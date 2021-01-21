Why America needs a new Patriot Party and the sooner the better

Why one might ask, would we need a new political party, when playing by the rules has failed us so dramatically up until now? The answer to that is simply because any other action taken to regain our nation is doomed to failure. America needs a new political party, and it needs it now, to counter the uni-party of Democrats and Republicans, now joined at the hip to suppress our Constitutional freedoms.

While the political rules have been skewered against Constitutional conservatives, the rules of the game are constantly changing. In order to be a part of that change, and to work for continued freedom, a new political party must emerge. The Patriot Party consisting of the Trump coalition and the 75-80 million freedom-loving Americans, needs to lead that charge.

President Trump has indicated that he might lead a new Patriot party; however, don’t count on it being formed as he is facing unprecedented legal challenges from Democrats that will stop him from leading any movement. Watch as some partisan judge orders him not to engage in any politics until after his trial(s).

In fact, watch as any attempt to organize a movement for freedom is demonized by the left.

Every leftist or globalist institution will join forces to crush any such movement, as it did the Tea Party. It will use mass media, social media, and the Democrat and Republican uni-party. What happened to the Tea Party movement will be child’s play as compared to what’s in store for any coordinated movement that opposes the complete takeover of power now underway.





In fact that crushing of freedom has already begun. Joe Biden has directed the FBI and DHS to shift their emphasis from international terrorism to domestic terror. Remember, he has already called Trump supporters domestic terrorists. And the FBI is conducting a roundup of those who entered the Capitol on January 6th. (Biden To Focus On Domestic Terror, Possibly Targeting Trump Supporters).

A very well reported sweep conducted in coordination with the MSM to instill fear and loathing into the hearts of all freedom-loving patriots. If a similar roundup of Antifa / BLM had occurred during the siege of the federal building in Portland, Oregon, it would have quickly stopped the summer’s riots.

Instead, Kamala Harris organized a fundraising campaign, fully backed by Biden, to bail out offenders so they could continue to riot. (Kamala Harris and Biden Staffers Donated to Bail Out Folks Arrested During Riots, Here’s What One of Them Then Did)

This has led many to believe that the only hope of survival as a capitalist nation is by force.

Either force of will or force of arms, but forcibly nonetheless. However, the latter is doomed and the former an impossibility as this nation stands today. Our cause of a Constitutional government is undoable today because we lack any leadership or means of communication. But that too can change. We need leaders, like Matt Gaetz, Josh Hawley, and Ted Cruz to help this party move off the ground. When President Trump is ready to return, as a leader or a kingmaker, there needs to be something for him to return to.

Watch as more internet alternative media is shut down overnight. (Freedom of speech for me, not thee: tyrannies of social media censorship) Sites like Parler, which simply went dead with little warning. CommDiginews will be on that chopping block, as will be other conservative news and arbitration sites, like Whatfinger. Many would-be leaders of freedom-loving Americans have been silenced by social media while being demonized by the MSM, and more will follow. Not content with just silencing the individual American voice, CNN is making moves to cancel conservative news such as News Max and One America News Network (OANN). At a minimum, keeping them from being able to broadcast over nationwide Cable.

President Trump, General Flynn, attorney Sidney Powell, and others all tarnished and shut out of communications with the masses.

That was done purposefully.

This has been in the works for over 50 years, and we ignored it. Democrats didn’t. They follow Alinski’s “Rules for Radicals.” That tome outlines invoking this exact scenario in order to foster communism upon America:

“RULE 12: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. (This is cruel but very effective. Direct, personalized criticism and ridicule works.)”

President Trump and his supporters are the targets, and this tactic has been employed since President Trump was running for office in 2015. Remember the personal attacks on all Trump supporters leading up to the 2016 election? Those attacks never stopped, and on January 6th took on an entirely new meaning, when they were able to brand every one of us with the title of violent extremists and isolate every one of us as traitors to democracy.

Which plays directly into Alinski’s rule # 8;

“Keep the pressure on. Never let up. Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new. (Attack, attack, attack from all sides, never giving the reeling organization a chance to rest, regroup, recover and re-strategize.)”

Today we are in a position as being seen as pariahs, despised, and rejected by everyone else. Although not true, perception is the important factor. The violence used on January 6th played right into the hands of the left, and is outlined by Alinski’s rule # 10:





“If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive. Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog. (Unions used this tactic. Peaceful [albeit loud] demonstrations during the heyday of unions in the early to mid-20th Century incurred management’s wrath, often in the form of violence that eventually brought public sympathy to their side.)

