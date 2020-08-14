When it comes to social media, who Checks the AFP “Fact-Checkers?”

Recently, a video press conference of frontline doctors on the steps of the Supreme Court went viral, amassing over 17 million views. They claimed that they have been using hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an inexpensive pill used to fight malaria, and other drugs, to treat their COVID-19 patients with great success. Within hours, the video had been scrubbed from social media, and posts were slapped with the label “False Information Found in Your Post.” Independent fact-checkers at AFP United States say information in your post is false.”

But who is checking the AFP? Making sure that their “facts” are based on facts, and not media narratives.

When following the fact check link we see a detailed article stating

“President Donald Trump used Twitter to spread footage of a doctor who claims a combination of medicines including hydroxychloroquine will cure COVID-19. But there is currently no cure for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and the false information the video contains has left social media companies scrambling to remove it.”

One of the doctors in the video, Houston-based Stella Immanuel, said she had treated more than 350 patients diagnosed with COVID-19.





“The result has been the same. I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they are all well,” said Immanuel, who has experience with HCQ treating malaria patients in Nigeria. “I came here to Washington, DC to tell America: Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure.”

The “AFP Fact-Checkers” said “No medical study backs up her claim of a cure.”

But who checks the Fact Checkers?

But they fail to mention the fact from July 2nd that an extensive, peer-reviewed study of 2,541 patients by the Henry Ford Health System showed hydroxychloroquine, administered in the first 24-48 hours after hospital admission, cut death rates from COVID-19 in half, from 26.4% with no drug to 13.5% using hydroxychloroquine alone.

There were no heart-related side effects. The results correlated with early studies done in other countries.

Dr. Marcus Zervos, division head of Infectious Disease for Henry Ford Health System, co-authored the study and said,

“We attribute our findings that differ from other studies to early treatment, and part of a combination of interventions that were done in supportive care of patients, including careful cardiac monitoring. Our dosing also differed from other studies not showing a benefit of the drug. And other studies are either not peer reviewed, have limited numbers of patients, different patient populations or other differences from our patients.”

The Facebook ”fact-checkers” quoted a doctor from Texas A&M:

“Dr. Benjamin Neuman, an expert in coronaviruses who chairs the Biological Sciences department at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, said via email that ‘Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin have, separately and together, done well in a few small studies that generated a lot of hope.’ But ‘both clearly and reproducibly failed to work beyond a reasonable doubt in larger studies.””

Their unwillingness to include the prestigious Ford study in their determination of falsehood shows the danger of letting others check facts. Instead, the powers at Facebook have led a determined effort to remove the doctors’ video from all public view. It got “disappeared.”

This is our new world. Someone speaks out and they are silenced, punished, and even fired. There is no honest discussion or debate.

These efforts come in a long ongoing battle that has been raging between Remdesivir and Hydroxychloroquine to be the top treatment for COVID-19.

When President Trump suggested hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment, he was roundly criticized by the mass media.





“He must have investments in HCQ” they said, “He just wants to make money off a cure.”

Which was not really true. In Trump’s investments, managed by others, he has a light investment in pharmaceuticals.

False results from Veterans study not fact checked

A study was trotted out of 18 veterans in the final stages of their battle against COVID-19 who were given high doses of HCQ with no good result. Reuter’s Fact-checkers reporting False claim: Study on treatment of U.S. veterans with hydroxychloroquine was faked; Fauci fabricated results. This led to the FDA revoking its Emergency Use Authorization for HCQ on June 15th. Its use was then banned by the FDA for everything except clinical trials. Doctors were threatened if they prescribed it and supplies were limited.

In early June, Remdesivir was trumpeted throughout the media, the FDA, and the medical community as the “next big drug” after studies showed it reduced hospital time by 3-5 days. But there were no indications that it increased survival rates and the next portion of the study was discontinued.

From NIH Peer-reviewed data shows Remdesivir for COVID-19 improves time to recovery

Trial results also suggested a survival benefit, with a 14-day mortality rate of 7.1% for the group receiving Remdesivir versus 11.9% for the placebo group; however, the difference in mortality was not statistically significant.

