Why do Democrats embrace illegal aliens surging into America?

Did you ever wonder how those illegal aliens get to fly across the country where Joe Biden sneaks them into red states, like Florida, during the middle of the night? Well, wonder no longer, because a copy of their warrant for arrest is all they need. Ok, then why would anyone, especially a politician, want to jeopardize the lives of flyers by not checking identification?

Because the Democrat party needs illegal aliens in large numbers in this country to have a reason for existing.

For Americans in states like New York or Illinois, need a TSA-approved ID to fly, the TSA, under Biden has altered their strict rules to allow those illegal aliens who were captured by the Border Patrol to enter airports and board aircraft using “special forms” of identification.

What special forms of identification is Biden giving to illegal aliens?





TSA Administrator, David Pekoske, explained in a response letter dated January 7, 2022, that certain Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents may be considered acceptable forms of alternate (special) identification for non-citizens. Including a “Warrant for Arrest of Alien” and a “Warrant of Removal/Deportation.”

Pekoske’s letter to Representative Lance Gooden’s (R-TX) stated. He did not explain how a warrant for a person’s arrest meets that requirement.

“TSA is committed to ensuring that all travelers, regardless of immigration status, are pre-screened before they arrive to the airport, have their pre-screening status and identification verified at security checkpoints, and receive appropriate screening based on risk before entering the sterile area of the airport,”

Which begs the question as to how British subject, Malik Faisal Akram, 44, arrived two weeks ago at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

It has been learned that Akram, the terrorist who took over the Texas synagogue, had been the subject of a British terrorist investigation and that he named himself homeless. Two considerations that usually prohibit providing an entry visa.

Yet, there was no terrorist warning on him in the TSA system Nor was there any reason found for him to travel to America, yet an entry visa was issued by the Biden administration. Do not think Akram is the only homeless, jobless person who has secured an entry visa under this administration. Why would they do such a careless job of providing security for American citizens?

The floodgates of immigration have been opened into America by Biden, welcoming the most undesirable people to ever venture to our shores.

One must ask why Biden and Democrats want a horde of people swarming into our country? People who cannot care for themselves and are unable to support themselves. Who does not wish to contribute to the county, but who wish to take from Americans.

The fact is that from the minute they step foot into the U.S.A., they are a burden to every taxpayer in the nation. And, that is the very reason that Democrats want them flocking in. Democrats need poor, uneducated, and helpless immigrants because their policies depend on those who rely on governmental handouts to exist.

Democrats are nothing without having a huge pool of helpless victims provided for through taxpayer funds.

Under Trump, this nation showed just how prosperous the vast majority of Americans can become. When the country is allowed to take advantage of the capitalist system, as Trump did, we had the highest employed numbers in half a century. Some of those new to the workforce broke the cycle of generations of being supported by the government.

Once they learned the joys and pride of being independent of Democrats, their voting patterns changed. Which was proven by more blacks and Latinos voting for Trump than have voted Republican in close to 100 years.

Under Trump, more minorities and women were in the workforce than at any time in our history. The health of this nation grew beyond anything seen before in a lifetime. And what does that do to Democrats? It makes them and their welfare platform meaningless.

Had there been four more years of Trump, the Democrat Party would be no more than a footnote in history, like the Whig party.

And Democrats knew it. It scared the devil out of them. This is why they pulled out all the stops to ensure they won the election of 2020, in any way; legal or not.

Why else would they prohibit tried and proven therapies that could save the lives of citizens who contacted Covid? Treatments like Hydroxychloriquine, Ivermectin, Remdesivir, and others? Because they want to wreck the economy to make more people dependent on governmental handouts.

Trump, or someone like him, may become President, and if that happens, the economy will flourish again, making Democrats meaningless once more. To avert that they want as many in this country who will be completely dependent on them. And that is why they are acting in ways that harm America, even if it kills the American way of life, if not Americans.

The minute Biden snuck in the back door of the White House, he immediately opened the border to illegal aliens through a series of executive orders. Illegal aliens give meaning back to the Democrat party and their worthless social welfare programs.

In order to expedite a new generation beholden to handouts, Democrats encourage entry into America of the worst from the nations that arrive here.

The results of Biden’s unchecked illegal surge are predictable.

Rapes, murders, robberies, thefts, and terrorism is the side effect of opening the floodgates to America by people who have proven their willingness to break our laws.

That’s what illegal aliens mean, they break our laws the minute they enter against our laws. It makes each one of them criminal upon entry.

The only cure for this invasion of criminals is ridding this nation of the socialist Democrats who are now in office. And that begins in November of this year.

The reason Democrats want illegal aliens by the millions in this nation is to benefit the Democrat party and their push toward unending power. Think about that as you walk into the voting booth on November 8.

Let’s Go, Brandon.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

