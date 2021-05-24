Where we really following the COVID-19 science, or was it a hoax?

FLORIDA; Was there ever a scientific reason for the entire world to wear masks? What about shutting down the world’s economy over fears of a virus? As Joe Biden continues to wear a mask outdoors to scare the heck out of everyone, revelations are coming fast and furious that almost everyone has been wrong about the Wuhan Influenza. Covid-19 may not have been a hoax by itself, but it was not what it was sold to the global populace as. It was not a natural virus that somehow leapt from bats, or the wet market, to humans.

Ok… so what is Coivd-19?

Covid-19 is slowly proving to be bio-warfare. It may still prove to be the worst sneak attack on democracy and freedom known in recorded world history. It was always known that Covid-19 was developed in a laboratory in the city of Wuhan, in Communist China, even though the MSM and Democrats denied it. And it is known that China has not suffered much from its effects. Those two events alone are highly suspicious. (Biosafety Expert Explains Why Fauci’s NIH ‘Gain-of-Function’ Testimony Was ‘Demonstrably False’)

Shortly after revelations about the virus being engineered by Chinese scientists, China not only tried to blame America for its development.

China is also denying any knowledge of it before its mysterious appearance. The United Nations’ led World Health Organization (WHO) backed up that assertion. Of course, the WHO is led and controlled by China. Kind of like putting the fox in the hen house to guard the chickens against the fox. So far there are no real investigations into the beginnings of Covid-19. However, empirical evidence is too strong to not find some collusion on China’s part in the worldwide spread of the Chinese flu. (Ex-CDC Director Robert Redfield believes COVID-19 came from Wuhan lab)





To start with, we know that China prohibited any domestic travel into or out of Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei province before Covid-19 was known. At the very same time, they allowed international travel of the citizens of that province. So, they could go to New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Rome, and Las Vegas from Wuhan, but not to Beijing or Nanjing. According to the liberal world press, nothing to see there.

If that wasn’t a biological attack on the industrial world then what was it?

China’s protests aside, it was at least a cover-up of a deadly plague that they allowed to spread throughout the world without regard for anyone else but themselves. Unless it was more sinister. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) may have very well decided to use this biological crisis as a tool to their benefit. (The Great American Hoax: Is the political response to Covid a con?)



If the world economy, and especially America’s, were destroyed through lockdowns, and China’s was allowed to grow, it would put them in an economic position to control the financial world.

And wouldn’t you know it, that is exactly what happened.

America’s economy destroyed by Coivd-19 with the cooperation of Democrats in positions of power.

From mayors to county board presidents, to governors, to federal Congressmen, judges, and now the sitting president. Draconian measures were placed that shut down our economy to a standstill. Small businesses went bankrupt in staggering numbers. American citizens fell out of the middle-class in droves, relying on government hand-outs by the millions. In one year of lockdowns, our nation went from being the economic engine of the world into a struggling one trying to print dollars to buy its way out of this economic crisis.



And a crisis it is. With workers unwilling to return to work because they earn more by staying at home, to the rapidly rising inflation. This economic crisis will only grow by leaps and bounds in the coming months. Mostly due to Biden’s mishandling of the economy. This all began because China allowed the Wuhan Influenza to spread unchecked, while they controlled its spread within their borders.

Yet no one has really investigated the origins of Covid-19.

And why should they, after all the World Health Organization said that it was spread from a bat to man, probably from a wet fish market in Wuhan, China. The wet market was conveniently located only blocks from the mysterious Wuhan Virology Laboratory. And yet, the WHO found no connection between the two.



But President Trump did. And he cut America’s connection to that United Nations organization. The WHO received most of its funding from the U.S. taxpayers, yet it was run by China and in China’s interest. No one in the MSM, worldwide, found this the least bit suspect. Biden has rejoined this worthless group that squandered billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars just to protect China.



So the world went into mass hysteria, locking up their citizens under house arrest, disrupting commerce, mandating face masks, six-foot separations, no large groups, and all the other draconian measures put into place over what was hyped as the worst pandemic known to mankind.

The western world, especially America, suffered dearly.

Italy suffered first, and due to freedom of open borders throughout the E.U., it rapidly spread to the rest of Europe. Iran also had great problems with Covid-19. The connection between Italy and Iran is that both freely admitted Chinese citizens and have a large Communist Chinese population helping them with their economy through large investments.



In the United States, our press and Democrat politicians went into overdrive to limit or suppress our freedoms. Our MSM reported only CCP propaganda, and social media shut down anyone who tried to connect the Chinese flu with China. They specifically targeted conservative institutions and citizens.



Democrat politicians in charge of cities, counties, and states, mandated that Marijuana distributors be left open, while churches were closed. As abortions went on nonstop, hip or knee replacements were stopped altogether. They thrived on punishing Americans who were working, middle-class, or business owners.



And the small businesses of all types were shut down, except for porn shops and the things leftist can’t live without. You do not need to be told the litany of what was done under the banner of keeping us safe from ourselves. After all, Democrats know better how to protect us than we do ourselves. (Gov. Cuomo sent 6,300 COVID-19 patients to nursing homes during pandemic)

For a year we waited for a vaccine to protect us from the deadly Covid-19

And in record time, through Donald Trump’s program, the vaccine was developed. We take the shots, yet Democrats told us we still need to hide behind masks, not go outside, in groups, and for God’s sake, never inside with two or more people, especially in a church. Stay six feet away from each other in the airport. Then join 300 other passengers in a confined metal tube hurtling through the air.



However, all that preaching is proving to be as false as Joe Biden winning the presidential election in 2020. Day after day as new revelations are being published that everything we were told about Covid-19 was wrong, it proves that our government, Democrats, their propaganda ministry, the MSM, are either liars or fools. Or we are. Fools, that is.



Whichever they are, it is all the proof needed that we should never heed them again. Those who do are too far gone to redeem. It is one more reason that conservatives need to band together as MAGA Republicans to defeat Democrats at all levels: from dog catcher, up to President of the United States.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

