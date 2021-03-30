Where in the world is Special Counsel John Durham?

WASHINGTON. A lot has happened since last November: We saw a faux president installed in the White House; hundreds of patriots’ storm Capitol Hill in mocking protest at the installation of a feebleminded presidential pretender; watched as thousands of National Guard troops poured into the streets of the nation’s capital to prevent such expressions from reoccurring; and viewed in amazement as “Russiagate” Special Counsel John Durham performed a disappearing act.

You may recall that after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation of Trump and his administration’s alleged links to Russian intelligence came up empty, Trump opened an investigation of his own.

Then-Attorney General William Barr appointed US Attorney Durham to investigate the origins of the absurd Trump/Russia collusion hoax.

Kevin Clinesmith

In his first move as special counsel, Durham convinced FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith to plead guilty to altering an email used to gain a surveillance warrant on Carter Page. Page was a one-time foreign policy advisor to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.





Clinesmith edited the email in question to deny that Page aided the CIA in gaining intelligence on Russia from 2008 to 2013.

It would have been less credible for the Deep State to accuse Page of serving as a Russian asset while acknowledging he previously served as a CIA asset as well.

Clinesmith received one year of probation for his crime. Far more lenient treatment than the score of men Robert Mueller sent to prison for offenses having nothing to do with aiding Russian intelligence efforts against the United States.

Having given Clinesmith what amounts to a slap on the wrist for an attempted coup against a sitting president, Mr. Durham dropped off the radar.

What has happened to John Durham?

That was a question asked by former President Trump last Friday,

“Where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?

Since seizing power by way of massive voter fraud in 2020, faux President Joe Biden asked for the resignations of US Attorneys that served the Trump administration, a request with which John Durham complied. But he still operates under the powers granted him as special counsel to…

“Investigate whether any federal official, employee, or any other person or entity violated the law in connection with the intelligence, counterintelligence, or law-enforcement activities directed at the 2016 presidential campaigns, individuals associated with those campaigns, and individuals associated with the administration of President Donald J. Trump, including but not limited to Crossfire Hurricane and the investigation of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III.”

As we later learned from declassified FBI documents, information compiled by Washington opposition research firm Fusion GPS, then in the employ of the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, provided the linchpin of “evidence” for the FBI’s FISA court requests for surveillance warrants against Carter Page.

That linchpin centered on the anti-Trump dossier compiled by British spy Christopher Steele on behalf of Fusion GPS. Declassified FBI files later revealed a chief source of Steele’s dossier was – surprise! – a Russian asset.

And we also learned Steele was at one time a paid FBI informant.

As stated in a report by the Office of Inspector General:





“In 2013, the FBI completed the paperwork allowing the FBI to designate Steele as a CHS [confidential human source] … Steele’s handling agent viewed Steele as a former intelligence officer colleague and FBI CHS, with obligations to the FBI.”

Those obligations clearly included helping Washington’s unelected Deep State undermine the Trump presidency on behalf of Steele’s Russian source – and his Kremlin handlers.

The 65-million-dollar question in all of this is: how great a role did the Obama/Biden White House play in coordinating espionage efforts against Donald Trump by US and Russian intelligence agencies?

It’s a question on the minds of millions of Americans. If only they could find the missing man with all the answers – Special Counsel John Durham.

Top Image: Special Counsel John Durham. Fox News screen capture.