While Alinski died in 1972, his plans have been behind government progressiveness for over 50 years.

Hillary Clinton did a research paper on Alinski as an undergraduate. Most Democrats quote from his work throughout their careers; at least those in leadership positions.

The attack on our freedoms has been in progress for that long. It has been a constant, deliberate, and planned assault on our liberty. Planned is the keyword, as well as the reason that we need to develop our own plan of Defense. That is why we need a new American party. A central point where leadership, planning, and coordination emanates from.

While I fully understand the emotion to strike back at the enemies of freedom, they cannot be beaten back by use of force against them; at least not now. Why? Because we are leaderless and without a plan of attack, let alone one of defense. It will take organization and coordination to do so, and Democrats know this.

Those who wish to charge into the maelstrom of battle have not paid attention to our own history. When that shot heard around the world was fired on the greens of Lexington, it was fired by a well-regulated militia. A militia that was in existence for several years, coordinated by leadership that went from the lowest minuteman up to the continental congress in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Sons of Liberty were a political party directed by the likes of Samuel and John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and others. When that shot was fired the 40 patriots lined up on the greens were not alone. They had minutemen in all of the 13 colonies waiting to rise up and take up the fight.

Today scattered groups of under ten patriots talk of freedom

With no plan to carry that to fruition, just some romantic notion that once begun a vast army of freedom-loving armed citizens will join the cause. Others join chat groups on social media or over the internet with hundreds to thousands of members and think that all will take up arms in the cause of liberty.

Think again. Even with years of leadership, planning, and coordination, less than three percent of colonial Americans took up arms against England. And almost that same number joined forces with Great Britain as tory militias to fight against freedom. There was no mandate for freedom in 1775, nor is there one in 2021.

Many believe that our police and military will not join in the fight against patriots. They hold this hope because so many military and police support the cause of liberty. But just look at January 6th where police fought and regained the Capitol.

Afterward upward of 25,000 national guardsmen, from several states, some coming from as far away as Alaska, stood to protect our nation from enemies, foreign and domestic. Protecting those same politicians seen as opposing freedom.

Police and military are disciplined members of organizations that take orders from civilian politicians.

And those politicians wrongly assuming control over the military are the ones trying to suppress freedom. The police and military will join in the fight to stop an armed conflict against those elected politicians. They will also follow orders. Going house to house in an effort to disarm citizens if ordered to do so.

The MSM, in its neverending propaganda, likes to tell us that a third party is a fool’s errand. They point out the failures of past attempts to dissuade us from once again creating a new party to challenge Democrats.

To prove their point they highlight the 1848 anti-slavery Free Soil Party, which drew 10% of the national vote. In 1856 former President Millard Fillmore, led the American and Know Nothing Party‘s challenging both the first time Republican party, which replaced Fillmore’s Whigs, that only drew less than 5%.

The most recent third party failure was the Bull Moose Party– actually called the Progressive Party- of Theodore Roosevelt in 1912. Roosevelt beat the Republican party which allowed Democrat Woodrow Wilson to ascended to the presidency.

What they leave out, of course, is the third party that did succeed

The Republican Party destroyed the Whig Party, replacing it. A new political party would do that exact thing today to the no nothing Republican Party. Republican Rinos can opt to join the Democrat socialist party, while constitutional conservatives lead the new Patriot Party.

Only when led by Trump, and Reagan before him, was the Republican party held to a standard of upholding the Constitution.

The very last argument for armed conflict, as opposed to a new vibrant political party, is that due to the levels of voter fraud exerted by Democrats in this election that no non-Democrat will ever again be elected to office. That we will become a one-party ruled nation. A true dictatorship in the Soviet or Maoist Communist China style.

The fact is that that may be true. But without a national organization of like-minded patriots, with leaders, state and local chapters, a clear plan for the future, and lines of communications, no movement away from the socialism enveloping us now can happen.

Our enemies know this and it is why they will do everything possible to stop a new party of patriots from forming.

They already are, just look at how hard they are attacking us from every angle.

Isn’t it obvious that if they fear us banding together as an organized opposition, that it is exactly what we should be doing?

Forming a new political party is our only hope of regaining freedom. The sooner we do, the sooner freedom and liberty will return to this land.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler.com @writerworks9

Join Joseph at Gab @JRagonese