Which spark will ignite a 2021 civil war in America?

Talk to almost anyone about politics, and the topic of civil war raises its ugly head. Too many believe that one is coming. However, the specter of civil conflict in the 21st Century would mean reaching a threshold that is almost impossible in America.

Civil War in America is different than any other place on our planet, and why shouldn’t it be? After all, America is different in every way from any other nation on earth. Unlike their European cousins, America was founded on individual freedom and personal responsibility. Those unique characteristics separating us from every other nation.

We are citizens, not subjects of government who allows us to pursue life, liberty, and happiness. Those rights are our birthright. It is our right endowed to us by our maker, not by a distant politician.

Because of that difference in how we see our individual liberties, so too are our civil wars different from others around the world. Our civil strife starts not because we argue with one another, but because some other factor sparks it. We take years of abuse, and then, when the hatred reaches a boiling point, some catalyst sparks a war.





Without that spark, we simply endure our differences.

That is why we have had only two civil wars in our 277-year history. The first war between Americans is what we know as our fight for freedom, the Revolutionary War. Yes, it was more than a fight against England. It pitted neighbor against neighbor, as amongst us were tories who were loyal British subjects.

They thought those fighting against England were traitors.

When the war ended most tories moved to Canada, a British colony won from France with the blood of American patriots. Some of whom would go on to secure America’s freedom from British rule. General George Washington was one of those patriots who fought against France.

Before the first shots were fired on the town greens of Lexington, Massachusetts, a huge debate ensued between tories, loyal to England, and the American patriots who wanted freedom from the tyranny of a large, uncaring government.

Especially a king, thousands of miles away.

Today’s civil war will mimic America in 1775

Much like today’s debates between small government, Trump supporters, and big government, progressives, the tories supported the centralized government run by King George and despised those who wanted small local government. Over more than a twenty-year period, the two sides became more belligerent against each other. Fistfights and worse ensued among those debating the issues. This animosity turned into hatred, tempers boiling until the final spark came.

It all came to a head on April 18, 1775, when the catalyst that ignited the Revolution manifest itself. It was a British brigade of over 500 soldiers, who came face to face with an armed militia of 70 men on the city greens of Lexington, Massachusetts.

There the British commander demanded the militia lay down their arms and disperse.

They stood fast, defying their overlords. The British commander ordered his men to move into the militiamen, and shots rang out. When the smoke cleared, at least one militiaman lay dead, with several others wounded.

The reason the militia stood in the path of this British column was that they were on their way to militia storehouses in neighboring Concord to confiscate the small arms and powder that were cached there. Yes, the Revolution began because the British were going to confiscate Americans’ assault rifles.





After all the years of contentious debate, the simple act of taking away American’s protection against tyranny was the catalyst that sparked the Revolution.

And that is the key to civil war American style.

There must be something to spark a war between feuding sides.

In 1775 that spark that sent Americans to line up against each other on the battlefield, some as patriots, others as British loyalists, was who should be allowed to own firearms. That is why individual ownership of weapons, to defend ourselves from thieves and government alike, is in our DNA.

So are political differences. You cannot get three together in the same room and expect them to agree on almost anything, especially politics. So after we secured our independence, we didn’t simply all just get along. We had our differences from the day England surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia.

At our founding, the issue of slavery was a point of contention between North and South. It was not resolved until 1865. It became very divisive and contentious. Our Constitution said that all men were equal, yet we still enslaved blacks.

In the North, we abhorred this practice right from our founding, but we could not proceed as a nation without the South. So we compromised the freedom of some, for the betterment of all.

It was a truly unjustifiable position, that took 70 years of debate before igniting into a civil war.

As the years passed each side, Abolitionist or pro-slaver, the hatred grew.

Tolerance of opposite political beliefs waned.

The actual conflict between the two ideologies erupted in places like bloody Kansas and Missouri. Yet a real civil war did not erupt simply over the issue of slavery. It took more.