A rise in COVID-19

Now we hear about the “alarming rise in new COVID-19 cases,” leading to reopening plans for businesses and schools being reversed across the country. But if you go to this state case tracker, you’ll see that while reports of new cases are way up. However, deaths have remained steady at around 800 per day, with the high being 2,350 at the end of April. This is because new rules rolled out in June started adding “probable” cases to the totals, and multiple tests of the same patients were being counted as new cases. (

There Has Been an Increase in Other Causes of Deaths, Not Just Coronavirus

The death rate has also been inflated as people who die for any reason who either tested positive for COVID-19 at time of death, or who could be categorized as “probable” cases, are now required to have their cause of death listed as COVID-19.

The questions we really need to be asking are “Why are these numbers being inflated?” and “Why was hydroxychloroquine quashed, while Remdesivir was promoted?”

Sad to say, the only logical answer is money, big money.

Hydroxychloroquine costs about 50¢ per tablet, while Remdesivir is $3,100 per treatment.

Need we say more?

Doing the math comparing Hydroxychloroquine and Remdesivir

The potential profit for the pharmaceutical industry could be $2 billion if you assume the pandemic is not over and another 120,000 people may possibly die from COVID-19. (The math: If the hospitalized death rate was 20%, that’s 640,000 potential patients at $3,100 each, or $1.984 billion.)

Use of Remdesivir worldwide could total $10 billion. The hospital industry stands to make even more money by continuing the panic and treating with Remdesivir and ventilators. According to The Spectator, Hospitals Get Paid More to List Patients as COVID-19 and Three Times as Much if the Patient Goes on Ventilator

There is no telling how accurate those estimates are, but we all know the profit potential from expensive drug treatments and upcoming vaccines (estimated at $10 billion per year.)

Compare that to sending patients home with a $10 bottle of hydroxychloroquine pills, and you have your answer.

What do you have to lose with the early use of Hydroxychloroquine?

If we can burst through the media hype bubble for Remdesivir and against hydroxychloroquine, and start using HCQ as a preventative and early treatment, the implications for the COVID-19 pandemic are immediate and clear. COVID-19 is treatable. Deaths can be cut in half or even more. Infections are preventable with early treatment.

Schools can reopen, especially since kids don’t get COVID-19 very much, and there isn’t a single case in the world where a student has infected a teacher. (Children rarely transmit COVID-19, doctors write in new commentary)

All businesses can reopen and our economic engine can take off on the V-shaped recovery.

All restrictions on public gatherings and religious services can be lifted immediately.

Anyone in the media, the medical profession, FDA or Congress, who says HCQ is ineffective or Remdesivir is a worthwhile treatment is squarely in the pocket of Big Pharma, period.

The question that proves the point, “What do the doctors who so bravely spoke out about HCQ at their press conference have to gain from promoting the sale of $10 pills?”

Finally, what is the motive behind persistent efforts to keep our country locked down, our businesses closed, and our children unable to return to school?

We have to ask just how much politics is pushing our response to COVID-19. Trump is in a damned either way position. Democrats, led by Joe Biden, can stand up and say “In hindsight, I would…” But his hindsight is a fact. Biden called Trump Xenophobic when he took the first steps to stop the spread – shutting down flights from Wuhan, China to the US. (Biden: Trump’s coronavirus response has been ‘nakedly xenophobic‘)

It is easy to say woulda, coulda, shoulda. Americans need to check the facts for themselves. To know what the President and Vice President has done to lead during the pandemic. Don’t believe the media or the Fact-Checkers.

Why not ask the FDA: Oversight of the Trump Administration’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. What has been done by the Trump/Pence administration to combat COVID was quick and ranges from NIH to the FDA. From creating vaccines and therapeutics to stopping further cases of COVID to enter the US, the Trump/Pence responses are extensive. And basically unreported. Instead, we have AFP, Twitter, and Facebook Fact Checkers, among others, who are reportedly liberal and parroting the liberal narrative, telling you what to believe.

Your only response must be to learn for yourself.