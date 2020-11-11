Why did President Trump fire Defense Secretary Mark Esper?

In the middle of the fight to remain president, Trump has chosen this moment to fire Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense. There is wild speculation as to why from both his supporters and his critics. Those who oppose this president are postulating wild rumors of a conspiracy to create a coup against presumptive President-elect, Joe Biden.

His supporters, on the other hand, have speculated that it may have something to do with reaction to the legal action to reverse the stealing of this election.

In fact, no one can know the mind of President Trump. However, we can look at what we do know and then make an educated guess at the rest.

For starters, Esper is known to have been a part of Senator Chuck Hagel’s staff.

Hagel, although a Republican from Kansas, became Obama’s Secretary of Defense, replacing Leon Pennetta. Hagel is a true Neo-con and completely supported President George Bush. Bush, as we all know, is a never-Trumper, and supported Joe Biden. Whether Esper is a swamp monster or not is speculation. However, during the chaos of this summer, when President Trump was speculating on whether or not to use the Insurrection Act, Esper made a public announcement that he did not support its usage and would not support sending troops into the cities to restore order.





This writer will not cast aspersions on Espers, but it is not loyalty to your superior to undermine him in a time of crisis.

From that point onward, Esper was suspect for his motives.

We have to remember that Esper was a lobbyist prior to becoming Secretary of Defense

A position that requires one to interact with all congressmen on either side of the aisle. Perhaps he was protecting his position after leaving Trump’s administration. Whatever the reasons for going against this president, Esper marked himself in the mind of many Trump supporters.

If we accept this act of disloyalty as the cause of his removal, our next assumption would lead us to believe that President Trump is still contemplating using the military to quash any civil disorder that might follow a reversal of Joe Biden being the next president. And, that is the logical conclusion as to why Esper is no longer in his office.

It would mean that President Trump strongly believes that this election is going to turn in his favor soon. And that the radicals on the left are going to go ballistic over the reversal.

It causes this writer to believe that there is more happening behind the scenes than most see.

It won’t take much to turn this election around. All that needs to happen is the Supreme Court to order that all late votes are voided. Thus moving Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral college votes to Trump’s column. With Arizona’s 11 electors still in question, and Georgia’s 16 about to be recounted, the next president could be the man sleeping in the White House tonight.

And if this happens, all hell is going to break loose.

The left won’t stand for it. The streets in Democratic-controlled cities are going to go wild. Only this time, President Trump is not going to stand still and watch incompetent Democrat mayors and governors stand on the sidelines and allow it to happen. To do that he needs the military to quash the insurrection. And as Esper has already shown his unwillingness to do so, he was fired. Replaced by a man that Trump believes will do as asked.

Even President Lincoln had to replace several generals before finding the right man for the job. Both he and President Trump are facing unlawful insurrections and must deal with it.

This just may be why Esper was fired in the middle of the battle for the Presidency. Anyway, that’s how I see it.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.





His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler @writerworks9