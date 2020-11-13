Who won the election for US president? Voters demand the truth

WASHINGTON — So who won the election for US president? The fact is that no state has officially certified the national 2020 election results at this point. But enough vote counts are in that the major media outlets feel confident that Joe Biden has enough electoral votes to be named the 46th president of the United States.

President Trump and his 72 million-plus followers do not agree.

Just mail it in!

Aided by an armada of lawyers earlier this year, numerous key states issued vast numbers of mail-in ballots. They used the COVID-19 pandemic as a smokescreen for their effort to create opportunities for largely Democrat-led governors to gum up the electoral system. The excuse for creating these various messes was their alleged attempt to help isolate voters from the coronavirus contagion.

Some states even decided to send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter, whether or not a mail-in ballot was requested. There are laws governing when the ballots must be submitted and how they are to be verified. But these were conveniently ignored when the election came down to the wire.





As a result, some states extended vote submission deadlines beyond what may be allowed by law. Other states relaxed the signature verification process. As a result, a large question has arisen regarding the legality of many of these mail-in ballots. The Trump campaign also discovered that some ballots may have been improperly altered prior to the vote count. Other ballots were traced to deceased individuals or to one-time voters who earlier had moved out of the state.

Surprise! The balloting errors are all in Joe Biden’s favor.

According to President Trump, his campaign, and most GOP leaders, all the questionable ballots resulted in a favorable outcome for Joe Biden and a loss of votes for President Trump.

While there is usually some instances of improper vote counts in most elections, the numbers are always too small to impact the results. However, this year’s presidential vote totals were so close in many states that an improper vote count could change the outcome in at least a couple of states. If that happens, the current MSM-accepted result of the presidential election could change.

American voters just want the truth. To know which candidate received enough legal votes to win the election? Voters want to discover the verifiable truth and move on.

Currently, as of this writing, Biden appears to have at least 290 electoral college votes. That is enough to carry him to victory, even if Trump wins the remaining states. But the Trump campaign claims they have found enough irregularities in at least two and perhaps as many as three states the media claims that Biden won.

Then there is that software problem…

Also, the Dominion software used to verify and count the votes in 28 states may have a flaw that caused Biden to receive more votes than were actually cast for him. Dominion, the company that created the widely-used voting software, denies this. Most of the mainstream media agrees that the software did not cause widespread voting problems.

But, with evidence, the Trump campaign believes otherwise.

Trump says that there is enough voter fraud in Michigan and perhaps Arizona that the certification by the state after review by the courts will show Trump, not Biden won those states. If Trump wins the rest of the states in question (Pennsylvania and Georgia) and flips Michigan and Arizona, Trump would have 275 electoral college votes, meaning he would be the winner.

But again, the American people just want the truth: Who won the election?

The voters want the totals that actually take into account every legally cast vote. They want to eliminate any illegally cast votes. The law clearly supports this point of view, even though some routinely ignore laws they find inconvenient or don’t like. Ultimately it remains for state courts and likely the Supreme Court to decide which votes should be counted and which ones are truly illegal.

In the end, Americans who value this country of laws should hope that truth prevails.





In the meantime, each side continues to jockey for public opinion support. The Democrats will claim that never in history has wide-spread voter fraud ever occurred to the point where it reversed an apparent win. Also, the courts are very reluctant to change the apparent outcome of the voting.

But on the other hand, there is a first time for everything.

Nonetheless, the courts in general and the Supreme Court, in particular, must maintain the integrity of the election process. For voters to continue to have confidence in our elections, state and Federal government must adhere to the traditional body of American law supporting the principle that all legal votes count while all illegal votes are removed.

On December 14, the Electoral College formally votes on and determines America’s next president. If Americans believe the winner truly answers that burning question — who won the election of 2020? — the country might finally settle down. But until then, if and when this happens, we are in for a wild ride.

— Headline image: Cartoon by Garrison. Reproduced with permission and by arrangement with Grrrgraphics.com.

Resized to fit current CDN format.