Why does everybody, known and unknown, hate Senator Rand Paul?

WASHINGTON. GOP Sen. Rand Paul is not an easy man to like. Rene Boucher, for one, didn’t like the way Paul, his former next-door neighbor, stacked yard clippings on his own property. And so, busybody Boucher physically attacked Paul, breaking several of the senator’s ribs. Medical complications resulted, including pneumonia and a hernia operation.

But that was in 2017. Just the other day, Paul received an envelope at his old Kentucky home filled with a powdery substance (remember the anthrax attacks of 2001?) and a note containing the image of a wounded Paul with these words written below,

“I’ll finish what your neighbor started you mother$#&er.”

This seemed to mirror the sentiments of relatively unknown singer/songwriter Richard Marx, who last made it into the top-ten in the late 1980s, who tweeted,

“I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor, I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

And former CIA Director John Brennan, who admitted that in the 1970s he voted for Communist Party USA presidential candidate Gus Hall, condemned Paul for praising NSA contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden for outing US intelligence goon James Clapper.





Paul had taken to Twitter to remind the nation that Clapper had “brazenly lied to Congress denying that the Deep State was spying on all Americans. [Edward] Snowden simply revealed Clapper’s lies and exposed unconstitutional spying.”

Brennan responded in kind,

“Edward Snowden betrayed his country, providing exceptionally sensitive intelligence to China and Russia. You consistently demonstrate utter ignorance of US national security.”

Brennan, however, failed to explain how Snowden aided China and Russia by informing Americans that US intelligence services rummage through their cellphone, email, and text communications daily.

But Brennan’s anger likely stemmed from the revelation that US government intelligence agencies are just as dangerous to the civil liberties of the American people as the authoritarian thugs in Beijing and Moscow are to theirs.

On a positive note, Brennan did not give Paul’s former neighbor Rene Boucher a celebratory shoutout for pummeling the senator.

What explains all the hate coming Rand Paul’s way?

For one, he takes the US Constitution seriously. And that means he believes people should mind their own damned business and stop sticking their nose in the business of others. Like their neighbors.

But Americans, especially the nation’s buttinski millennials, are a lot like Rene Boucher. They become enraged when their authoritarian demands on free Americans are ignored.

Writing in Psychology Today, Eric Maisel, Ph.D., notes:

“Authoritarians are regularly assaultive and violent and even more often – sometimes constantly – in a state of barely suppressed near-violence… Authoritarians, who may or may not have any personal interest in abiding by rules, love rules for other people. The more quixotic and unclear the rules, the better, since quixotic, unclear rules are the least possible to follow.”

Unlike the simple and clear words and rules of the US Constitution. The ones the Deep State in Washington does violence to every day.

And the target of that violence is our constitutional rights, with Rand Paul standing in as their scarred and battered avatar.





