, nose, and mouth. This makes it more of a smear virus than an atomized virus in the air. Gravity even impacts an atomized COVID particle over time taking it down to the floor. These particles have a life span just like everything else and it is not long. The media seemingly wants us to believe an atomized virus particle is more akin to a gas. It is not.

Also, the most infectious period of time after the onset of a cold is 2 to 3 days. After that, it is less readily spread. The germs lose their potency, as Mom used to say. Another fact not discussed by the media, COVID-19 does not kill you. It attacks the immune system allowing for the onset of pneumonia, much the same as the AIDS virus. More often than not, it is pneumonia or other respiratory response, that will kill you.

Moreso, COVID-19 appears, despite Fauci saying quite the opposite for the last year, to be an engineered (Gain of Function) virus. This puts it in a different class from all other previous COVID viruses. (Are US virologists aiding China’s Dr. Frankensteins?

If I do have a natural immunity to COVID-19, getting the vaccine could be the kiss of death for me.

I am a firm believer in herd immunity and I am also a firm believer in suing any governmental body that pressures me to get the vaccination for some kind of conformity for such things as employment, membership or travel. Such requirements violate my right to free association and do NOT follow any science as I have proven here! Both of my late parents were firm believers in the old adage, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” As the kids say these days, “I’m good!”

But none of this takes away from the historic brave nurses, doctors, paramedics, firemen and women, and police officers that all worked tirelessly fighting a disease we still know little about. Whether is was SARS COVID-19 or the seasonal flu, I owe a debt of gratitude to every nurse and doctor, orderly and worker, who comforted and helped my wife recover and come home to me. Too many people lost those they loved. And that is a tragedy. I am grateful to not be one of them.

As I conclude writing this I just heard of U.S. Senator Dr. Rand Paul (R-KY) receiving death threats because of his unwillingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine. I hope the FBI can chalk up one for their win column by arresting and prosecuting this person (or persons) as this is a Federal crime. (Why does everybody, known and unknown, hate Senator Rand Paul?)

The mainstream media and social media platforms have spent the last year controlling or censoring the flow of COVID-19 information. (Facebook’s COVID coverup)

Either spinning it to support a narrative or by outright banning anyone, including President Trump, who is questioning the Liberal Media Dogma. More proof the media is behind the curtain with the wizard again!

#########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is I Draw I Write.

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab