WASHINGTON: While left-wing journalists shout loudly about white power groups causing mayhem on our city streets with absolutely nothing to back up their claim, a new, and very dangerous, group of black separatists emerged before our very eyes last Saturday.

Flying under the radar until now, the organization that calls itself, the “No F**king Around Coalition.” (NFAC) They marched 1,000 armed militants into Stone Mountain Park in Georgia on the 4th of July. There they directly challenged anyone to confront them; especially “rednecks and the KKK.”

The group marched in semi-military fashion, most shouldering AR-style rifles. They, mostly, stayed in formation until reaching their destination, a carving of Confederate heroes displayed inside the park located outside of Atlanta. The leader, calling himself Grand Master Jay, then demanded this monument to slavery be removed.





The group peacefully gathered to state their grievances, while armed, as protected under the first and second amendments of our constitution. It is the very same thing that mostly white Michigan protesters did recently. This group remained mostly peaceful and were escorted by park police.

The big difference between Michigan protesters and NFAC is that the NFAC doesn’t want to stay a part of the United States. They want the government to cede the State of Texas to them as reparations for slavery. Oh, and also provide financial support as an ongoing punishment for allowing black people to be enslaved 150 years ago.

Tha NFAC sees themselves as the backbone for this new black ethnostate’s army.

This group surprised most of America on the 4th of July with their appearance, but if our news reporters had done their job correctly, it shouldn’t have been.

According to Grand Master Jay, who refuses to identify himself further, NFAC defended black-owned businesses in Minneapolis during the height of their riots and patrolled the neighborhood where Ahmaud Aubry was shot. Aubry was the black man shot by white residents as he was caught stealing from houses under construction; even though it is reported that he was only jogging. The truth might come out at a trial.

So, who is the NFAC?

The NFAC is thought to be an offshoot of the Black Hebrew Israelites, according to a Black Lives Matter U.K., website. There may also be some overlap with the New Black Panther Party (NBP.) The NBP has no connection with the original Black Panthers, which was a revolutionary Marxist organization. NFAC denies any connection with the Black Panthers, calling them Marxist revolutionaries while claiming to be black people protecting black people.

NFAC leader, Grand Master Jay, explained that the group is comprised of ex-military black people who are ‘very disciplined’ and ‘expert shooters.’ The NFAC has also distanced itself from Black Lives Matter protests, stating that they believe in an “eye for an eye” approach.

Speaking of the 1,000 armed militia that marched on Stone Mountain, Grand Master Jay said,

“It was all Black … there were no brown people, no white people… everyone was Black. I am not a protester, I am the commanding general of my militia, we were swearing in new members.”

He expects to repeat this show of force next Saturday in Phoenix.

He continued to explain his militia to a reporter on YouTube, (

“we’ll tell you this, we’re all ex-military, we’re all very disciplined, we’re all expert shooters. We don’t want to talk no more, we don’t want to negotiate, we don’t want to sing songs, we don’t bring signs to a gun fight. We are an eye for an eye organization. So when they decide to act right, we’ll decide to act right and we’ll do it all legally, just like they do. Thank you so much, sir.”



What are their demands?





In the YouTube video, Jay said, the United States must give “every African-American descendent of slavery” a separate piece of land, possibly Texas. Jay continued with NFACs demands, declaring every African American descendent of slavery is a political prisoner here in the United States who were affected by the Portuguese slave trade and then after that the United States.

What happens next?

So far there have been no threats of violence, only demands based on militant rhetoric. Jay seems to want to remain within the law. Some of his members declared, “It’s life or death out here, that’s why we’re out here, day by day, practicing our Second Amendment right just like the white folks do.”

However, an armed militant organization often moves from lawful means to unlawful. Not that this is a prediction, but looking back to the militant black organizations of the 1960s, they always resorted to violence until police were able to break the backs of those organizations.

Today’s problem is that our will to enforce the laws of this nation are under attack. From federal to local law enforcement, police are standing down rather than suffer false charges coming from political prosecutions of leftists.

This on the heels of the largest gun and ammunition sales in recent history, many to first time buyers, sets in motion a frightening situation. Armed militants on the right and left, both throwing out insults and challenges. Throw into that mix inactive police, and it is a recipe for disaster.

While NFAC doesn’t exactly know what their next step might be, George Soros must be salivating at how he can usurp their plans. No F**king Around Coalition might just be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. It might be the spark that ignites a civil war.