In 1856, tired of compromising on the freedoms of our black citizens, the Republican party was born. Its primary objective was the abolition of slavery. As a New party in 1860, the Democrats gave it little chance of electing a president. But when Abraham Lincoln won the election because a polarity of Americans agreed to the abolition of slavery, several states succeeded from the union of states.

The American Civil War began because the Democratic party did not recognize the legitimacy of Lincoln as president.

“Not my president” was the battle cry of Democrats as each southern state voted for succession. The catalyst that started our bloodiest war ever, was that one side refused to accept the votes of their fellow Americans.

Which brings us to today. From 1865 onwards, the Democrat party obstructed Republican efforts to stabilize this nation as one. That obstruction took many forms throughout the years and included their fighting arm, the KKK.

But the transformation to today’s Democrat party began during the 1960s when communist revolutionaries began infiltrating the party.

Slowly at first, but by the Democratic convention in Chicago of 1968, the socialist wing of that party took control. They called themselves “the youngbloods.”

Ever since then politics in this country took a different, more insidious approach. The culture wars were born and fought until today. For over 50 years Americans have grown more distant from each other as each side, patriots and socialists, squared off with each other.

In 2000 the battle cry of ‘not my president’ was heard for the second time when during a very contentious election George W. Bush defeated Albert Gore.

For eight years Bush was hated by Democrats, who never accepted him as president. If it were not for the attack by Muslims on New York City, the Bush presidency would have looked more like Trump’s.

Barack Hussein Obama – the most socialist president ever in this nation’s history

Obama did transform this nation; at least almost half of it. His presidency ushered in the most divisive and contentious period in our history, except for the period of time under President Lincoln.

In 2020, conservatives are not rabble-rousers. They didn’t resist this man except through legitimate means. Republicans obey the laws and accept both victory and defeat. However, this will end when something sends them over the edge.

That something was when their hero, Donald J. Trump, took four years of unmitigated abuse at the hands of Democrats. It hardened many patriots to a point of no return. Yet that spark that will lead to an internal war among Americans has yet to fire.

Throughout all of the outrageous behavior from progressives, conservatives remained patriots and obeyed the laws of this great nation, in spite of the fact that the radical left was not. Instead, they pinned their hopes and dreams for our future on the outcome of the 2020 election.

Unlike Democrats, conservatives will accept defeat at the polls.

To a point. The apparent fraud surrounding the 2020 election threatens to put a truly illegitimate President in the White House. This may just be the catalyst necessary for Patriots to rise again and stand against Democrat tyranny.

In the next 14 days, we will learn more about voter fraud and Dominion Voting Systems. After that, a new president will be sworn in. If we can be reasonably convinced that Dominion Voting Systems did not manufacture votes for Joe Biden, we will lick our wounds and suck up the hurt.

Unlike Democrats, we will continue working within our system of laws.

If we cannot reasonably accept that a flawed voting system changed the outcome of the 2020 vote, who knows what will follow. Leading to the question of whether the use of race weighted Dominion Voting Systems’ irregularities will be the spark to a 2021 Civil War?

We are facing a Constitutional crisis the likes of which we have not seen since 1860.

Let’s hope that whatever is found on those servers from Germany clarifies this election’s results. If not, maybe the reportedly dead Special Forces soldiers killed securing evidence from the CIA facility in Frankfort, will be the first blood spilled in this fight for liberty.

Because as Thomas Jefferson, founding father and 3rd president once wrote, “The Tree of Liberty Must Be Refreshed ‘With the Blood of Patriots and Tyrants’ from time to time.”

Do not mistake this as a call to arms, rather it is a civics lesson to ponder as we move past this election. It will take an overwhelming preponderance of evidence to cause that spark to civil war; as it should.

Let us all pray that the Kraken will not unleash a new civil war in America.

We can certainly tough out four years of Biden…

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on parler @writerworks9