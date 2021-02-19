What does unity looks like to Biden? Patriots total surrender

.Joe Biden has not only said that white supremacy is the “greatest domestic terror” threat in the United States, but he blamed military veterans and former police officers for its “growth”. Biden’s incredible remarks were broadcast live on uber-left CNN’s Presidential Town Hall. So Joe’s calls for “unity” sound hollow when he openly attacks those who serve and protect this nation. He does not ask those of us who support our military and law enforcement to unite for the betterment of this nation, rather he demands that we surrender to his dictatorial rule.

By asserting the notion that law enforcement and military are responsible for any coming acts of terror, while simultaneously ignoring the actual acts of domestic terrorism by far-left BLM and Antifa that is happening in the streets across this nation today, Biden has openly declared war on half of America.

From New York to Oregon, massive violent acts of domestic terrorism continue from BLM and ANTIFA

None of these riots reported on the mainstream media (MSM.) The damage to buildings, businesses, and police ignored by Democrats from local mayors to Joe Biden. Yet they continue to lie that the threat by “white supremacists” is the biggest threat to our nation today.

To understand what they mean, we have to look into their critical race theory, as taught in today’s colleges, universities, and now in high and grammar schools. All run by the NEA teacher’s union. It is loosely unified by two common themes: First, that white supremacy exists and exhibits power maintained over time, and, in particular, that the law plays a role in this process.





What they are saying is broken down into the slogan bandied about that we are a racist nation because of “systemic racism.”

It is why liberals want to defund police because they see all laws as racist and developed to hold people of color down.

It is why the left does not acknowledge the death and destruction brought about by BLM and ANTIFA while calling patriots “insurrectionists.” It is their belief that if you uphold the Constitution, you are automatically a racist because old white men wrote it.

Secondly, that transforming the relationship between law and racial power, as well as achieving racial emancipation and anti-subordination more broadly, are possible.

Democrats believe that means that any action taken to destroy the Constitution is justified. Because the Constitution is unjust to blacks simply because it was written by white men, to free them.

When conservatives, centrist, and libertarians hear “white supremacists,” they naturally think of Nazis and skinheads who are open bigots and racists going on a shooting spree in a Walmart or Mother Emanuel Church. So we do not disagree with some of the statements made against them.

However, when Joe Biden speaks about the “white supremacists” threat, he means everyone who does not agree with critical race theory.

In other words, Joe Biden is attacking well over half of America.

Because even many Democrats do not subscribe, fully, to that extreme radical theory of “white supremacy.” Yet, by his statement, Biden has announced that his administration is now the most radically anti-American government in our history.

More radical than that of Marxist Obama.

Way more than radically anti-American James Buchanan, who although a northerner from Pennsylvania, sided with southern Democrats and arming states that succeeded during his tenure by allowing them the arms in all federal storehouses in their states.

Hundreds of thousands of Union soldiers would die by Union guns because of Buchanan. Buchanan is universally seen as America’s worst president. Even though Jimmy Carter tried to win that honor, he only managed second worst.

Joe Biden may beat them both to the bottom of the “worst presidents” pile

With Biden’s absolutely terrible governance and lack of comprehension on how to lead, he is in the running. To date he has taken the most dictatorial style of any man in the office, ruling by executive orders rather than by trying to pass legislation. At some point, he will, and he has indicated that his first major bill will be gun control.

After all, like all dictators, he fears guns in the hands of citizens.

It is why Washington D.C. is still full of National Guardsmen, the very same people that he just called this nation’s biggest threat. The reporting of deaths at the Jan. 6th Capitol riot are classic fake news. And if they are going to lie about people dying, brings Joe’s calls for unity in his inaugural speech are hypocritical.





Biden has done nothing to bridge the gap between ideologies that separate us. In fact, everything out of his mouth only divides us more.

Joe isn’t asking us to come together, he is demanding the surrender of Trump supporters and Patriots.

Come on, man, it ain’t going to happen.

Because we know who you are, Joe Biden, and we stand for America. We accept your declaration of war. Bring it on!

