What young people don’t know about history can change the world

WASHINGTON: American history is amazing. Filled with stories of bravery and miracles of survival. Seventy-five years ago thousands of brave men offloaded ships they had sailed across the Pacific Ocean. Wading onto the island of Iwo Jima, they began fighting for every foot of ground. The battle for control of that tiny volcanic island began on February 19, ending on March 26, 1945. It cost 28,851 U.S. casualties. 6,825 men would die simply to open a pathway for the invasion of Japan.

It was the only way to win a grueling fight that began after the Japanese Imperial Navy attacked Pearl Harbor more than three years earlier.

An unbelievable number of young people do not know that the battle happened. Nor do they know of any of the events that turned a generation of young Americans from depression-era babies into the Greatest Generation.

Iwo Jim was the costliest World War II battle in the numbers killed and wounded.

More than any of the other invasions of the island-hopping campaign to end the war in the Pacific. The battle at Iwo Jima being the source of the iconic Marine Corps War Memorial statue in Washington D.C. Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal captured the image of a Marine detachment raising the American flag on the highest point of the island, Mount Suribachi. That flag always in view of the Marine Corps. fighting on the island.





What young people do not know is that of the six Marines in that photograph, three would die before the battle ended, almost a month later.

The sacrifice that many endured would boggle Millennials and Gen Xer’s minds if they only knew how brave and dedicated to keeping America free so many young Americans have been, from the time of our great Revolution until today. It is something they cannot comprehend. Without a mandatory draft, they simply do not pay attention to the cost of war. It does not affect them personally.

History through movies versus education

To not teach American greatness has been a concerted effort, orchestrated by Jimmy Carter’s Department of Education, to dumb down our students. This was done purposely to transform our youth from a capitalist economy into a communist hell-hole, by trashing everything good and honorable accomplished in our 244-year history.

More recently Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is seeking to reshape America into a socialist country, and one of his first targets, after gun confiscation, is giving American children over to the government at a very early age. A faction of the government that has shown a desire to re-write American history to fulfill its narrative.

The remake of the World War II movie, “Midway,” tells viewers in detail about the naval battle fought in June 1942. (‘Midway’ 4K Ultra HD review) That battle often called the Miracle at Midway changed the course of the war in the Pacific.

Until Midway the Japanese were beating us badly, everywhere they went. The movie offers a non-fictionalized or romanticized view of one of the world’s deadliest conflicts. It explains how individuals working in collaboration were able to break codes, determine the future actions of the Japanese and successfully fight against them.

The only victory America could claim in that theater of war until the Midway fight, was 30 seconds over Tokyo when Col. Jimmy Doolittle led a group of eighty pilots on a bombing mission over Toyko. The pilots flew off the aircraft carrier USS Hornet during rough weather. They were not expected to return due to planes being short on fuel.

One of the many miracles of this battle was that of the eighty men, one, Leland D. Faktor, was killed on the bailout after the mission, as the men parachuted out of the aircraft. Two men that crash-landed in the water of the China coast, Donald E. Fitzmaurice and William J. Dieter, died. Eight men were captured by the Japanese. Three men, Hallmark, Farrow, and Spatz, were executed by firing squad. Meder died of beri-beri in prison. The other four, Neilson, Hite, Barr, and DeShazer survived four months in a Japanese prison.

The other men were eventually rescued, including Col. James H. Doolittle. The Japanese killing the Chinese people who aided the escape of the Americans resulting in the deaths of 100s of thousands. (The Untold Story of the Vengeful Japanese Attack After the Doolittle Raid)

America lured into a trap at Midway

Although very little physical damage occurred in the Doolittle bombing raids, the Japanese high command decided to end America’s carrier threat by luring our remaining aircraft carriers into a trap at Midway Island.





We turned that trap into a total defeat of the Japanese Imperial Navy and changed the course of that war. Where the U.S. intelligence failure at Pearl Harbor allowed the attack on the Hawaiian islands, codebreakers such as Lt. Cmdr. Layton and Chief Cryptanalyst Joseph Rochefort (Brennan Brown) obsessively and successfully cracked the Japanese communication code that ultimately led to America’s victory at Midway.

History no longer taught in schools

Midway is an inspiring movie, crafted from true events. But almost no Millennials or Gen Xers have seen it. They don’t go to see war movies because they have no knowledge of the importance of the events.

Why is this so, many will scratch their heads and ask? It is because for more than a quarter of a century our high schools and universities have not taught American history, or have taught a revised version of it where everything we did in the past was racist, misogynist, or homophobic.

Education’s descent into socialist ideology fails to provide any context to America’s greatness.

That is why comic book superheroes and zombie killers are all the rage. Young people are starved for real-life heroes. Most are ignorant of just how great America is, our how we got there. That is why they do not understand what we mean when we tell them that freedom isn’t free.

The dumbing of American youth has been aided by a mainstream media that hates everything good, noble, and honorable in our nation’s history. This self-loathing has turned young people, with common sense, intellect, and education into a generation of unknowing sheep being led to slaughter. Led by shepherds like George Soros, Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer, Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, and Wolf Blitzer.

If they did know about what the men and women sacrificed to keep the world free, they would respect what this country has done for the betterment of freedom and human dignity worldwide.

Young people would not embrace socialism as some kind of savior against the sins of capitalism.

With the smallest amount of knowledge about our glorious history, the majority of today’s younger generations will respect America and the warriors who have given us the freedom to speak our minds, and even disrespect those who sacrificed everything so they might do so.

It is not their fault that they do not know of the bravery, tenacity, and sure willpower of millions of men and women just like them, on the battlefield or at the homefront, simply to secure freedom for their children and grandchildren. It is ours for allowing this travesty of education to occur in the first place.

We should have taken the time to ensure that our education system wasn’t usurped by anti-Americanism.

Surprisingly enough, parents and grandparents can affect younger people’s minds simply by telling them the stories of those who did contribute to American greatness. Those of us who served our country can relate that our service was not a burden, rather a patriotic duty.

After all, to maintain our freedom there is a duty to our country, thereby providing mankind throughout the world with the ability to emulate our democratic republic. It is a duty with the reward for more human freedom than any charity or cause in the world.

Capitalism and education is worth fighting for

Just the knowledge that capitalism has created more wealth and contentment to more people worldwide, while socialism has caused more misery than imaginable, would change young people’s minds more than any argument possibly could. Maybe this obsession of young people with helping others would be redirected to something that would actually make a difference, service to our country.

Being a member of our armed forces helps more people than anything else they could attempt, in ways they cannot imagine. It brings people worldwide freedom, dignity, and a chance at a life without tyranny. It helps women reach their potential and protects the underdog.

President John F. Kennedy most famously pointed out the need to my generation of our duty when he said at his inauguration, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country. ” it is time to remind this generation that the statement is as true today as it was in 1960.

Let’s wake up the future leaders of this nation. Its really easy, just teach them the truth.

